Afternoon Edition: Pritzker rejects toxic migrant tent site, ending city’s plans

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

Arsenic, mercury, lead, manganese and a chemical used in PVC were among the heavy metals and toxic contaminants discovered in the soil at a Southwest Side tent site that was being prepared to house newly arrived migrants.

Despite finding all the toxic matter, city officials said the most problematic levels of contamination were removed and declared the site “safe for temporary residential use.”

But Tuesday, sharply contrasting the city’s stance, the state stepped in and rejected the site, effectively ending the development of the camp.

Below, we look into the state’s decision and plans for the thousands of people in need of shelter. 👇

Plus, we say goodbye to an integral piece of Chicago history, share an update on the state’s attorney race and run through more community news you need to know this afternoon.

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Tina Sfondeles and Brett Chase

State halts tent site plans: Citing “serious environmental concerns,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker Tuesday said the state is ending development of a proposed migrant camp in Brighton Park. The decision follows the city of Chicago’s release of an environmental report Friday night that showed the location at 38th Street and California Avenue required cleanup of heavy metals and toxic chemicals.

City, state split on issue: Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration said Monday the site could still be made safe for temporary residential use by removing the harmful metals and other substances. But after the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency began reviewing the almost 800-page report prepared by a consultant to the city over the weekend, the state halted construction on Sunday. By Tuesday morning, the governor’s administration announced it will not proceed with development at the site “following a thorough review” by the Illinois EPA.

What happens next: The governor’s office said it has requested alternate sites from the city. The state is also working with the Archdiocese of Chicago to explore other options. It noted that using Illinois EPA’s remediation guidelines, “insufficient sampling and remediation at the Brighton Park site does not meet state cleanup standards for residential use.”

READ MORE

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

Eileen O’Neill Burke, a retired Illinois Appellate Court judge, filed more than 13,000 signatures Monday to run as a Democrat for Cook County state’s attorney. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

State’s attorney race expands : The race to succeed Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx is shaping up to be a battle between a candidate blessed by the Cook County Democratic Party and a retired judge who prides herself on being a fair jurist but “a terrible politician.”



: The race to succeed Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx is shaping up to be a battle between a candidate blessed by the Cook County Democratic Party and a retired judge who prides herself on being a fair jurist but “a terrible politician.” Michael Fassnacht leaves World Business Chicago post : The veteran advertising executive is resigning as president and CEO of World Business Chicago, where he directed efforts to promote the regional economy through the initial years of the pandemic.



: The veteran advertising executive is resigning as president and CEO of World Business Chicago, where he directed efforts to promote the regional economy through the initial years of the pandemic. 3.5 stars for ‘The Wiz’: Bound for Broadway and running through Sunday, an eye-popping and high-intensity revival of the musical both exhilarates and exhausts, writes Steven Oxman in a review for the Sun-Times.

CHICAGO HISTORY ⌛

Staff at the Berlin Nightclub dress up as the British pop star Annie Lennox during a goodbye party for one of the club’s original owners, Shirley Mooney. Dion Labriola

Reporting by Stefano Esposito

Forty years ago, Shirley Mooney and her friend Tim Sullivan saw promise in the spot on Belmont between Clark and Sheffield that they would lease for about $800 a month in mid-1983.

A baby-blue formica bar would soon go in the bar, glass-brick columns behind the bar and splashes of pink. And thus, Berlin Nightclub was born — a spot that celebrated its otherness with sequined body suits, sapphire-blue wigs, a live petting zoo (on at least one occasion) and, as former patrons, performers and staff fondly recall, a we-welcome-everyone-here warmth.

Since its closing last month, memories have flooded a Berlin Facebook page, where patrons — many from the club’s earliest days in the 1980s — expressed sadness and gratitude for a place like no other in the city.

“You could just go in — whether you were queer, straight, trans, a sex worker, it didn’t matter,” said Michael Shepperd, one of the original bartenders.

Berlin’s owners, Jim Schuman and Jo Webster, were at an impasse with their employees, who complained they deserved to be paid more than minimum wage, when it shut down.

Sullivan died of complications from AIDS at the age of 43 in 1994, according to the Chicago Tribune. Schuman and Webster took over the club later that year. Mooney said it’s “heartbreaking” to see Berlin close.

“But in the same sense, it’s heartwarming,” she said. “I’m amazed at how many people have reached out to me to let me know how much Berlin changed their lives.”

READ MORE

BRIGHT ONE ✨

For the 24th year, volunteers gathered to offload 1,200 Christmas trees, promised to families in need, from the Coast Guard cutter Mackinaw. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Reporting by Erica Thompson

There are some unmistakable sensory hallmarks of the annual “Christmas Ship” event at Navy Pier.

The cold air brushing against your face. The “thwack” of Christmas trees landing on the ground after sliding off the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Mackinaw. And the rich smell of pine. There’s also the “warm” feeling of helping others, according to 18-year-old high school senior Nick McDonald, who volunteered at the 24th event Saturday.

McDonald joined a long line of volunteers to help offload 1,200 Christmas trees for families in need as part of the initiative, which is spearheaded by the Coast Guard, Chicago’s Christmas Ship Committee and the Chicago-based Ada S. McKinley Community Services organization.

The trees were transported to Navy Pier from the Coast Guard home port in Michigan as members performed their mission of maintaining buoys on Lake Michigan. Volunteers snagged the baled trees after they traveled, one at a time, down makeshift chutes propped against the ship, and carried them to trucks for delivery.

Launched in 2000, the event known as “Chicago’s Christmas Ship” has become a prominent way to kick off the holiday season in the city while giving back to the community and honoring local maritime history.

READ MORE

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

What’s something every Chicagoan needs to be prepared for winter?

Email us (please include your first and last name and where you live). To see the answers to this question, check our Morning Edition newsletter. Not subscribed to Morning Edition? Sign up here so you won’t miss a thing!

Thanks for reading the Sun-Times Afternoon Edition.

Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

Editor: Satchel Price

Newsletter reporter: Matt Moore

Copy editor: Angie Myers