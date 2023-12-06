Afternoon Edition: Local Filipino chefs remix the classics — and gain national acclaim

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

If you have seen Hulu’s wildly popular show, “The Bear,” happened to walk by a huge line wrapped around an East Village building, or even waited in the line yourself — then you may have heard of Kasama.

With chefs Tim Flores and Genie Kwon at the helm, the restaurant has garnered plenty of acclaim with a James Beard Award and Michelin star this year.

Kasama is part of a growing number of Filipino restaurants in Chicago offering elevated takes on classic dishes, garnering national attention and further cementing Chicago as a destination for Filipino food.

Below, we explore how a generation of Filipino chefs are paying homage to traditional dishes with their own interpretations. 👇

Plus we’ve got the community news you need to know today.

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Dorothy Hernandez

Remixing the classics: Throughout the last few years, Filipino chefs in Chicago have been increasingly finding themselves in the national spotlight due to their creative takes on dishes inspired by the flavors of their childhood.

Boonie’s boost: One local Filipino restaurant sharing the spotlight is Boonie’s Filipino Restaurant, 4337 N. Western Ave., which is a 2023 Michelin Bib Gourmand recipient. Chef and owner Joe Fontelera, who went to Kendall College and worked at restaurants including Japonais by Morimoto, and Arami, where he was executive chef before focusing on Boonie’s, wants all the dishes at Boonie’s to be “identifiably Filipino, even if the presentations are not what you’re used to. But I still want someone to look at a very neat, clean, high-speed presentation and [say] ‘that’s Filipino food!’” he said.

What’s on the menu?: An example of Fontelera’s vision would be kare kare, a rich stew typically made with peanut butter and oxtails with a spoonful or two of bagoong (fermented shrimp paste) to punctuate it with a salty note. Fontelera’s version swaps the oxtails for braised beef tongue that’s soft and silky as butter left out at room temperature when you slice into it, with sunflower satti sauce and housemade bagoong.

The next gen’s version: Lawrence Letrero, chef of Bayan Ko, which he owns with his wife, Raquel Quadreny, said a generation of chefs like himself and Fontelera honed their skills in other restaurants before opening their own Filipino restaurants in the city.

“There were just a few of us Filipinos that were going to culinary school who were a little younger, and we now have matured and have worked for other great restaurant groups,” Letrero said. ”Now we can spread our wings and say, ‘Hey, we’re Filipinos. We’re gonna do Filipino food.’”

READ MORE

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

The scene where a fire erupted early Wednesday in Lawndale. Pat Nabong Sun-Times

‘Horrific’ West Side fire : A woman in her 70s is in critical condition and the body of her son was pulled from debris after a fire ravaged their Lawndale home early Wednesday, relatives and officials said. Two Chicago police officers who were among the first on the scene were injured, one badly, when the front porch collapsed on them.

: A woman in her 70s is in critical condition and the body of her son was pulled from debris after a fire ravaged their Lawndale home early Wednesday, relatives and officials said. Two Chicago police officers who were among the first on the scene were injured, one badly, when the front porch collapsed on them. Instituto charter schools teachers OK strike : A few dozen teachers at two Instituto del Progreso Latino charter schools have voted to authorize a strike as contract negotiations over pay and staffing have dragged on more than a year.

: A few dozen teachers at two Instituto del Progreso Latino charter schools have voted to authorize a strike as contract negotiations over pay and staffing have dragged on more than a year. Lincoln Park Zoo langur declared cancer-free : Zhang, the Francois’ langur, has recovered after surgery to remove a malignant tumor from the roof of his mouth. The monkey’s recovery could have implications for the whole species and other surgeries that require animal hospitalization.

: Zhang, the Francois’ langur, has recovered after surgery to remove a malignant tumor from the roof of his mouth. The monkey’s recovery could have implications for the whole species and other surgeries that require animal hospitalization. Juanita Irizarry leaving Friends of the Parks : The executive director announced she is ending her eight-year run at the end of the year. “I am super proud of my role in helping to protect Chicago’s lakefront from development,” she told the Sun-Times.

: The executive director announced she is ending her eight-year run at the end of the year. “I am super proud of my role in helping to protect Chicago’s lakefront from development,” she told the Sun-Times. Salesforce shows off Chicago space : Inside Salesforce Tower Chicago in Wolf Point, there are no fancy corner offices for top brass. Instead, there’s an array of employee gathering spaces, nooks for libraries and nursing parents, and “mindfulness rooms” for staffers who want to escape technology and meditate.

: Inside Salesforce Tower Chicago in Wolf Point, there are no fancy corner offices for top brass. Instead, there’s an array of employee gathering spaces, nooks for libraries and nursing parents, and “mindfulness rooms” for staffers who want to escape technology and meditate. New Year’s Smashin’ Eve? Rock star Billy Corgan and his fashion designer wife, Chloe Mendel, will be among six personalities hosting a live New Year’s Eve special on WMAQ-Channel 5 this year.

Rock star Billy Corgan and his fashion designer wife, Chloe Mendel, will be among six personalities hosting a live New Year’s Eve special on WMAQ-Channel 5 this year. Voodoo Doughnut in Chicago: The popular doughnut shop known for its unique flavor creations will open its first Chicago location in Fulton Market next week.

MEET YOUR NEIGHBOR 👋

Octavia Reese, artist and novelist

Octavia Reese Ari Mejia/Vocalo Radio

Reporting by Ari Mejia | Vocalo Radio

As a classically trained cellist with nearly four decades of experience under her belt, Octavia Reese would be making an understatement if she said music has played an important role in her life. Her music practice has included orchestra, film scores, sound baths and more.

She was born in Detroit, but Chicago is home.

“I’m really invested and connected to the Logan Square community,” she says.

Reese has been playing cello for more than 35 years — and her artistry stretches across several disciplines. In addition to making music and being a mother, she is a sci-fi fantasy novelist and a painter, and works at her day job as a consumer digital health strategist.

She says that her knowledge and understanding of technology allow her to delve further into the scientific side of music and create deep and meaningful compositions.

“I think both combined make me excellent in what I do in both worlds because I understand the science of music and vibrations,” Reese says.

READ MORE

BRIGHT ONE ✨

NBC 5 reporter and anchor Evrod Cassimy is also a singer who has opened for Patti LaBelle and Boyz II Men. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Reporting by Mitch Dudek

Evrod Cassimy’s voice may be measured, authoritative or pointedly inflective — the required tools for any broadcast journalist — but his range transcends anchor desks and live standups around town. He has, well, pipes — really.

Cassimy, 39, a relatively new face on Chicago’s TV news scene, is also a singer who has performed as an opening act for notables such as Patti LaBelle, En Vogue and Boyz II Men.

The journalist recently celebrated his one-year anniversary at NBC 5 Chicago, where he works as a reporter and weekend anchor. He spent the previous decade as a newscaster in Detroit, where a few of his original tunes got radio play, and several concerts benefiting a local high school led to out-of-the-blue calls from representatives of legendary performers.

Cassimy, who classifies music as a hobby, is again putting his pipes to good use — this time for a charitable cause in Chicago.

A few weeks ago he released a Christmas song he wrote, ”Please Come Home for Christmas,” on streaming platforms that is available for purchase, with all proceeds going to the Chicago Housing Authority to help families celebrate the holiday.

“I wanted the money to go to residents for their Christmas needs, like food and gifts,” he said.

READ MORE

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

What’s a Chicago restaurant that you think deserves more hype? Tell us why.

Email us (please include your first and last name and where you live). To see the answers to this question, check our Morning Edition newsletter. Not subscribed to Morning Edition? Sign up here so you won’t miss a thing!

Thanks for reading the Sun-Times Afternoon Edition.

Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

Editor: Satchel Price

Newsletter reporter: Matt Moore

Copy editor: Angie Myers

