Afternoon Edition: ‘Bank jackings’ in Chicago see robbers drain victims’ accounts

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

And a happy National Brownie Day to all who celebrate.

Like historian Shermann Dilla Thomas always says, “Everything dope about America comes from Chicago” — and brownies are no exception.

As the legend goes, we have a Chicago socialite, a pastry chef at the Palmer House and the 1893 World’s Fair to thank for the existence of the brownie.

My colleague Kaitlin Washburn details the sweet origin story here.

But before you get too deep into the chocolaty lore, we’ve got the community news you need to know this afternoon below. 👇

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Frank Main, Tom Schuba and Matthew Hendrickson

Be wary of ‘bank jackings’: Millions of Americans whip out their phones to pay for everything from dinners to vacation rentals using banking apps like Zelle, Venmo and Cash App. But that convenience is fueling a new kind of robbery.

How it works: In Chicago and other cities, gunmen have been forcing people to unlock their phones with their pass codes or technology that recognizes thumbprints and faces, according to police. Once in, the robbers drain victims’ bank accounts.

After the transfer: The payoff is often $1,000 or more — a lot more than someone typically scores by just stealing a wallet. In Chicago, the robbers often wear the kinds of masks that have been common since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, even when the police can trace where a money transfer ended up from someone’s phone, the victim often can’t identify the robber.

Key context: Compared to last year, holdups overall are up this year more than 25% in Chicago through Nov. 26. According to detectives, these “bank jackings” involving cellphones are a relatively new and growing phenomenon in the growing scourge of robberies, which last year included more than 1,600 carjackings. The number of bank jackings isn’t clear because the Chicago Police Department doesn’t list them as a separate category of robberies.

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

The buildings at 202 and 220 S. State St. as seen earlier this year. The three-story building between them has been demolished. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The push to preserve State Street towers : A city panel unanimously recommended landmark designation Thursday for two early 20th century skyscrapers on State Street, potentially setting up a showdown with a federal agency that wants them torn down.



: A city panel unanimously recommended landmark designation Thursday for two early 20th century skyscrapers on State Street, potentially setting up a showdown with a federal agency that wants them torn down. City Hall’s controversial new policy : A new policy for City Council meetings limits where members of the general public can sit if they don’t reserve a seat in advance. It blocks off the typically open second floor for Council staff, those who reserve a seat, and those with access needs who reserve a seat, WBEZ reports.



: A new policy for City Council meetings limits where members of the general public can sit if they don’t reserve a seat in advance. It blocks off the typically open second floor for Council staff, those who reserve a seat, and those with access needs who reserve a seat, WBEZ reports. Migrant shelter to open next year : The former St. Bartholomew School in Portage Park could be the first of many empty Archdiocese of Chicago properties to be converted into shelters for migrants in the coming weeks, city and church officials said.



: The former St. Bartholomew School in Portage Park could be the first of many empty Archdiocese of Chicago properties to be converted into shelters for migrants in the coming weeks, city and church officials said. 3.5 stars for ‘Islander’ : With a pair of actors portraying dozens of roles, this haunting musical from Scotland exquisitely merges sound tech with the human voice, vacillating between serene and tumultuous, writes Catey Sullivan in a review for the Sun-Times.



: With a pair of actors portraying dozens of roles, this haunting musical from Scotland exquisitely merges sound tech with the human voice, vacillating between serene and tumultuous, writes Catey Sullivan in a review for the Sun-Times. Shedd welcomes orphaned sea otter pup: A 10-pound sea otter pup has found his new home at the Shedd Aquarium after being rescued by Alaskan wildlife officials.

WEEKEND PLANS 🎉

One of a Kind Show returns to the Merchandise Mart Plaza this weekend. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

🛍️ One of a Kind Show

Friday-Sunday

📍 The Mart, 222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, 7th Floor

Featuring more than 500 artists and makers, you’ll find everything from fine art and furniture to jewelry and apparel at this annual holiday shopping event. Plus live entertainment, activities and more.

Admission: $15

🎄 Music Box Sing-A-Long & Double Feature

Friday-Dec. 24

📍Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport Ave.

Celebrate the holidays by singing some carols with Santa Claus and the theater’s organist before watching a double feature of “White Christmas” and “It’s A Wonderful Life.”

Admission: $14+

🎁 Logan Square Cocoa Crawl

Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

📍Mostly North Milwaukee Avenue, from West Diversey to North Kedzie

Grab a complimentary cup of hot cocoa and get some holiday shopping done via small businesses like Lost Girls Vintage, Fleur, Hopewell Brewing and more.

Admission: Free

👀 Chicago Cultural Center Open House

Saturday, 1-6 p.m.

📍78 E. Washington St.

The historic building invites all ages to join in on the fun with family activities including, crafts, dancing, holiday shopping, bingo, live music and puppet performances, tours and more.

Admission: Free

❄️ Share the Love Englewood Winterfest

Saturday, 2-5 p.m.

📍 The Peace Campus, 6402 S. Honore St.

Come out for this family-friendly holiday event, featuring kids’ activities, gift giveaways, hot cocoa, food boxes and hot meals, winter gear, music and more.

Admission: Free

🕎 Hanukkah Candle Lighting & Drag Queen Storytime

Sunday, 4 p.m.

📍 The Understudy Coffee & Books, 5531 N. Clark

Families are welcome at this celebration, featuring Drag Bubbie Merriam Levkowitz, who will serenade the crowd with some Hanukkah-themed performances and book readings — followed by a menorah lighting.

Admission: Free

🎶 South Shore Opera Company Holiday Concert

Sunday, 4:30 p.m.

📍 South Shore Cultural Center, 7059 S. South Shore Drive

Join talented vocalists Katherine DeYoung, Ron Dukes and Luther H. Lewis ||| for a holiday celebration in song.

Admission: Free

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Mono Blanco brings the Mexico folk music tradition of son jarocho to Chicago this weekend for a concert at Instituto Cervantes. Courtesy Latino Cultural Center of Chicago

Reporting by Gisela Orozco

Folk music from Veracruz, Mexico, — known as son jarocho, which draws from indigenous and African rhythms with Spanish-inspired instruments — is making a splash across the globe, and especially here in Chicago.

One of the son jarocho groups that has taken their music across the world with all the warmth of Veracruz and its culture is Mono Blanco, whose international story began in Chicago.

Founded in 1977 by Gilberto Gutiérrez and his brother José Angel, along with Juan Pascoe, Mono Blanco had their first concert in Chicago in the mid-1980s, thanks to an invitation from the Old Town School of Folk Music, Gutiérrez recalls.

“Chicago represents a lot for us. We have already been there several times performing alone, with other groups or at festivals. [That] first concert — I remember that it was very cold; it was in February 1987 or 1988. With that concert in Chicago, Mono Blanco’s international life began. In April of that year we went to North Korea for the first time,” Gutiérrez said.

Their concert Saturday, part of the series of Latino music concerts produced by the International Latino Cultural Center, continues their Chicago journey.

