ComEd bribery trial kicks off, Johnson and Vallas backpedal public safety comments and more in your Chicago news roundup

Federal prosecutors told jurors today they would hear more than 100 recordings over the next several weeks, as the wide-ranging case against four allies of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan kicked off in earnest with opening statements.

Speaking for roughly 90 minutes to a newly empaneled federal jury, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Streicker made several disclosures about the investigation that roiled state politics, ended Madigan’s political career and landed him under indictment for racketeering.

She described former Cook County Recorder of Deeds Edward Moody as a cooperating government witness who has “not been charged with a crime in exchange for his truthful testimony.”

She placed former state Rep. Eddie Acevedo squarely in the middle of the scheme as a Madigan ally allegedly paid by ComEd through a third party.

And the prosecutor detailed a stream of benefits paid by ComEd to four additional Madigan allies — former Alds. Frank Olivo and Michael Zalewski, Raymond Nice and Moody. She said Olivo was paid more than $360,000, Zalewski was paid $45,000, Nice was paid more than $400,000 and Moody was paid more than $350,000 while allegedly doing little or no work.

Streicker’s comments kicked off the trial, more than two years in the making, of Madigan confidant Michael McClain, ex-ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and onetime City Club President Jay Doherty. A federal grand jury indicted the four in November 2020, accusing them of a scheme to arrange jobs, contracts and money for Madigan’s associates. McClain, Pramaggiore, Hooker and Doherty are charged with a bribery conspiracy and falsifying ComEd’s books and records.

Madigan is charged with the same scheme, but in a separate broader indictment. His trial is not expected to begin until April 2024.

Jon Seidel and Tina Sfondeles have more on the trial’s kickoff.

Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas met last night at the UIC Forum to debate public safety. Both appeared to step back from previous statements on responses to crime. Emmanuel Camarillo/Sun-Times

Mayoral hopefuls Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas expanded on their different approaches to tackling crime in the city during a debate on public safety Tuesday at the UIC Forum.

Both candidates appeared to take a step back from comments they have made in the past about their philosophies toward solving the issue, which has dominated much of the mayoral campaign so far. Our Emmanuel Camarillo has more on the candidates’ responses when they were pressed by moderators about their past remarks.

Additionally, with Chicago’s first casino in the works, both Vallas and Johnson have expressed support for bringing video gambling — which has been long-outlawed — to the city. WBEZ’s Mariah Woelfel and Tessa Weinberg have more on where the candidates stand on this issue.

And Vallas nabbed another endorsement today, this time from former mayoral challenger Ja’Mal Green. Johnson countered with the formidable endorsement of Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, the first statewide official to back Johnson. Our Fran Spielman has more on these latest endorsements.

Kyle Tepper knew.

“As soon as I set the hook, I told my buddy, ‘Grab the net, this is not a bass,’” he said.

Tepper was shore fishing for crappie with Rick Hamann and Kyle Anderson at a lake in the Chain O’Lakes area on March 4 when he hooked into a freak crappie for northern Illinois on a pearl Z-Man Shad FryZ.

“It is a very large crappie,” he understated. This one was 19 1/2 inches with a girth of 17 1/4 inches, looking like something from far southern Illinois or Mississippi.

Kyle Tepper holds his 3.5-pound crappie, caught in the Chain O’Lakes area. Provided

“As soon as the 19 was landed and in the net, the bobber went down on a 17 1/2,” he said. “We probably caught 10 over 14 inches over that day and another 60.”

Even among those, this was a freak, more like something from Mississippi. Tepper took it to his workplace, Triangle Sports & Marine in Antioch, where weighed 3 1/2 pounds.

The Illinois crappie records are remarkably similar in weight: hybrid (4 pounds, 8.8 ounces, caught by Ryan Povolish, March 28, 2017, Kinkaid Lake); black (4-8, John Hampton, May 15, 1976, Rend Lake); and white (4-7, Kevin Dennis, April 8, 1973, Morgan County farm pond.)

Tepper’s was not a state record, but special for northern Illinois.

“I might do a replica. I let him go. I have a video of it,” Tepper said.

Sun-Times outdoors columnist Dale Bowman has more on Tepper and the crappie.

