Fate of Taste in question thanks to busy summer in Grant Park, the first mayoral runoff debate and more in your Chicago news roundup

Top story

Outgoing Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan to hold Taste of Chicago on the same July 4 weekend as NASCAR’s first street-course race — but move Taste to a park near Navy Pier — hit a wall of opposition yesterday.

Downtown Alderpersons Brendan Reilly (42nd) and Brian Hopkins (2nd) persuaded Special Events and Cultural Affairs Committee Chair Nick Sposato (38th) to hold the annual special events ordinance in committee to avert what Reilly called a “planning disaster.” Holding the ordinance in committee delays scheduling of the Taste.

That means Grant Park will be taken over from mid-May through mid-August by the Sueños and Lollapalooza music festivals (May 27 and 28; Aug. 3-6) and the NASCAR race (July 1-2). Setup and teardown for the downtown race could close the park for more than a month.

“The mayor’s office realized that they approved the NASCAR event while we have Taste of Chicago occurring the very same weekend and obviously you can’t access Grant Park for the Taste surrounded by a racetrack. So, without any conversations with the impacted aldermen, it was unilaterally decided by the mayor’s office that Taste of Chicago would be moved to Polk Brothers Park, the front yard for Navy Pier with no advance notice. No stakeholder input. Nothing,” Reilly told the Sun-Times.

Reilly called the decision “more of the same” from a mayor who ran roughshod over local alderpersons to cut a two-year deal with NASCAR, even though it will tie up DuSable Lake Shore Drive temporarily and a portion of Grant Park for two weeks.

“Total lack of transparency. No communication. No input. Unilateral decision-making. All the things, the key ingredients, that make a lame-duck mayor,” Reilly said.

Reilly and Hopkins said they want the nonprofit corporation that runs Navy Pier and controls Polk Bros. Park to “push back and refuse to host” the Taste on the same weekend as the NASCAR race.

Fran Spielman has more on the fate of Taste here.

More news you need

Elections 2023

Chicago mayoral candidates Brandon Johnson (left) and Paul Vallas participate in a candidates forum at the WTTW studios on Feb. 7. Their next meeting will be one-on-one. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

What Vallas, Johnson need to do to win the first mayoral runoff debate

Brandon Johnson is the more talented communicator with a more human touch. He needs to talk with “depth and fluidity” about crime and finances and look like a “commanding figure who is up for this job” — not “another mayor with a learning curve.”

Paul Vallasneeds to “connect his technocratic policy orientations to the lives of real people” and portray himself as a “leader who has empathy” as well as “technical solutions.”

That’s some of the advice debate experts are offering to the combatants in Chicago’s April 4 mayoral runoff ahead of their first debate this evening. The showdown, sponsored and televised live by Channel 5 and Telemundo, is the first since the Feb. 28 election narrowed the field of nine and eliminated incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot. On the eve of the first debate, the Sun-Times asked several prominent political strategists and seasoned debate coaches what each candidate must do.

Read the expert advice ahead of tonight’s debate, which is set to air 6 p.m. and can be live streamed at nbcchicago.com.

Endorsements continue to pour in

Millionaire businessman and former mayoral candidate Willie Wilson today endorsed Vallas in the April 4 mayoral runoff, citing concerns that Johnson would defund CPD and impose a slew of tax increases that would drive businesses and jobs out of Chicago.

SEIU Local 1 called a news conference today to announce the union’s decision to back Johnson. The union represents “more than 45,000 working people,” including janitors, security officers, window washers and employees for the contractors who work at O’Hare and Midway Airports.

A bright one

Tracey McGhee loves to travel, but that doesn’t mean she enjoys packing.

After years of trips to nearly 30 countries, she still couldn’t find the durable, good-looking travel accessories she wanted. The answer, to her, was simple: Start her own company.

“When I started looking for accessories that I thought would be able to address my needs while also being more stylish, I figured why not just make it happen?” said McGhee, 51, who started that company, Ms. Jetsetter, in 2019.

“My necklaces were constantly tangled while traveling,” she said. Now she offers jewelry organizers and more than a dozen other items, priced from $10 to $70.

Bronzeville resident Tracey McGhee said she wants Ms. Jetsetter’s travel products to meet her customer’s needs “while also being more stylish.” Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Other offerings include tech organizers, grooming kits, laundry bags, cases for passports and vaccine cards — even reusable bottles for shampoos and lotions. They’re sold on her website, as well as on Amazon, Irv’s Luggage and 30+ boutiques across the country.

It hasn’t been easy for McGhee to get to this point. She started her company before the pandemic. When COVID-19 hit, “I thought that the business would not be able to move forward,” she said. “But luckily, I was in a retail accelerator program that is designed to assist small businesses with physical products.”

Thanks to that program, McGhee pitched a wristlet set to Walgreens, which tested, and is now available in 40 Chicagoland stores.

“I’ve been very fortunate,” McGhee said. “There are many opportunities that have started to open themselves up for me and it feels great to be where I am.”

Vanessa Lopez has more with McGhee here.

From the press box

Your daily question☕

Yesterday we asked you: Ahead of the downtown and South Side St. Patrick’s Day parades this weekend, what tips do you have for a first-time paradegoer?

Here’s what some of you said...

“Dress in layers. What starts out as a warm, sunny spring day can quickly turn into a cloudy, blustery day with falling temperatures.” — Irena Lathrop

“Puke is slippery. Watch your step.”— James Linehan

“Use a bathroom. Don’t get so wasted that you pass out on a random person lawn.”— Marty Longo

“This event is best to go to if you know people who live on or not far from the parade route. If you have friends who live down there, it’s like an Irish Thanksgiving, with people visiting, eating and drinking. I haven’t been in a long time but the actual parade route stuff used to get to be like a horrible spring break filled with idiot drunks. I like to think they’ve taken care of that issue, but silly types look for parades like this as an excuse to be obnoxious and drunk.” — Mike Danahey

“With regards to drinking, It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon.” — Bill Kellam

