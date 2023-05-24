Chicagoans worry expanded highway would mean more pollution, Mayor Johnson’s first City Council and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

It might be a bit cooler and more windy today, but it’s still sunny out. And for that, I’m thankful.

As soon as I clock out this afternoon, I’m going on a nice long run on the Lakefront Trail — and I’ll most likely blast De La Soul’s “3 Feet High and Rising.” Their whole discography just hit Spotify, and it’s been such a joy to revisit some old favorites and discover new songs.

In honor of the late Tina Turner, I hope you get down on some music you love today, too. 🎧

Now on to the news you need to know this afternoon.

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

More traffic, more pollution: A legislative plan in Springfield would expand the Stevenson Expressway, part of Interstate 55, by widening it to include more lanes — bringing more traffic and more air pollution.

Context: One neighborhood near the Stevenson is Little Village, where residents are already exposed to high levels of air pollution. Many Chicagoans there fear that the plan — which would be paid for with private funding — would worsen health risks.

Key quote: “Semitrucks come through this residential area all of the time,” said Esmeralda Hernandez, 46, a lifelong Little Village resident. “There has to be another answer than putting in more lanes.”

More on the plan from our Brett Chase and Inside Climate News’ Aydali Campa.

MAYOR JOHNSON’S FIRST CITY COUNCIL MEETING

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson smiles and waves as his first City Council meeting wraps up at City Hall in the Loop, Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

In his first City Council as mayor, Brandon Johnson today reshaped the Council in his progressive image — and aced the first test of his legislative muscle.

Johnson easily won passage of the compromise he forged, shrinking the number of committees from 28 to 20 and replacing Finance Committee Chairman Scott Waguespack (32nd) with Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd), whose decision to abandon Mayor Lori Lightfoot and endorse Johnson was a turning point in Johnson’s winning campaign. More on today’s changes at City Hall from our Fran Spielman.

Also during today’s Council meeting, a controversial plan to use $51 million in surplus funds to respond to Chicago’s migrant crisis hit a roadblock.

Alderpersons Anthony Beale (9th), Ray Lopez (15th) and Anthony Napolitano (41st) used a parliamentary maneuver to postpone a final vote on the fund transfer — which would have been enough to help the city with the crisis through June 30. Fran breaks down the vote and the stakes surrounding it.

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

A Chicago police officer wears pins with Officer Aréanah Preston’s pictures on them before Preston’s funeral last week on the South Side. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Manny Urquizo gets an Edgar hair cut by barber Jesus Saldana at Empire Cutz. Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

Have you heard of the Edgar haircut?

Picture a bowl cut but with the bangs straight across — and the sides shaved clean. That’s the Edgar, and it has gained widespread popularity among Gen-Z Latinos in recent years.

The owner of a barbershop on the Southwest Side says kids request the somewhat divisive haircut with Mexican and Indigenous roots almost daily. First popularized in border states such as California, New Mexico and Texas, the haircut has become a viral meme on social media during the pandemic.

“Kids ask for that haircut, and the parents get upset because it’s like, ‘What did you cut?’ And you hear the kids arguing with their parents, like, ‘This is the way I like it,’” said Victor Batrez, owner of Empire Cutz in McKinley Park.

WBEZ’s Nereida Moreno spoke with three Chicagoans with Edgar cuts about what they like about it.

IN THE CITY 🪩

A view of the program and stage Saturday from my seat at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E Randolph, before Hubbard Street Dance Chicago’s “Facets.” Matt Moore/Sun-Times

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago honors house music pioneer, togetherness in world premieres

You know that feeling when you see a performance that’s just so good it sticks with you?

It’s Wednesday, and I still can’t stop thinking about this performance I saw over the weekend from Hubbard Street Dance Chicago. The way, in each piece, dancers moved under unique stage lighting, using their bodies to express a complex range of emotions. It was so inspiring.

While I’m definitely not a modern dance expert, I do love music and have always been so fascinated by the ways dancers can interpret a song. It’s like this mystic ability to draw new meaning from a song and communicate that to an audience — or even express the very essence of a song.

The performance I caught Saturday night featured the world premieres of two pieces — “Dear Frankie” by Rennie Harris and “Aguas Que Van, Quieren Volver,” by Rena Butler.

Harris’ “Dear Frankie” pays homage to house music godfather Frankie Knuckles and how Chicago’s queer community birthed a movement. Thumping, meditative beats drive the piece as every dancer in the company moves freely onstage, evoking themes of acceptance, community and chosen family. The crowd whooped, clapped and moved along in their seats. There’s just something special about witnessing a tribute to house music in the city where it all started.

In Butler’s “Aguas Que Van, Quieren Volver,” dancers Abdiel Figueroa Reyes, Shota Miyoshi and Cyrie Topete worked as a trio to deliver an absolutely stunning, emotional and sensual piece. The movements range from smooth and graceful to visceral and jagged — and everything in between.

Butler says in an “Inside The Studio” video interview from Hubbard Street that the piece is inspired by the novel “The Book of Laughter and Forgetting” by Milan Kundera, a collection of short stories touching on memory, history and sense of self. The collection’s second story, “Mama,” explores a complicated relationship between three people.

“I just felt like the tragedy and all of the beauty of that short story was something I really wanted to investigate,” Butler says.

By the end of both pieces, I’d sprung up from my seat for a standing ovation.

Hubbard Street’s next season, titled “Abundance,” kicks off Nov. 2-5.

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

What’s the most memorable performance you’ve seen in Chicago? Tell us why.

Email us (please include your first and last name and where you live). To see the answers to this question, check tomorrow’s Morning Edition email. Not subscribed to Morning Edition? Sign up here so you won’t miss a thing!

Thanks for reading the Chicago Sun-Times Afternoon Edition.

Have thoughts on the new format? Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

