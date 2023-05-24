Chicagoans worry expanded highway would mean more pollution, Mayor Johnson’s first City Council and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is about an eight-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶
It might be a bit cooler and more windy today, but it’s still sunny out. And for that, I’m thankful.
As soon as I clock out this afternoon, I’m going on a nice long run on the Lakefront Trail — and I’ll most likely blast De La Soul’s “3 Feet High and Rising.” Their whole discography just hit Spotify, and it’s been such a joy to revisit some old favorites and discover new songs.
In honor of the late Tina Turner, I hope you get down on some music you love today, too. 🎧
Now on to the news you need to know this afternoon.
⏱️: A 7-minute read
— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)
TODAY’S TOP STORY
Stevenson Expressway road-widening plans have some in Little Village worried air pollution will get worse
More traffic, more pollution: A legislative plan in Springfield would expand the Stevenson Expressway, part of Interstate 55, by widening it to include more lanes — bringing more traffic and more air pollution.
Context: One neighborhood near the Stevenson is Little Village, where residents are already exposed to high levels of air pollution. Many Chicagoans there fear that the plan — which would be paid for with private funding — would worsen health risks.
Key quote: “Semitrucks come through this residential area all of the time,” said Esmeralda Hernandez, 46, a lifelong Little Village resident. “There has to be another answer than putting in more lanes.”
More on the plan from our Brett Chase and Inside Climate News’ Aydali Campa.
MAYOR JOHNSON’S FIRST CITY COUNCIL MEETING
In his first City Council as mayor, Brandon Johnson today reshaped the Council in his progressive image — and aced the first test of his legislative muscle.
Johnson easily won passage of the compromise he forged, shrinking the number of committees from 28 to 20 and replacing Finance Committee Chairman Scott Waguespack (32nd) with Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd), whose decision to abandon Mayor Lori Lightfoot and endorse Johnson was a turning point in Johnson’s winning campaign. More on today’s changes at City Hall from our Fran Spielman.
Also during today’s Council meeting, a controversial plan to use $51 million in surplus funds to respond to Chicago’s migrant crisis hit a roadblock.
Alderpersons Anthony Beale (9th), Ray Lopez (15th) and Anthony Napolitano (41st) used a parliamentary maneuver to postpone a final vote on the fund transfer — which would have been enough to help the city with the crisis through June 30. Fran breaks down the vote and the stakes surrounding it.
WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?
- Mother of slain police officer Aréanah Preston launches fundraiser: Dionne Mhoon said the funds will be used to build a community center in her daughter’s honor to “provide a safe place and support for Chicago’s youth.”
- Powerhouse singer Tina Turner dies at 83: The iconic artist died yesterday, after a long illness, at her home in Switzerland, the Associated Press reports.
- Gay rights activist Marge Summit dies at 87: “It used to be you could get denied service if you were gay. Now people are welcome everywhere. No one bats an eye, and she’s responsible for some of that,” said Ms. Summit’s friend, David Boyer.
- Perjury indictment against Madigan’s ex-chief of staff remains: A federal judge said he intends to deny a bid to toss portions of the perjury indictment leveled in 2021 against Timothy Mapes, keeping another public corruption trial on track for later this year.
- Last Chinese emperor’s wristwatch sells for $6.2M: Oak Park-based journalist Russell Working played a vital role in helping to authenticate the Patek Philippe watch, previously owned by Aisingyoro Puyi, China’s last emperor.
- A chance to win Taylor Swift tickets: Less than 10 days before the pop star’s three-night stint at Soldier Field, Capital One is giving Swifties a chance to win a pair of tickets to one of her sold-out shows.
BRIGHT ONE ✨
The Edgar haircut is one more thing kids, parents can disagree on
Have you heard of the Edgar haircut?
Picture a bowl cut but with the bangs straight across — and the sides shaved clean. That’s the Edgar, and it has gained widespread popularity among Gen-Z Latinos in recent years.
The owner of a barbershop on the Southwest Side says kids request the somewhat divisive haircut with Mexican and Indigenous roots almost daily. First popularized in border states such as California, New Mexico and Texas, the haircut has become a viral meme on social media during the pandemic.
“Kids ask for that haircut, and the parents get upset because it’s like, ‘What did you cut?’ And you hear the kids arguing with their parents, like, ‘This is the way I like it,’” said Victor Batrez, owner of Empire Cutz in McKinley Park.
WBEZ’s Nereida Moreno spoke with three Chicagoans with Edgar cuts about what they like about it.
IN THE CITY 🪩
Hubbard Street Dance Chicago honors house music pioneer, togetherness in world premieres
You know that feeling when you see a performance that’s just so good it sticks with you?
It’s Wednesday, and I still can’t stop thinking about this performance I saw over the weekend from Hubbard Street Dance Chicago. The way, in each piece, dancers moved under unique stage lighting, using their bodies to express a complex range of emotions. It was so inspiring.
While I’m definitely not a modern dance expert, I do love music and have always been so fascinated by the ways dancers can interpret a song. It’s like this mystic ability to draw new meaning from a song and communicate that to an audience — or even express the very essence of a song.
The performance I caught Saturday night featured the world premieres of two pieces — “Dear Frankie” by Rennie Harris and “Aguas Que Van, Quieren Volver,” by Rena Butler.
Harris’ “Dear Frankie” pays homage to house music godfather Frankie Knuckles and how Chicago’s queer community birthed a movement. Thumping, meditative beats drive the piece as every dancer in the company moves freely onstage, evoking themes of acceptance, community and chosen family. The crowd whooped, clapped and moved along in their seats. There’s just something special about witnessing a tribute to house music in the city where it all started.
In Butler’s “Aguas Que Van, Quieren Volver,” dancers Abdiel Figueroa Reyes, Shota Miyoshi and Cyrie Topete worked as a trio to deliver an absolutely stunning, emotional and sensual piece. The movements range from smooth and graceful to visceral and jagged — and everything in between.
Butler says in an “Inside The Studio” video interview from Hubbard Street that the piece is inspired by the novel “The Book of Laughter and Forgetting” by Milan Kundera, a collection of short stories touching on memory, history and sense of self. The collection’s second story, “Mama,” explores a complicated relationship between three people.
“I just felt like the tragedy and all of the beauty of that short story was something I really wanted to investigate,” Butler says.
By the end of both pieces, I’d sprung up from my seat for a standing ovation.
Hubbard Street’s next season, titled “Abundance,” kicks off Nov. 2-5.
YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️
What’s the most memorable performance you’ve seen in Chicago? Tell us why.
Email us (please include your first and last name and where you live). To see the answers to this question, check tomorrow’s Morning Edition email. Not subscribed to Morning Edition? Sign up here so you won’t miss a thing!
Thanks for reading the Chicago Sun-Times Afternoon Edition.
Have thoughts on the new format? Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.