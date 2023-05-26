Chicago’s lack of EV chargers, beaches open for season and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Limited chargers: State and federal legislation is ramping up the electric vehicle revolution in Illinois and across the country. EVs are registered in all 77 community areas in Chicago, but more than 40 of those areas have no public EV chargers, city officials say.

Is Chicago ready?: Often, prospective buyers express concern over an EV’s range in rural areas, where chargers may be few and far between. But the lack of public chargers shows that building out a robust network of EV chargers in densely populated urban areas like Chicago comes with its own set of challenges.

Key quote: “When you look at where the distribution of EV chargers are, they tend to be in the wealthier communities,” said consulting firm West Monroe’s Danny Freeman, of the notable lack of chargers on the South and West sides.

More on Chicago’s lack of EV chargers from our Catherine Odom.

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

Ald. Walter Burnett Jr. (27th) has repeatedly filed amended campaign finance reports to correct errors. But after six months, he still hasn’t explained to state elections officials what happened with $165,000 in campaign contributions. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

WEEKEND PLANS 🎉

Winsin & Yandel perform at the 2022 inaugural Sueños Music Festival in Grant Park. The band returns to headline day one of this year’s festival Saturday. Kate Scott/for the Sun-Times

Sueños Music Festival: May 27 & 28, 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.



Wisin Y Yandel, Feid, Grupo Firme, Nicky Jam and more will headline this music fest. Find coverage of the festivities at our music hub.

💵 Tickets: $199+.

📍Grant Park, entrance at Columbus Drive and Balbo Drive near Buckingham Fountain

Randolph Street Market Festival:May 27 & 28, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.



Antiques, modern goods, live music, food vendors and more.

💵 Admission: $10, $15. The market continues through the summer.

📍1341 W. Randolph

Mole de Mayo: May 26, 5 - 10 p.m. | May 27, 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. | May 28, 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.



Food vendors, music stages, lucha libre wrestling, an artist market and cultural performances.

💵 Suggested admission $5, $10 families.

📍1801 S. Ashland

Belmont-Sheffield Music Fest:May 27 - 28, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.



Food, artisans and a massive lineup of performers including Freddy Jones Band, Rod Tuffcurls & the Bench Press, Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute and Lucy Stoole’s Drag Show.

💵 Admission: $10.

📍3200 N. Sheffield

Jazz’n on the Steps: May 28, 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.



The South Side Jazz coalition’s monthly music showcase.

💵 Free

📍St. Moses The Black Parish, 331 E 71st St.

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Piercer Freddie Nieves (from left) with parents and business co-owners Mike Lopez and Evelyn Lopez at Illinois Tattoo School and Exodus Ink in Summit. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

After Evelyn and Mike Lopez both got laid off their jobs at the same time in 2008, Mike Lopez suggested a risky next step to his wife.

“I said, ‘Hey, do you want to venture into opening up a tattoo shop?’” says Lopez, who creates tattoos under the name Mike Low. “She was scared at first.”

Now, their tattoo shop at 7522 63rd St. in Summit has a name — Exodus Ink. The two work there and at the adjacent Illinois Tattoo School with their son Freddie Nieves, who works as Freddie Sunshine — to help female tattoo artists and piercers hone their skills and find a place in the industry.

“I’m so glad to have that door open for women and for those who are not able to get their foot in the door to learn proper techniques for tattooing and to grow in their artistic ways,” Evelyn Lopez says.

More on Exodus Ink and the Illinois Tattoo School from our Katie Anthony.

📍 7522 63rd St., Summit, Illinois 60501

