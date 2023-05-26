The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Afternoon Edition

Chicago’s lack of EV chargers, beaches open for season and more in your Chicago news roundup

Today’s update is about an eight-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.

By  Matt Moore
   
merlin_113482836.jpg

Bernie Powell unplugs the charging cable from his Tesla Model Y at the Target at 2656 N. Elston Ave.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Good afternoon, Chicago.

Are you planning on joining the 2 million Illinoisans traveling this Memorial Day weekend?

I’m sending you good luck, especially if you’re making that mad dash to catch your flight. Definitely do whatever you need to do to get there in time — I’d just caution against stealing a backhoe if possible. 

Editor’s note: I’ll be back in your inbox on Memorial Day for a special edition newsletter, catching you up on the news you might have missed over the holiday weekend.

With that, here’s the news you need to know this afternoon.

⏱️: A 6-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Half of Chicago neighborhoods lack electric vehicle chargers for public use

Limited chargers: State and federal legislation is ramping up the electric vehicle revolution in Illinois and across the country. EVs are registered in all 77 community areas in Chicago, but more than 40 of those areas have no public EV chargers, city officials say.

Is Chicago ready?: Often, prospective buyers express concern over an EV’s range in rural areas, where chargers may be few and far between. But the lack of public chargers shows that building out a robust network of EV chargers in densely populated urban areas like Chicago comes with its own set of challenges. 

Key quote: “When you look at where the distribution of EV chargers are, they tend to be in the wealthier communities,” said consulting firm West Monroe’s Danny Freeman, of the notable lack of chargers on the South and West sides.

More on Chicago’s lack of EV chargers from our Catherine Odom.

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

merlin_110352606.jpg

Ald. Walter Burnett Jr. (27th) has repeatedly filed amended campaign finance reports to correct errors. But after six months, he still hasn’t explained to state elections officials what happened with $165,000 in campaign contributions.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

  • Alderperson can’t explain what happened to $165K in campaign money: State officials say they don’t have the authority to make Ald. Walter Burnett Jr. show what happened with the unaccounted-for money — or to require him or anyone else who runs for office in Illinois to verify what they say in their required campaign finance reports.
  • Illinois attorney general slams top Catholic cleric: Attorney General Kwame Raoul today criticized Cardinal Blase Cupich for the top Catholic cleric in the Chicago region’s response to a blockbuster report this week by Raoul’s office showing the church had hidden the names of hundreds of child-molesting priests and others throughout Illinois.
  • Inside the Chicago 2024 DNC bid: In order to land the 2024 Democratic National Convention, the Democratic National Committee demanded from bidders that a line of credit be established — and that’s why the city of Chicago created a $30 million credit agreement with the Amalgamated Bank in New York.
  • East 75th Street residents win City Hall crackdown on bars: Three taverns blamed for summer mayhem agreed to “corrective action plans” requiring safety improvements. A fourth is expected to follow.
  • Woman asks thief to return her dog stolen at gunpoint: Alicja Pierzchala was walking in Portage Park when someone put a gun to the back of her head, yelled, “Give me your dog!” and took her French bulldog, Peppa, she said.
  • Mayor Johnson in no rush to get rid of ShotSpotter: Former Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s decision to quietly extend ShotSpotter’s multimillion dollar contract has given Mayor Brandon Johnson some breathing room — and cracked the door open for him to reconsider getting rid of the controversial gunfire detection tech, despite his campaign promise.
  • Beaches open for holiday weekend: Chicago’s 22 beaches opened today, and despite a lifeguard shortage last year, a Park District spokesperson said it’s “optimistic” it will have enough staff for the city’s pools and beaches.

WEEKEND PLANS 🎉

merlin_106115014.jpg

Winsin & Yandel perform at the 2022 inaugural Sueños Music Festival in Grant Park. The band returns to headline day one of this year’s festival Saturday.

Kate Scott/for the Sun-Times

Sueños Music Festival: May 27 & 28, 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.

  • Wisin Y Yandel, Feid, Grupo Firme, Nicky Jam and more will headline this music fest. Find coverage of the festivities at our music hub.
  • 💵 Tickets: $199+.
  • 📍Grant Park, entrance at Columbus Drive and Balbo Drive near Buckingham Fountain

Randolph Street Market Festival:May 27 & 28, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

  • Antiques, modern goods, live music, food vendors and more. 
  • 💵 Admission: $10, $15. The market continues through the summer.
  • 📍1341 W. Randolph

Mole de MayoMay 26, 5 - 10 p.m. | May 27, 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. | May 28, 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

  • Food vendors, music stages, lucha libre wrestling, an artist market and cultural performances. 
  • 💵 Suggested admission $5, $10 families. 
  • 📍1801 S. Ashland

Belmont-Sheffield Music Fest:May 27 - 28, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

  • Food, artisans and a massive lineup of performers including Freddy Jones Band, Rod Tuffcurls & the Bench Press, Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute and Lucy Stoole’s Drag Show.
  • 💵 Admission: $10. 
  • 📍3200 N. Sheffield

Jazz’n on the Steps: May 28, 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

BRIGHT ONE ✨

(From left) piercer Freddie Nieves with parents and business co-owners Evelyn Lopez and Mike Lopez at Illinois Tattoo School and Exodus Ink in Summit.

Piercer Freddie Nieves (from left) with parents and business co-owners Mike Lopez and Evelyn Lopez at Illinois Tattoo School and Exodus Ink in Summit.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Summit tattoo shop and school, a family operation, gives female artists a seat behind the needle

After Evelyn and Mike Lopez both got laid off their jobs at the same time in 2008, Mike Lopez suggested a risky next step to his wife.

“I said, ‘Hey, do you want to venture into opening up a tattoo shop?’” says Lopez, who creates tattoos under the name Mike Low. “She was scared at first.”

Now, their tattoo shop at 7522 63rd St. in Summit has a name — Exodus Ink. The two work there and at the adjacent Illinois Tattoo School with their son Freddie Nieves, who works as Freddie Sunshine — to help female tattoo artists and piercers hone their skills and find a place in the industry.

“I’m so glad to have that door open for women and for those who are not able to get their foot in the door to learn proper techniques for tattooing and to grow in their artistic ways,” Evelyn Lopez says.

More on Exodus Ink and the Illinois Tattoo School from our Katie Anthony.

📍 7522 63rd St., Summit, Illinois 60501 

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

When it comes to having the perfect cookout, what is something you absolutely need to have?

Email us (please include your first and last name and where you live). To see the answers to this question, check our Morning Edition newsletter. Not subscribed to Morning Edition? Sign up here so you won’t miss a thing!

Thanks for reading the Chicago Sun-Times Afternoon Edition.

Have thoughts on the new format? Got a story you think we missed? Reply or email us here.

