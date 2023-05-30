Family reunites after waiting 5 years for asylum, state ban on book bans hits Gov. Pritzker’s desk and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

A long-awaited reunion: Just before 2 a.m. Friday, Frank Sandoval, of Lockport, was reunited at O’Hare Airport with his wife Carolina Alemán and daughter Massiel, who’d spent 24 hours traveling from South America. It was a reunion five years in the making, made possible when the whole family was finally granted asylum in the U.S. Frank Sandoval fled Venezuela five years ago for political reasons.

Context: The family is among more than 7 million Venezuelans who in the last decade have left the South American country rocked by political and economic instability. That exodus has reached Chicago in the last year, with thousands of immigrants, many from Venezuela, making their way to Illinois to seek asylum. Many were bused to Chicago from Texas on the orders of Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Immigrants seeking asylum don’t always fare as well. Over the last year, judges in Chicago’s immigration court denied 429 asylum cases, about 36% of them, according to a Syracuse University analysis.

Key quote: “This country is giving us the opportunity to start over again,” Alemán said in Spanish. “We are thankful they are embracing us so well and opening their arms to us.”

More on the family and their experience seeking asylum from our Elvia Malagón.

Chicago police officers respond Saturday afternoon to Hotel Chicago, 333 N. Dearborn St., after an off-duty Michigan police officer discharged a gun inside a hotel room, striking himself and another person. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Louise Morrison, 11, kicks a ball during a soccer clinic Friday for visually impaired youth at Midway Plaisance Park in the Hyde Park neighborhood. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A group of kids kicking around soccer balls on a sunny day wouldn’t be a particularly unusual sight in Chicago — except that on Friday morning, the group at Midway Plaisance Park all wore blindfolds.

The group was part of a free soccer clinic put on through a partnership between the Chicago Park District and the U.S. Association of Blind Athletes that is helping introduce visually impaired players to blind soccer and other sports.

The blindfold “basically puts you on the same playing field, and it makes you have equal vision to the other players” 17-year-old participant Adrian Sanchez explained, noting that the players have varying levels of visual impairment.

During the clinic, players learned to use specially adapted soccer balls, which have bells inside, to complete passes and score goals.

Halfway through the clinic, the players huddled up to do a cheer:

“Building blind soccer!” they yelled.

More on the clinic from our Mariah Rush.

Drink at Bernice’s Tavern

Inside Bernice’s Tavern Ellery Jones/Sun-Times

I talked with Sun-Times audience engagement specialist Ellery Jones, who recommends stopping by Bernice’s Tavern in Bridgeport for a drink. Open for nearly 60 years, this dive is a neighborhood institution, Ellery told me.

“Cash-only, funky decor and always friendly with a little dash of the founder’s Lithuanian heritage,” Ellery said.

“The last time I was there, in the middle of a snowstorm in February, the owner made us a mixed drink with some European liquor that I’d never heard of before, and it was exactly the thing I needed.”

📍 Bernice’s Tavern, 3238 S. Halsted St.

