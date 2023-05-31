City Council approves $51M in migrant crisis funding, temporary shelters continue attempts to address demand and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

Now on to the stories you need to know this afternoon.

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

$51 million Band-Aid: A divided City Council agreed today to $51 million in funding to address Chicago’s burgeoning migrant crisis, following a contentious and racially charged debate at City Hall. The 34-13 vote will provide only enough funding to carry Chicago through June 30.

What happened: The raucous and tension-filled meeting saw public speakers for and against the funding shouting each other down, prompting appeals for decorum from Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Context: Chicago is out of money, space and time to handle the humanitarian crisis caused by the influx of refugees from Central and South America. Since the fund transfer will only be enough to carry the city through the end of June, difficult decisions will have to be made. That’s particularly true now that Johnson’s request for more state funding has fallen short. The $50.6 billion state budget awaiting Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s signature includes just $42.5 million for the migrant crisis — for the entire state, not just for Chicago.

More on from today’s tense City Council meeting and this crisis from our Fran Spielman.

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

The former Inn of Chicago hotel in Streeterville is being used as a shelter for migrant families. Indira Khera/WBEZ

From Woodlawn to West Ridge, these are the temporary shelters across Chicago : Roughly 10,000 asylum-seekers have come to Chicago since August — and more than 4,000 are living in temporary shelters across the city.



: Roughly 10,000 asylum-seekers have come to Chicago since August — and more than 4,000 are living in temporary shelters across the city. 11 people wounded over 3 hours : A rash of attacks occurred last night in neighborhoods that have generally been experiencing more gun violence this year, despite an overall drop across Chicago.



: A rash of attacks occurred last night in neighborhoods that have generally been experiencing more gun violence this year, despite an overall drop across Chicago. ‘Marvelocity’ exhibit celebrates superhero Chicago artist: The Elmhurst Art Museum is showcasing realistic takes on Captain America, Spider-Man and other comic book crimefighters created by Alex Ross.

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Caleb Taylor Photo courtesy of the artist

Caleb Taylor is a Chicago-based soul singer and guitarist who masterfully blends his notable vocal range with lush instrumentals — making for what he describes as a “new neo-soul.”

“It’s the world a hybrid artist thrives in,” Taylor explained. “It’s being able to float in and out of sounds using different tones and lyrical content.”

He’s dropped several projects over the last few years, including the release “NüSoul” in 2022 which was recently followed by “NüSoul II” April 28. For this project, Taylor took a more collaborative approach, working with other artists on all but two tracks.

More on Taylor and his latest album from our colleagues at Vocalo Radio.

OUT IN THE CITY 🌊

Kayakers paddle on the Chicago River near Ping Tom Park in the Chinatown neighborhood Saturday, May 27, 2023. REI Co-op started renting kayaks at the Ping Tom Boathouse Friday. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

After being closed for three years, REI reopened its kayak rental and boathouse at Ping Tom Memorial Park in Chinatown.

The park offers — hands down — one of the best views of the skyline. And now you can drop into the South Branch of the Chicago River for more gorgeous views.

Sun-Times outdoor columnist Dale Bowman headed over to the park Friday and did just that, renting a tandem kayak he shared with REI project manager Kareska, he explains in his latest column.

Before taking off, Dale caught up with Brigid Man and her husband, Dr. Manfred Man, who’d just returned from kayaking.

“It’s like riding a bike,” said Brigid, who persuaded her husband of 45 years to try kayaking. “If you have done it once, even if it was a long time ago, it comes back.”

When paddling the South Branch, you’ll encounter much less boat traffic than downtown and see an intriguing post-industrial landscape that also feels like a wild escape.

“In less than an hour, Kareska and I had seen swarms of swallows under the bridges, mallards, Canada geese (and a lone gosling), grackles, red-winged blackbirds, yellow warblers, American goldfinches, ring-billed gulls, a black-crowned night-heron and four turtles sunning,” Dales says.

Kayak reservations, including paddle and personal flotation device, for single kayaks are $30 (tandems are $40) for the first hour and $15 for each additional hour. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

📍REI Co-op Kayak Rentals at Ping Tom Memorial Park, 1700 S Wentworth Ave

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

Where’s the best place to find nature and wildlife in Chicago?

