The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Afternoon Edition

City Council approves $51M in migrant crisis funding, temporary shelters continue attempts to address demand and more in your Chicago news roundup

Today’s update is about an eight-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.

By  Matt Moore
   
SHARE City Council approves $51M in migrant crisis funding, temporary shelters continue attempts to address demand and more in your Chicago news roundup
merlin_113748814.jpg

An attendee shouts during a City Council meeting at City Hall in the Loop, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Good afternoon, Chicago.

Have you found any books for your summer reads yet?

I stopped by Uncharted Books a couple days ago in Andersonville to search for some — and mission accomplished. I scored Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” and Sandra Cisneros’ “The House on Mango Street.”

There were definitely a few more books I wanted to scoop, but I figured it’d be best to be good and save — shoutout to rent and good ol’ student loans keeping me humble.

Now on to the stories you need to know this afternoon.

⏱️: A 6-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Divided City Council approves $51 million in migrant crisis funding

$51 million Band-Aid: A divided City Council agreed today to $51 million in funding to address Chicago’s burgeoning migrant crisis, following a contentious and racially charged debate at City Hall. The 34-13 vote will provide only enough funding to carry Chicago through June 30. 

What happened: The raucous and tension-filled meeting saw public speakers for and against the funding shouting each other down, prompting appeals for decorum from Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Context: Chicago is out of money, space and time to handle the humanitarian crisis caused by the influx of refugees from Central and South America. Since the fund transfer will only be enough to carry the city through the end of June, difficult decisions will have to be made. That’s particularly true now that Johnson’s request for more state funding has fallen short. The $50.6 billion state budget awaiting Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s signature includes just $42.5 million for the migrant crisis — for the entire state, not just for Chicago.

More on from today’s tense City Council meeting and this crisis from our Fran Spielman.

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

Screenshot_2023_06_06_at_10.31.28_AM.png

The former Inn of Chicago hotel in Streeterville is being used as a shelter for migrant families.

Indira Khera/WBEZ

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Screenshot_2023_06_06_at_10.29.21_AM.png

Caleb Taylor

Photo courtesy of the artist

Caleb Taylor’s soulful self-reliance

Caleb Taylor is a Chicago-based soul singer and guitarist who masterfully blends his notable vocal range with lush instrumentals — making for what he describes as a “new neo-soul.” 

“It’s the world a hybrid artist thrives in,” Taylor explained. “It’s being able to float in and out of sounds using different tones and lyrical content.”

He’s dropped several projects over the last few years, including the release “NüSoul” in 2022 which was recently followed by “NüSoul II” April 28. For this project, Taylor took a more collaborative approach, working with other artists on all but two tracks. 

More on Taylor and his latest album from our colleagues at Vocalo Radio.

OUT IN THE CITY 🌊

Kayakers paddle on the Chicago River near Ping Tom Park in the Chinatown neighborhood Saturday, May 27, 2023. REI Co-op started renting kayaks at the Ping Tom Boathouse Friday. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Kayakers paddle on the Chicago River near Ping Tom Park in the Chinatown neighborhood Saturday, May 27, 2023. REI Co-op started renting kayaks at the Ping Tom Boathouse Friday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Kayaking the South Branch of the Chicago River, seeing Ping Tom Memorial Park

After being closed for three years, REI reopened its kayak rental and boathouse at Ping Tom Memorial Park in Chinatown

The park offers — hands down — one of the best views of the skyline. And now you can drop into the South Branch of the Chicago River for more gorgeous views.

Sun-Times outdoor columnist Dale Bowman headed over to the park Friday and did just that, renting a tandem kayak he shared with REI project manager Kareska, he explains in his latest column.

Before taking off, Dale caught up with Brigid Man and her husband, Dr. Manfred Man, who’d just returned from kayaking.

“It’s like riding a bike,” said Brigid, who persuaded her husband of 45 years to try kayaking. “If you have done it once, even if it was a long time ago, it comes back.”

When paddling the South Branch, you’ll encounter much less boat traffic than downtown and see an intriguing post-industrial landscape that also feels like a wild escape.

“In less than an hour, Kareska and I had seen swarms of swallows under the bridges, mallards, Canada geese (and a lone gosling), grackles, red-winged blackbirds, yellow warblers, American goldfinches, ring-billed gulls, a black-crowned night-heron and four turtles sunning,” Dales says.

Kayak reservations, including paddle and personal flotation device, for single kayaks are $30 (tandems are $40) for the first hour and $15 for each additional hour. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

📍REI Co-op Kayak Rentals at Ping Tom Memorial Park, 1700 S Wentworth Ave

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

Where’s the best place to find nature and wildlife in Chicago? 

Email us (please include your first and last name and where you live). To see the answers to this question, check our Morning Edition newsletter. Not subscribed to Morning Edition? Sign up here so you won’t miss a thing!

Thanks for reading the Chicago Sun-Times Afternoon Edition.

Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

Next Up In News
Mike Pence opens presidential bid with denunciation of Trump over Jan. 6 insurrection and abortion
Colectivo Coffee baristas brew up a union contract
Pritzker signs $50.4 billion budget that boosts early education funding — and stops state officials’ raises from breaking the law
Man shot and killed in New City
Former state Sen. Terry Link testifies about his cooperation with FBI — which he once denied
Chicago area air quality improving, but wildfire effects may linger a few days
The Latest
ANKENY, IOWA - JUNE 07: Former Vice President Mike Pence arrives with his wife Karen to formally announces his intention to seek the Republican nomination for president on June 07, 2023 in Ankeny, Iowa. Pence will meet with voters tonight during a town hall, then meet with diners at a couple of locations near Des Moines tomorrow before moving the campaign to New Hampshire. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775985852
Nation/World
Mike Pence opens presidential bid with denunciation of Trump over Jan. 6 insurrection and abortion
Mike Pence says Donald Trump ‘demanded I choose between him and our Constitution.’ He is the first VP in modern times to challenge the president he served.
By Jill Colvin | Associated Press and THOMAS BEAUMONT/ Associated Press
 
Chicago Bears Offseason Workout
Bears
‘Sky’s the limit’ for Justin Fields-DJ Moore connection
From the moment Moore stepped on the practice field at Halas Hall, he’s been Fields’ go-to guy. “They look like they’re best friends,” safety Jaquan Brisker said.
By Mark Potash
 
Colectivo Coffee in Andersonville at 5425 N. Clark St.
Business
Colectivo Coffee baristas brew up a union contract
The coffee chain’s staffers, who organized with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers in 2021, secured a two-year deal.
By David Roeder
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the state’s $50.4 billion budget Wednesday at Christopher House, an early education center in the Belmont-Cragin neighborhood. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Politics
Pritzker signs $50.4 billion budget that boosts early education funding — and stops state officials’ raises from breaking the law
The governor’s office said line-item reductions of $192,700 were made after a review found that cost-of-living pay raises granted to constitutional officers, legislators and some appointed officials exceeded 5%, which they said was unconstitutional.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
casings.jpg
Crime
Man shot and killed in New City
The man, 40, was on the street about 5:25 p.m. when someone in a car drove up and began shooting.
By Sun-Times Wire
 