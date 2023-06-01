The 49 schools CPS let down after the 2013 closures, police reform chief’s resignation and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

And Happy Pride Month! 🏳️‍🌈

Today marks the start of the monthlong celebration of LGBTQIA+ pride, and in Chicago there is no shortage of opportunities to revel, connect, support and honor this hard-fought commemoration of rights — a fight for equality that is still ongoing.

While Chicago’s big Pride Parade is set for June 25, we’ve outlined a route highlighting some key landmarks in the city for you to take a self-guided tour any time of the year.

But before you get rolling, here are the stories you need to know this afternoon.

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Promises made: When Chicago closed 50 underenrolled and low-performing public schools in 2013, Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Public Schools CEO Barbara Byrd-Bennett designated 49 elementary schools that would take in students from the closed schools. They promised that these so-called “welcoming schools” would get new programs and resources to elevate their offerings and help improve the academic futures of thousands of kids. Altogether, CPS invested $155 million to provide extras to these schools and make needed repairs.

Fixes only short term: Today, welcoming schools find themselves just like any other school in Chicago — at the mercy of enrollment swings and budget constraints. A Sun-Times and WBEZ analysis of CPS enrollment records shows the welcoming schools overall are now worse off than they were 10 years ago — before they took in kids from the closed schools. Over the last decade, they’ve lost students and funding.

Key quote: “There was money being pushed through in ways that were not helpful, like putting iPads sets in the majority of the classrooms,” said Amanda Waite, a former counselor and special education case manager at Melody Elementary in West Garfield Park, which more than doubled in size from 293 kids to 618 when Delano Elementary students arrived. “I mean, there was thousands upon thousands of dollars. That money would have been better spent on actual adults to work with the kids.”

More on the CPS failure to protect welcoming schools from our Nader Issa and Lauren FitzPatrick and WBEZ’s Sarah Karp and Alden Loury.

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

A big grin spreads across Cooper Roberts’ face Wednesday as the Chicago Bears, working with the organization Devices 4 the Disabled, present the boy with a beach-ready wheelchair. Screenshot

OUR CITY IN COLOR 🎨

Matthew Mederer, also known as Cool Disco Rich, completed this Logan Square mural in 2019. Katie Anthony/Sun-Times

The bricks on the facade of the building at 2600 W. Fullerton Ave. in Logan Square seem to almost fall away to reveal the sprawling beachscape mural they’d otherwise conceal.

It’s not your usual beach scene, though, with two frogs jumping toward a three-dimensional black-and-white cube. This isn’t meant to be sci-fi but a subtle homage to Puerto Rico.

Artist Matthew Mederer, 39, who signs his art under the name Cool Disco Rich, says he drew inspiration for the work from the building owner’s Puerto Rican roots, also incorporating his signature optical illusions. The sunny setting and his particular choice of hoppy amphibians were rooted in the island.

The frogs were inspired by the coquís in Puerto Rico — named after the “co-kee” sound these frogs make, a call that echoes through Puerto Rico. Mederer titled the mural “Canción de Rana,” or “Frog’s Song,” after that croak.

Will Gonzalez, whose parents own the property, talked to Mederer about doing the mural, which was completed in 2019, after the building got tagged with graffiti.

“When my dad was a kid, they didn’t have windows really,” Gonzales says of stories his father would share of growing up in Puerto Rico. “They just had partitions in the window and a hole in a wall. So the coquís would jump in the house and roam around the room.”

More on the mural from our Katie Anthony.

Want more public art stories? Sign up for our murals & mosaics newsletter.

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Taofeekat Olugbile (from left), 37, from Nigeria, and Aida Pajarito, 80, from the Philippines, celebrate becoming U.S. citizens Wednesday during a naturalization ceremony at Guaranteed Rate Field. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A third squad took the field at Guaranteed Rate Field Wednesday, only this one didn’t play for Chicago or the day’s opponent — the Los Angeles Angels. They were a set of newly sworn-in Americans.

The 24-person roster included men and women from 17 countries who ranged in age from 18 to 80. They were sworn in as U.S. citizens in a naturalization ceremony before the early afternoon game.

In recent years, naturalization ceremonies at places of cultural significance have become more common, but this group was the first to take the oath at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“It’s a long process, but worth it,” said Ramadan Caysever, one of the new citizens. “I’ll be able to participate in elections, to serve on a jury. That’s empowering.”

More on the ceremony from our Michael Loria.

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

In light of Taylor Swift fandom swelling at Soldier Field, we want to know — who is one musician you would endure just about anything for the chance to see? Tell us why.

Email us (please include your first and last name and where you live). To see the answers to this question, check our Morning Edition newsletter. Not subscribed to Morning Edition? Sign up here so you won’t miss a thing!

Thanks for reading the Chicago Sun-Times Afternoon Edition.

Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

