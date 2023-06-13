Disinvestment continues and violence grows in areas losing Black Chicagoans, Waukegan’s Bears offer and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

While I’ve been spinning a lot of different things lately, I keep coming back to Zambia-based artist Sampa the Great. She’s the kind of dexterous vocalist who packs her bars with interesting rhymes and really powerful melodies, while working in a whole slew of genres.

I got to see her perform last year while I was covering Lollapalooza, and to this day, I still think she gave one of the best performances of the weekend. The energy, the tightness of the band — it was so good.

So I was excited to see that she’ll be coming back into town for a set at Thalia Hall Wednesday night. If you can’t make it to the show, we’ve got a recent interview with Sampa for you to dig into. If you plan to go, maybe I’ll see you there!

Report highlights longtime problem: In the conclusion of its State of Black Chicago 2023 report, the Chicago Urban League tied the future of the city’s Black communities to the long-standing trend of declining Black population. The report calls attention to how Black Chicagoans are moving to the suburbs and other states in search of housing and employment, higher-performing schools and safer communities. The report warns of serious consequences if the depopulation persists, such as a reduced number of earners and consumers in the local economy — impacting local businesses.

A deeper look: Our colleagues at WBEZ took a look at the areas in Chicago that have suffered the deepest declines in Black population. The WBEZ analysis shows the trajectories of some key indicators, over the last decade or so, have trended just as the Chicago Urban League described. Areas of the city with the deepest drops in Black population are witnessing far higher and growing rates of violence — and sharper declines in jobs and business activity compared to the rest of the city.

What the data shows: WBEZ’s analysis found more violence and disinvestment where the city’s Black population fell the most. There has also been more demolition than construction in those areas. Additionally, jobs have disappeared in areas experiencing declines in Black population.

A police officer watches the West Garfield Park Juneteenth Parade along West Monroe Street in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, Saturday morning, June 18, 2022. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

MEET YOUR NEIGHBOR 👋

Orlando Cabanban, architecture photographer

Architecture photographer Orlando Cabanban created iconic early images of the modernist University of Illinois Chicago campus. Lee Bey/Sun-Times

A licensed architect who switched to photography early in his career during the 1960s, Chicago-born Orlando Cabanban was hired by top architecture firms to document their work.

If you find midcentury images of signature buildings such as Marina City or Seventeenth Church of Christ, Scientist at 55 E. Wacker Drive, it’s likely Cabanban was behind the lens.

One unique feature of his photographs is the presence of people. Architecture photographers of the time frequently didn’t include people in their images — the design is the thing — but Cabanban was among the exceptions, our Lee Bey explains in his recent column all about Cabanban.

Bey writes that placing people within Cabanban’s architectural photography also illuminates a lesser-known part of Cabanban’s career: He documented people as a street photographer and on assignments for the Field Museum and the Community Renewal Society.

Cabanban also traveled to the Philippines to photograph family members and the town in which his father was born. And he photographed a 1966 Loop demonstration led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

“I think I favor the people photographs,” Cabanban, 89, said. “That was my first love.”

Meredith Tabbone expects to stay in her home in Italy for the first time in July. Provided

Buy a $1 house in Italy, and the first question often is, “Did it really cost just $1?” followed quickly by, “When can I come and visit you?”

The answer to the first is, no. The answer to the second depends if you have a friend like Meredith Tabbone, a Chicago financial adviser who has spent the last three years or so rehabbing a 17th century home in the Sicilian town of Sambuca.

When she heads to Sambuca in July — her 13th or 14th trip there, she thinks — Tabbone will stay in her home for the first time.

Italian towns, mostly in the south of the country, have been advertising houses for $1 as a way to revive withering communities. But there’s typically a catch: The buyer must agree to spend, within a certain amount of time, a minimum amount to repair the property. Tabbone estimates she’s spent about $285,000 to date on the two-story home, which includes buying a neighboring property, giving her about 2,700 square feet in total. She initially paid about $6,000.

From her home’s terrace, she can see rolling vineyards, the sun setting. Sea breezes waft in.

“Also, the sound of the church bells, the sound of people talking loudly in their kitchen while there are pots banging around,” she said.

What’s a long-running small business in your neighborhood that you think deserves to be recognized? Tell us why.

Email us (please include your first and last name and where you live).

