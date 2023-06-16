Participants speak on guaranteed-income programs, Heather Mack pleads guilty to role in mom’s murder and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

And happy Friday!

That includes the 22nd annual Chicago Pride Fest in Northalsted, where you’ll find thousands celebrating LGBTQ+ life, culture and community during a weekendlong street fest boasting live performances, vendors, a pet parade and more.

The city is also celebrating Juneteenth, which commemorates the day when the last enslaved people in the U.S. learned they were free. While the federal holiday falls on Monday this year, this weekend is filled with community events.

There’s a Black Wall Street pop-up market in North Lawndale Saturday, where you’ll find local, Black-owned businesses offering foods like fresh salad, elote and barbecue. You’ve also got Juneteenth Village Fest in Douglass Park on Sunday, where you can catch live performances from BJ the Chicago Kid and Bella Bahhs — and be amazed by the Jesse White Tumblers and South Shore Drill Team. Then there’s the Juneteenth Community BBQ Monday at the DuSable Black History Museum in Washington Park, which will also feature food, live music, vendors and more.

Reporting by Elvia Malagón and Esther Yoon-Ji Kang

Program offers extra help: Thousands of Chicago-area residents are taking part in a national experiment to see how guaranteed income can help people living in low-income households. Municipalities selected, via lottery, participants at least 18 years old, regardless of immigration status, whose household income was at or below 250% of the federal poverty level to receive $500 for a set period.

How it’s playing out: The Sun-Times and WBEZ teamed up to track participants of three local guaranteed-income programs. Participants said they used the monthly payments to cover everyday expenses, including groceries, rent and transportation. Most see the programs as a success and want them to last longer.

What experts say: The pilot programs offer an innovative way of tackling poverty. But experts and policymakers caution that short-term programs like these won’t solve all the financial hurdles families face. Still, they help, according to the participants and researchers. They say a monthly income floor keeps people from falling deeper into debt and poverty.

Heather Mack in January 2015. Mack entered her guilty plea today in Chicago’s federal court as the ninth anniversary of her mother’s murder approaches. | Firdia Lisnawati/AP file Agung Parameswara, Getty

Families listen to music, dance and play games during last year’s Juneteenth festival sponsored by the DuSable Museum. This year’s celebration kicks off Monday at 10 a.m. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file

🎉 Juneteenth Celebration

7:30 p.m. Friday

📍Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln.

Musician Bill Brickey hosts the event featuring Chicago Poet Laureate avery r. young + de deacon board, musicians Mars Caulton, Lenny March, Michael Taylor and poet Alycia Kamil. Admission is free.

🥳 Fiesta Back of the Yards

Friday through Sunday

📍47th Street from Damen to Ashland

This annual community festival features merchants, food vendors, artisans, carnival rides and live entertainment on two stages. Admission is free.

😋 Taste of Randolph

Friday through Sunday

📍900 W. Randolph

Boasting more than 15 restaurants and headliners Digable Planets and Jamila Woods, this West Loop street fest is back for its 26th iteration. $10 suggested donation.

🎥 The African Diaspora International Film Festival

Friday through Sunday

📍Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State

Now celebrating 20 years, this year’s fest presents 10 films that shine a light on immigrant stories, new African cinema, blues musicians and more. Tickets: $13-$20; festival pass $65.

❤️🖤💚 1865 Fest

Friday through Sunday

📍Garfield Park — Madison and Monroe, Hamlin and Central Park

Programming for this fest includes salutes to Black veterans, live music, a Father’s Day grill-off and more. Admission is free.

🎵 Hyde Park Summer Fest

Noon Saturday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday

📍Midway Plaisance Park, 1130 Midway Plaisance

Among the performers scheduled for the fest are Lil Kim, Lola Brooke, 3 Snapz, Alex Isley, All Summa, Boolu Master, Dee Jay Alicia, DJ BG, DJ Cash Era, Duane Powell, Jay Illa, Kid Clay, Libianca and Mother Nature. Tickets: $89 per day, $149 festival pass.

🏳️‍🌈 Chicago Pride Fest

Noon Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday

📍Halsted from Addison to Grace

Touting three stages of music, more than 150 art vendors, DJs, drag shows, a pet parade and more, this is a celebration of Chicago’s LGBTQ+ community. Headliners include Heather Small, Slayyyter, Meet Me @ The Altar, JORDY, Eureka O’Hara, BbyMutha and more. Admission: $15 suggested donation.

🍽️ Juneteenth Community BBQ

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday

📍DuSable Black History Museum, 740 E. 56th Place.

The annual event includes music performances, a marketplace, children’s activities, a drum village, free health testing, food and more. Plus a tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a discussion featuring Kool Moe Dee. Admission is free.

Tahirah Whittington is a founding member of the Black chamber music ensemble D-Composed. She said the group gives her the space to show up authentically. Sulyiman Stokes/Courtesy of D-Composed

Reporting by Samantha Callender

A thought struck Kori Coleman in 2017 after attending a concert that featured the compositions of William Grant Still and Shelley Washington: She hadn’t heard a piece of chamber music by a Black composer before.

As a former musician, that experience didn’t sit right. Coleman immediately started to lay the foundation for what would become D-Composed, an all-Black chamber collective that centers on the works of Black composers and creatives. In addition to exclusively performing works by Black composers, the goal is to create programming that celebrates Black chamber musicians and sets them “free from the constraints of classic music” and traditional pathways to it, Coleman says.

The group has partnered with institutions including the South Side Community Art Center, Steppenwolf Theatre and the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and will help anchor an event Saturday at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago.

Serving as the group’s executive and artistic director, Coleman tries to secure partnerships with such companies as AT&T and Apple to help underwrite the cost of tickets, so audiences can attend performances for free or at a low cost. A corporate brand strategist who has worked with Twitter and other companies, she wants to eliminate the expensive paywall that traditionally exists between the public and chamber music.

“I never want someone to feel like they can’t afford a D-Composed experience,” Coleman says.

