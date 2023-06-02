Accused ex-priest missing from state’s predatory clergy list, Bears eye Naperville as Taylor Swift takes over Soldier field and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

One of my favorite parts about living in Chicago is the way our city loves a good street festival.

Throw in some music, delicious food, great vendors, a big crowd and beautiful weather, and you’re looking at a pretty perfect day.

Earlier today, I was reminiscing about the 57th Street Art Fair in Hyde Park. When I went last year, I strolled the stalls while munching on fries and sipping on sweet lemonade — that is also where I found my favorite piece of art now hanging in my apartment, a little painting of the Chicago skyline! The fair is in its 76th year, and is among a handful of street festivals happening this weekend. I hope you get outside this summer and enjoy one of these Chicago gems.

But before we get to the start of the weekend, here are the stories you need to know this afternoon.

⏱️: An 8-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

A missing name: A massive report by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul found the Archdiocese of Chicago and the rest of the Catholic church hierarchy in Illinois vastly underreported clergy members’ sexual abuse of children. Yet, of the 451 Catholic priests and brothers named in Raoul’s report, you won’t find John D. Murphy, a former Catholic priest and member of the Augustinian religious order in the Chicago area. That’s despite more than a dozen settlements by the archdiocese and the Augustinians.

How did this happen?: Raoul’s office won’t say how it missed Murphy. And the archdiocese won’t talk about why Murphy isn’t on its public list of predatory clergy members. Unlike some other orders, the Augustinians refuse to post a list of members deemed to have been credibly accused of sexual abuse of minors.

Key quote: “They have no excuse to leave him off,” said Marc Pearlman, a Chicago lawyer who represented people who filed sexual abuse claims against the church regarding Murphy. “They don’t need the Augustinians to substantiate it.”

Read more: Murphy and the attorney general’s report from our Robert Herguth

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

Soldier Field. Matt Marton/AP file

TAYLOR SWIFT IN CHICAGO 🎤

Taylor Swift fans show off their merch a day before the megastar’s The Eras Tour outside Soldier Field Thursday. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Taylor Swift— and thousands of Swifties — will descend on Soldier Field for three sold-out nights this weekend for the pop megastar’s The Eras Tour.

Resale tickets to Friday’s show are selling for thousands of dollars apiece on such sites as StubHub, SeatGeek and Vivid Seats.

At tour stops across the country, fans without tickets have “Taylor-gated” outside venues — but no tailgating will be allowed after Swift’s performance begins, Chicago Park District spokesperson Luca Serra said.

Chicago Police Department spokesperson Tom Ahern wouldn’t say whether officers would disperse crowds that might form outside the stadium, but he said the department would have an increased presence patrolling the area around the venue. The city’s curfew for minors will also be in effect, Ahern added.

Read More:Chicago and Swifties are prepping for one of the biggest tour stops this summer

To no one’s surprise, the tour stop this weekend will cause plenty of traffic, causing some inconvenience for folks not attending. That includes anyone hoping to fish off Northerly Island this weekend, where driving access, including access to the Anglers’ parking lot on the northeast corner of Burnham Harbor, will be closed.

Getting in on the excitement is the Anti-Cruelty Society, which is offering a deal in Swift’s honor. From Friday through Sunday, you can adopt a cat for $13 — a wink at the pop star’s favorite animal and lucky number.

If you’re looking to celebrate all things Swift, we’ve got a list of events ranging from a drag brunch to a costume competition, a Swift cover band and more.

And head to our Taylor Swift hub for the latest coverage of the artist’s big Chicago appearance and everything you need to know about it.

WEEKEND PLANS 🎉

Tye Tribbett performs onstage at the 2018 BET Awards in Los Angeles. The Grammy-winning artist headlines the Chicago Gospel Festival Saturday. Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Tye Tribbett performs onstage at the 2018 BET Awards in Los Angeles. The Grammy-winning artist headlines the Chicago Gospel Festival Saturday. | Getty Images

Music

Chicago Gospel Music Festival: Saturday 5:30-9 p.m.



Headliners Karen Clark Sheard and Tye Tribbett headline this celebration of gospel music.

💵 Free

📍Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph St., entrance at Randolph and Monroe streets.

Ángela Aguilar: Friday 8 p.m.



💵 Tickets: $49+

📍Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B Wells Drive.

Theater

“Inicios — Chicago Latine Playwrights Festival”: Friday night through Sunday



Chicago Latino Theater Alliance presents staged readings of three new works.

💵 Free

📍Aguijon Theater, 2707 N. Laramie; Teatro Tariakuri, 3117 W. 63rd St.; Urban Theater, 2620 W. Division, Free; clata.org

Street fests

57th Street Art Fair: Saturday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.



Said to be the oldest juried art fair in the Midwest, enjoy music and food and stroll through the open-air art market.

📍57th Street between Woodlawn and Kenwood avenues and on Kimbark Avenue between 56th and 57th streets.

Do Division: Friday night through Sunday



Two music venues, the Empty Bottle and Subterranean, collaborate to bring a diverse lineup to this West Side fest.

💵 $10 suggested donation

📍Division Street between Damen Avenue and Leavitt Street

Lincoln Park Greek Fest: Friday night through Sunday



💵 $10 suggested donation

📍St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2701 N. Sheffield Ave.

Peace Fest: Saturday, 2-7 p.m.



A block party-style festival that will include food, music, activities for families and more.

💵 Free

📍Peace Campus, 64th & Honore streets

Windy City Hot Dog Fest: Saturday and Sunday



Taste test Chicago dogs — with or without ketchup — from local hot dog stands.

💵 $10 suggested donation

📍4000 N. Milwaukee Ave.

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Tarnynon Onumonu Provided

For Tarnynon Onumonu, poetry is a means of grounding, an escape, a comfort and a facilitator for connection. Spending much of her childhood inside her family’s Jeffrey Manor home on the Southeast Side, she fell in love with words at 10 years old.

“Ever since then, I’ve just always used poetry as a tool to activate my creativity, to return to myself, to feel comfort in difficult times, to connect with others, to explore, to adventure,” she said.

As she grew up, Onumonu’s work became more and more firmly rooted in her identity as a South Side Chicagoan of West African heritage. She became ingrained in the city’s arts community through seeing experienced poets perform and participating in Young Chicago Authors’ Louder Than a Bomb competitions. Eventually, she made her way to workshops at Stony Island Arts Bank, which propelled her forward to becoming a poet in residence at the Chicago Poetry Center in 2019.

Now going on her fourth year with Chicago Poetry Center, Onumonu’s words take on an autobiographical style, often retelling her own experiences in an effort to find healing and joy.

Read more:Onumonu talks about her work with our colleagues at Vocalo

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

What is your favorite piece of art currently on display in your home? Tell us why.

Email us (please include your first and last name and where you live). To see the answers to this question, check our Morning Edition newsletter. Not subscribed to Morning Edition? Sign up here so you won’t miss a thing!

Thanks for reading the Chicago Sun-Times Afternoon Edition.

Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

