Top candidate push from 19 alderpersons called ‘inappropriate,’ CTA’s NASCAR plan and more in your Chicago news roundup

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Tom Schuba and Fran Spielman

Alderpersons’ choice: Nineteen City Council members have signed a letter expressing “disappointment and dismay” that a new independent commission searching for Chicago’s next top cop hasn’t granted a follow-up interview to Chicago Police Department Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott, who applied for the job and is well-respected.

The commission’s take: Anthony Driver, president of the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability, said today that the letter was “completely inappropriate.” He also complained that it was sent to the media before commission members saw it.

“That is the Chicago way, and that’s exactly why our commission was created — and to rid ourselves of that,” Driver said of outside influences attempting to affect the selection process.

Key context: The commission, created by the City Council two years ago, is leading a first-of-its-kind police superintendent search.

READ MORE

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

Grace’s Furniture is gone, but the vintage sign remains on the building in Logan Square. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

EXPLORING THE CITY 🥾

A family walks past “Prairie Boat” at Beaubien Woods. Dale Bowman/Sun-Times

Earlier this month, an art piece was unveiled at Beaubien Woods, a Forest Preserves of Cook County site along the Little Calumet River on the Southeast Side.

Titled “Prairie Boat,” it’s part art installation and part gathering space, featuring landscaping, limestone, wood carvings and paintings — creating the shape of a boat and inspired by the area’s deep roots in indigenous and African American culture.

The piece was designed by artist Christine Perri, who had a collection of artists connected to the Southeast Side. Painters on the boat were Patrick Thompson (“Heroes”), Jittaun Priest (“Past, Present, Future”), Osei Agyeman-Badu (“Underground Railroad Quilts”) and Kadija Stallings (“Slavery and Ancestry”).

Also among those artists is Roman Villarreal, a former steelworker and renowned artist. You might have seen his “Tribute to the Past” sculpture at Steelworkers Park — or maybe you’ve passed by his mermaid handiwork near Oakwood Beach.

For his part of the project, Villarreal made seats out of Indiana limestone.

“The limestone’s character changes with time and grabs its own light,” he told our Dale Bowman. “Mother Nature is the second artist — I’m the first one. She does the rest of the work.”

📍”Prairie Boat,” near Beaubien Woods Boat Launch, 60827

READ MORE

BRIGHT ONE ✨

“Chicago is a great music hub, like with jazz, blues and gospel. House comes out of that tradition,” says Chicago House Music Festival and Conference organizer David Chavez. Juan F. Hernandez

Reporting by Andrew Davis

A genre of music that was started more than four decades ago in the Warehouse, a Chicago club whose primary clients were Black gay men, has morphed into a worldwide phenomenon — and the city will again pay homage to this branch of dance music Friday and Saturday during the Chicago House Music Festival and Conference.

The event will include a conference at the Chicago Cultural Center from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, with talks covering everything from activism to safe spaces to technology to the South Africa sound known as amapiano.

The music festival is Saturday at the Humboldt Park Boathouse Lawn and will feature performers Noshaluv, Roy Davis Jr. and the iconic Robert Owens (who will also deliver a keynote fireside chat from 8-9 p.m. Saturday at the Chicago Cultural Center’s Preston Bradley Hall).

But with all the subgenres of house music — including acid house, hip-house and gospel house — what makes Chicago house music just that?

“How much time do you have?” event organizer David Chavez asked. “I think what makes it different is that the genre was born and raised in Chicago and the things that influenced it is the rich cultural history we have here. Chicago is a great music hub, like with jazz, blues and gospel. House comes out of that tradition. It’s an evolution of all those things, and it absorbs all those things in its music.”

The festival comes as City Council Wednesday voted to approve a landmark designation for the building that housed the Warehouse.

READ MORE

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

Today’s daily question is inspired by Injustice Watch’s Charles Preston and a Curious City episode from my WBEZ colleagues:

What do you think are the pros and/or cons of having speed bumps in your neighborhood?

Email us (please include your first and last name and where you live). To see the answers to this question, check our Morning Edition newsletter. Not subscribed to Morning Edition? Sign up here so you won’t miss a thing!

