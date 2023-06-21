The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 8, 2023
Afternoon Edition

Top candidate push from 19 alderpersons called ‘inappropriate,’ CTA’s NASCAR plan and more in your Chicago news roundup

Today’s update is about an eight-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.

By  Matt Moore
   
SHARE Top candidate push from 19 alderpersons called ‘inappropriate,’ CTA’s NASCAR plan and more in your Chicago news roundup
Chicago Police Department Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott speaks during a news conference at the Office of Emergency Management and Communications headquarters, Friday, May 5, 2023.

Chicago Police Department Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott speaks during a May news conference at the Office of Emergency Management and Communications headquarters.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Good afternoon, Chicago.

And happy summer solstice!

Not only is today the longest day of the year, it’s also a hot one — and the forecast is calling for more high temps at least through Monday. 

Something I love about our city is that if there’s even a hint of sun, we’ll find a way to spend time outside, even if it’s winter and not that warm

Yet today, on the first official day of summer, those wintertime blues are far away.

So, if you’ve got some time later, take a dip in the lake or (your nearest pool this weekend), kick back on a patio — whatever you gotta do to get some sun, even if it’s just for a little bit. And if you get too heated, the city’s got some cooling centers for you.

But before you run off, here are today’s top stories.

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore

TODAY’S TOP STORY

19 City Council members push candidate for top cop; head of search calls it ‘completely inappropriate’

Reporting by Tom Schuba and Fran Spielman

Alderpersons’ choice: Nineteen City Council members have signed a letter expressing “disappointment and dismay” that a new independent commission searching for Chicago’s next top cop hasn’t granted a follow-up interview to Chicago Police Department Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott, who applied for the job and is well-respected.

The commission’s take: Anthony Driver, president of the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability, said today that the letter was “completely inappropriate.” He also complained that it was sent to the media before commission members saw it.

“That is the Chicago way, and that’s exactly why our commission was created — and to rid ourselves of that,” Driver said of outside influences attempting to affect the selection process.

Key context: The commission, created by the City Council two years ago, is leading a first-of-its-kind police superintendent search.

READ MORE

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

merlin_114190876.jpg

Grace’s Furniture is gone, but the vintage sign remains on the building in Logan Square.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

EXPLORING THE CITY 🥾

BeaubienWoods06_10_23PrairieBoat.jpg

A family walks past “Prairie Boat” at Beaubien Woods.

Dale Bowman/Sun-Times

Earlier this month, an art piece was unveiled at Beaubien Woods, a Forest Preserves of Cook County site along the Little Calumet River on the Southeast Side. 

Titled “Prairie Boat,” it’s part art installation and part gathering space, featuring landscaping, limestone, wood carvings and paintings — creating the shape of a boat and inspired by the area’s deep roots in indigenous and African American culture.

The piece was designed by artist Christine Perri, who had a collection of artists connected to the Southeast Side. Painters on the boat were Patrick Thompson (“Heroes”), Jittaun Priest (“Past, Present, Future”), Osei Agyeman-Badu (“Underground Railroad Quilts”) and Kadija Stallings (“Slavery and Ancestry”). 

Also among those artists is Roman Villarreal, a former steelworker and renowned artist. You might have seen his “Tribute to the Past” sculpture at Steelworkers Park — or maybe you’ve passed by his mermaid handiwork near Oakwood Beach. 

For his part of the project, Villarreal made seats out of Indiana limestone. 

“The limestone’s character changes with time and grabs its own light,” he told our Dale Bowman. “Mother Nature is the second artist — I’m the first one. She does the rest of the work.”

📍”Prairie Boat,” near Beaubien Woods Boat Launch, 60827

READ MORE

BRIGHT ONE ✨

merlin_114217458.jpg

“Chicago is a great music hub, like with jazz, blues and gospel. House comes out of that tradition,” says Chicago House Music Festival and Conference organizer David Chavez.

Juan F. Hernandez

Chicago House Music Festival and Conference celebrates the birth, evolution of hometown genre

Reporting by Andrew Davis

A genre of music that was started more than four decades ago in the Warehouse, a Chicago club whose primary clients were Black gay men, has morphed into a worldwide phenomenon — and the city will again pay homage to this branch of dance music Friday and Saturday during the Chicago House Music Festival and Conference.

The event will include a conference at the Chicago Cultural Center from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, with talks covering everything from activism to safe spaces to technology to the South Africa sound known as amapiano.

The music festival is Saturday at the Humboldt Park Boathouse Lawn and will feature performers Noshaluv, Roy Davis Jr. and the iconic Robert Owens (who will also deliver a keynote fireside chat from 8-9 p.m. Saturday at the Chicago Cultural Center’s Preston Bradley Hall).

But with all the subgenres of house music — including acid house, hip-house and gospel house — what makes Chicago house music just that?

“How much time do you have?” event organizer David Chavez asked. “I think what makes it different is that the genre was born and raised in Chicago and the things that influenced it is the rich cultural history we have here. Chicago is a great music hub, like with jazz, blues and gospel. House comes out of that tradition. It’s an evolution of all those things, and it absorbs all those things in its music.”

The festival comes as City Council Wednesday voted to approve a landmark designation for the building that housed the Warehouse

READ MORE

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

Today’s daily question is inspired by Injustice Watch’s Charles Preston and a Curious City episode from my WBEZ colleagues:

What do you think are the pros and/or cons of having speed bumps in your neighborhood?

Email us (please include your first and last name and where you live). To see the answers to this question, check our Morning Edition newsletter. Not subscribed to Morning Edition? Sign up here so you won’t miss a thing!

Thanks for reading the Sun-Times Afternoon Edition.

Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

Editor: Satchel Price

Newsletter reporter: Matt Moore

Copy editor: Angie Myers

Next Up In News
Woman fatally shot in Roseland
1 killed, 3 wounded in Gary bar shooting
5 shot in Rogers Park mass shooting
Man accused of killing wife, daughter acted erratically weeks earlier, but police did not seize gun even though cops said he was ‘clear and present danger’
In search of fireflies, the star of summer (or do you call them lightning bugs?)
Jury rules in favor of CPD officers in 2018 fatal shooting of barber Harith Augustus in South Shore
The Latest
Cubs_Yankees_Baseball__6_.jpg
Cubs
‘They just haven’t been watching’: Nico Hoerner’s teammates make his All-Star case
The Cubs’ three 2023 All-Stars are lefty Justin Steele, right-hander Marcus Stroman and shortstop Dansby Swanson.
By Maddie Lee
 
Violinist and Chicagoan Tai Murray.
Music
Chicago violinist Tai Murray makes Grant Park fest debut with Wynton Marsalis violin concerto
Marsalis’ Violin Concerto mixes jazz and classical idioms, with the composer also paying respect to Benedetti’s Scottish ancestry by researching some of the historic ties between Anglo-Celtic and African-American music.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
GettyImages_1431785352.jpg
College Sports
Daily Northwestern alleges explosive new hazing allegations tied to Pat Fitzgerald suspension
The suspension, which was announced Friday, followed an independent investigation into allegations of hazing within the Wildcats’ football program.
By Sun-times Staff And Wires
 
Crime scene tape. File photo.
Crime
Woman fatally shot in Roseland
She was on a sidewalk in the 9600 block of South Perry Avenue when she was shot in the back of the head, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
An evidence marker. File photo.
Crime
1 killed, 3 wounded in Gary bar shooting
The attack occurred at UpTop Lounge and Events bar in the 900 block of East 21st Avenue in Gary, Ind., police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 