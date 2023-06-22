Inside a lake sailing camp for kids with autism, ex-Proud Boy from Aurora sentenced and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

Did you hear all that commotion on the North Side last night?

No, it wasn’t a thunderstorm or your neighbor hosting a late-night emo rager — it was Wilmette’s own Fall Out Boy taking over Wrigley Field.

That’s according to several Chicagoans who said they could hear what they described as an unusually booming set loud and clear from spots including North Center, Roscoe Village, Bucktown and Lincoln Park.

“Realizing now that what I thought was music from a block party a couple blocks away last night was actually Fall Out Boy playing at Wrigley Field 2.5 miles away,” one Twitter user wrote this morning.

Outdoor concerts in the city have long attracted folks outside venues for free versions of the live experience. They can also serve as alternatives for those who couldn’t get tickets — see the hundreds of Taylor Swift fans who danced and sang outside Soldier Field as the pop star performed this month.

Now, if roaring motors are your thing, there’s a good chance you can hear the sweet sounds of a NASCAR race downtown — even if you don’t fork over a few hundred bucks to see the thing.

But before you speed off, here are the stories you need to know this afternoon.

Reporting by Kaitlin Washburn

Camp for the kids: From tying knots to trimming sails, 20 kids with autism this week are learning the ins and outs of sailing on Lake Michigan. The three-day program, which wrapped today at the Chicago Corinthian Yacht Club in Montrose Harbor, is organized by Spectrum Sailing, a nonprofit that operates camps in eight U.S. cities for kids ages 10 to 17 with autism. The camp is back in Chicago for the second year.

How it started: Scott Herman, founder of Spectrum Sailing, got the idea for the program when he couldn’t find a sailing camp that would take his eldest son Daniel, who has autism. Five years ago, Herman, who lives in Charleston, South Carolina, created a sailing camp for kids with autism. It was an instant success: 70 kids signed up for the first camp, and only 10 spots were available. After success in Charleston, Herman founded Spectrum Sailing last year and took the camps to two other cities: Chicago and Sarasota, Florida.

Key quote: Ree Grossman says sailing helps calm her 16-year-old son Spencer.

“This is such an amazing program. There’s not a lot of things like this for these kids,” Grossman said. “My son just gets to be a kid for a few hours.”

Federal prosecutors say this image depicts James Robert Elliott during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Elliott has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for his assault on officers that day. U.S. District Court

James Jankowiak’s “Flight Patterns” mural at 59th Street and Central Park Avenue (top and left) pairs a painted tree and a real one. At right is the viaduct featuring more of Jankowiak’s work Robert Herguth/Sun-Times

Reporting by the Sun-Times staff

Take a spin by 59th Street and Central Park Avenue, and you might do a double take, wondering: Is that a real tree or a mural of a tree?

It’s both. A mural by artist James Jankowiak on a rail viaduct in the shadow of Midway Airport shows a tree sprouting from the ground in near-perfect alignment with the top of a real tree. Stand back a bit, and the faux tree and the real one blend together almost seamlessly.

There’s also more to Jankowiak’s creation, titled “Flight Patterns,” which he painted last summer at the border of four neighborhoods: West Lawn, Chicago Lawn, Gage Park and West Elsdon.

Colorful stripes run parallel to the tree trunk in the mural. Dark birds swirl about. A moon rises. The viaduct also is covered in other similar images, including inconspicuous airplanes.

If you drive through the viaduct and look at the images of the birds through the arches, birds appear to be in motion, like in an old animated film.

Norman Teague stands in his studio in 2022. The renowned furniture maker and University of Illinois Chicago professor is working to use plastic as art. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

Reporting by Mendy Kong

When Norman Teague looks at discarded plastic, it isn’t waste — it’s something that can be precious, especially when designers step in to give the material a second life. In May, the 54-year-old designer’s sculpture about plastic pollution, “Reprise,” debuted in the “Everlasting Plastics” exhibit of the U.S. Pavilion of the Venice Architecture Biennale, the venerable international cultural exhibition that takes place annually in Italy.

Inspired by basket weaving, Teague took 40 to 50 objects and wrapped hot plastic coils around the shapes to create the final forms. For the project, Teague collaborated over several months with Cody Norman, a Chicago plastic sculptor and lecturer at the School of the Art Institute, and Ken Dunn, the city’s “king of recycling,” to reimagine discarded plastic as new forms. Known for his designs of chairs and other furniture, Teague says firing and melting plastic felt similar to working with the more familiar — and artistically respected — medium of clay.

Teague says a reputational makeover could save used plastic from the landfill.

“I think I have a newfound respect for plastics, but also thinking about new directions of what could happen with ‘waste’ and how we can put it back into the world as designers, but also as just patrons of humanity,” Teague said. “If it’s a precious commodity, does the narrative behind that commodity seem to carry enough value to influence others or become a priceless object?”

