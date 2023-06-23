After search warrant reforms, a massive decline in CPD raids on homes, Cubs blame weather for Fall Out Boy noise and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

Reporting by Frank Main

Reform following outrage: In 2019, Chicago police officers mistakenly searched the apartment of Anjanette Young, who was handcuffed and left standing naked even after the officers realized they had the wrong address, an investigation found. In late 2020, the Chicago Police Department released the officers’ body-camera videos of the Young search. Outrage over the footage, in which Young repeatedly tells the officers through her sobs, “You got the wrong place,” prompted the department to revise its search warrant policy in an effort to prevent such botched raids from happening again. Those May 2021 reforms increased the supervision and paperwork required for search warrants.

CPD’s raid record after reforms: Since the reforms, records show, there has been a massive decline in the number of raids by police on homes in Chicago. Officers executed more than 2,900 residential search warrants in 2017, nearly 1,700 in 2018, about 1,380 in 2019 and 509 in 2020, according to city records. In 2021, the number of residential searches dropped to 172, and there were 183 last year. Only 16 of the 122 warrants that officers executed in July 2022 involved searches of homes, a Sun-Times analysis found. Officers made an arrest in half of those raids and found guns in six. Most of the other warrants involved searches of electronic devices such as phones and computers.

Two sides: Some in law enforcement say the sharp decline of residential search warrants sends the wrong signal to criminals — that they can now stash guns and drugs in their homes without fear the police will find and seize them. Attorney Al Hofeld Jr. says it’s a “positive thing” that Chicago police are executing far fewer search warrants on homes. For decades, he says, judges approved search warrants for officers based on tips from sketchy informants. Wrong raids have been especially traumatic for kids, according to Hofeld, who says he has represented more than 40 children in lawsuits involving homes where officers conducted wrong raids.

The beachside restaurant Castaways Bar & Grill normally would be packed with sun-seeking revelers this time of year, but it is closed for renovations. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Tiesto performs at Pride in the Park in 2021. The festival returns to Grant Park Friday. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

Tiesto performs at Pride in the Park in 2021. The festival returns to Grant Park Friday.

🌈 Pride in the Park Chicago

Friday and Saturday, 3-10 p.m.

📍 Grant Park, Petrillo Music Shell, 280 S. Columbus Drive

Among the performers at this year’s event are Zedd, Saweetie, Zara Larsson, Circuit Mom, Years & Years, DJ Lady D and many more. Also find vendors, food, art and more. Admission: $70+

🎵 Chicago House Music Festival and Conference

Friday and Saturday

📍 Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington (Friday); Humboldt Park Boathouse lawn (Saturday), 1400 N. Humboldt Drive

This event will bring panel discussions Friday to the Chicago Cultural Center from 5-9 p.m. with house legend Robert Owens as the keynote speaker. Then on Saturday, a dance party at the Humboldt Park Boathouse lawn from 11 a.m.-9 p.m., featuring Queen! For A Day, Owens, Cedeno, J. Star and more.

Admission: Free

🎨 Logan Square Arts Festival

Friday, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon-10 p.m.

📍Logan, Kedzie and Milwaukee

The annual fest features artisans, food and music including performances by Duster, Sextile, Global Currency, Agua de Rosas, Free Range and more.

Admission: $5 donation

🎤 Miche Fest

Saturday and Sunday, noon-10 p.m.

📍Harrison Park, 1824 S. Wood

Back for its fifth year, this annual Latin music fest will feature artists including Prince Royce, Natti Natasha, Gerardo Ortiz and more. Plus — micheladas.

Admission: $89+

🎸 Re:SET Chicago

Friday-Sunday, 3-10 p.m.

📍Riis Park, 6100 W. Fullerton

The debut of this fest features performances by Steve Lacy, Boygenius, LCD Soundsystem, James Blake, Clairo, Jamie xx, Toro y Moi, Dijon and more. Admission: $99+

🏳️‍🌈 Chicago Pride Parade

Sunday

📍Montrose and Broadway in Uptown to Diversey and Sheridan in Lincoln Park.

The annual parade, which started as a march in 1970 after the Stonewall Riots in New York, brings the city together in multiple North Side neighborhoods to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community.

Admission: Free

Haki Madhubuti, founder of Third World Press, is shown June 7, 2018, at the unveiling of a Gwendolyn Brooks sculpture at Gwendolyn Brooks Park. The storied South Side publishing house is recovering from a devastating flood thanks to the generosity of donors. Erin Brown/Sun-Times file

Reporting by Natalie Y. Moore

Haki Madhubuti received an alarming call in December 2022. He was in Cleveland, and one of his employees from Third World Press called to say a pipe burst and flooded the basement.

Madhubuti, who founded the Chicago independent Black publishing house in 1967, returned home the next day to a devastating scene. Books swam in the basement. Staff filled dumpsters up with them — close to $190,000 worth of book inventory washed away. Tears welled up in his eyes.

“I saw my life go past me,” Madhubuti, 81, a poet and activist, said.

The headquarters of Third World Press is a beautiful building at 78th and Dobson, a former school and church once owned by the Archdiocese of Chicago. The regal wood space brims with Black books and Black art. Over the decades, TWP has published Gwendolyn Brooks, Sonia Sanchez, Amiri Baraka, John Henrik Clarke, Chancellor Williams and Jacob Carruthers.

The publishing house is under Third World Press Foundation, initiated as a nonprofit in 2002. To replenish the lost book inventory, the board suggested setting up a GoFundMe crowdsourcing fundraiser for $190,000. Madhubuti was doubtful. He had never heard of the fundraising platform and told his board: “I don’t think people are gonna respond to that kind of money needed. Let’s just cut it to $95,000.”

In January, right before the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, the site went live. Donations from all over the country flooded TWP. Within weeks, $50,000 was raised, in small and large amounts.

“The flood allowed us to see that there are a lot of people that actually love Black people. Because when you support Third World Press, you support Black people,” Madhubuti said.

What is, hands down, the best beach in Chicago? Tell us why.

