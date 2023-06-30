Supreme Court issues another defeat for LGBTQ+ rights, how a store fostered a community after Highland Park tragedy and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

Chicago, start your engines — it’s NASCAR time.

Whether you’re excited and ready for the races, cursing all the traffic and the hoopla or somewhere in between, NASCAR weekend is here in Chicago.

We’ve got our reporters and photographers on the ground already as the drivers and their teams, along with fans, descend on Grant Park to prep for Saturday’s kickoff.

All weekend long, we’ll have the latest news and dispatches from the inaugural downtown street race in our live blog.

Thanks to our members, this coverage — like all of our work — will be available without a paywall. So stick with us as this unique race gets underway.

But before you speed off, here’s the news you need to know this afternoon.

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

A defeat for gay rights: The Supreme Court’s conservative majority ruled today that a Colorado web design company owner can refuse to work with same-sex couples. The evangelical Christian designer argued that Colorado’s anti-discrimination law violates her free speech.

Key context: The decision is a win for religious rights. It’s also one in a series of cases in recent years that sees justices siding with religious plaintiffs.

Illinois’ governor responds: Gov. J.B. Pritzker criticized the court’s decision, saying “it allows LGBTQ+ discrimination to pervade under the guise of free speech.”

“This decision weaponizes religious freedom as a boon for bigotry, and in doing so, puts the burden on the millions of Americans who have fought for their right to love and live as they are,” Pritzker said in a statement.

READ MORE

HIGHLAND PARK MASSACRE: ONE YEAR LATER

Earl Edelcup leans against a support beam while his wife Arden Edelcup adjusts merchandise at the store they used to own, Ross Cosmetics, in Highland Park. The couple owned the store July 4, 2022, when authorities say Robert Crimo climbed to the roof of the building and opened fire, killing seven and wounding dozens at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Reporting by Neil Steinberg

Ross Cosmetics was closed for Independence Day on July 4, 2022.

But Earl Edelcup, who owned the Highland Park store with his wife, Arden, thought he’d go to the store and get some paperwork done.

About the same time that Edelcup was driving from his home in Highwood, authorities say Bobby Crimo, 22, later told them he was taking up his position on the roof of one-story Ross Cosmetics.

The Highland Park 4th of July parade began at 10 a.m. Police say Crimo started shooting at paradegoers from above the store at 10:14 a.m., firing 83 shots in quick bursts, leaving five dead, two dying and dozens wounded. Just after the shooting stopped, and the man who fired on the crowd descended the stairs, Earl Edelcup showed up.

After the atrocity, Ross Cosmetics closed for a week. The FBI cut up part of its roof to preserve the crime scene, leaving Ross Cosmetics with a big hole to go along with the one in Highland Park’s heart.

Opened in 1965, Ross Cosmetics is the oldest retail business in Highland Park and a staple in the community. But when it came time to reopen after the tragedy, the Edelcups weren’t sure how Highland Park would react to the store that had been the shooter’s perch. Would customers blame them? Shun them?

That didn’t happen. Instead, they had their busiest day ever.

“The day we reopened, the lines were out the door,” Arden Edelcup said. “People were buying anything. They didn’t care if they had to stand in line for two hours. They were heartbroken for what happened and heartbroken that it was here.”

Customers walked in crying, with stories to share. Some had been across the street but came over to be under Ross’ canopy, which protected them from the sun --- and from the bullets, since the shooter was on the roof. The store saved their lives.

“The community stood behind us, behind each other,” Earl Edelcup said. “They reached out. They were shopping. They were supportive.”

The Edelcups had been wanting to sell the store for a while, saying, “It was time.”

Eventually, they found a buyer — a young couple, Regina and Matt Chesney. The Chesneys bought Ross Cosmetics in late April and hope to continue serving the community.

READ MORE

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

A sign endorsing President Biden’s debt cancellation plan is seen outside the Supreme Court Friday. The court effectively killed a $400 billion plan, announced by President Biden last year, and left borrowers on the hook for repayments that are expected to resume by late summer. AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Supreme Court rejects Biden’s student loan relief plan : A sharply divided court ruled today that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loans for millions of Americans, The Associated Press reports.



: A sharply divided court ruled today that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loans for millions of Americans, The Associated Press reports. Suit claiming radio personality coerced sex acts is dropped : A female work colleague who accused former Chicago radio host Eric Ferguson of pressuring her for sex has dropped her lawsuit. A tentative trial date had been set for January 2024, but a judge on June 21 signed the order dropping the woman’s suit.



: A female work colleague who accused former Chicago radio host Eric Ferguson of pressuring her for sex has dropped her lawsuit. A tentative trial date had been set for January 2024, but a judge on June 21 signed the order dropping the woman’s suit. Air quality still not good for ‘sensitive groups’ : While the city’s air quality has improved after days of dealing with Canadian wildfire smoke, the hazy air is still considered to be unhealthy for vulnerable residents. That includes Chicagoans with respiratory illnesses such as asthma, emphysema and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.



: While the city’s air quality has improved after days of dealing with Canadian wildfire smoke, the hazy air is still considered to be unhealthy for vulnerable residents. That includes Chicagoans with respiratory illnesses such as asthma, emphysema and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Man arrested with weapons near Obama’s Washington home : A man armed with explosive materials and weapons and wanted for crimes related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was arrested Thursday in the Washington neighborhood where former President Barack Obama lives, according to AP.



: A man armed with explosive materials and weapons and wanted for crimes related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was arrested Thursday in the Washington neighborhood where former President Barack Obama lives, according to AP. Chicago Shakespeare Theater artistic director exits: After nearly 40 years, Barbara Gaines is leaving the world-renowned theater company she founded with a Chicago rooftop production.

WEEKEND PLANS 🎉

Ellen Gary shops for sundresses at the African/Caribbean International Festival of Life in Washington Park in July 2004. The fest returns this weekend for its 30th annual iteration. Keith Hale/Sun-Times file

📽 CSO screens “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”

Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

📍 Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan

In another screening of CSO at the Movies, conductor and film composer David Newman leads the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in this score by composer John Williams.

Admission: $65+

🎵 The African/Caribbean International Festival of Life

Saturday-Tuesday, noon-10 p.m.

📍 Washington Park, 55th Street and Cottage Grove

Back for its 30th annual iteration, this festival will feature music, arts, crafts, games and food. It will be combined with the Jerk, Seafood & Vegan Fest. Performers include I-Octane, Mr. Killa, Heatwave, Roody Roodboy and more.

Tickets: $18, children 12 and under free

🌈 Pride South Side

Saturday, noon-7 p.m.

📍 DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center, 740 E. 56th Place

A celebration of LGBTQ+ pride on the city’s South Side, this fest celebrates its fifth year with performances of a wide array of musical genres, from artist Bella Thee Stallion to soul singer Gregory Stewart to rapper and poet Jade Ivy.

Admission: Free

🎶 Full Fest

Saturday, 12-7:30 p.m.

📍Eden Place Nature Center, 4417 S. Stewart Ave.

The second annual Fullfest is “South Side’s official backyard party.” Taking place at Eden Place Nature Center, this day party is for the 21+ crowd to enjoy. BYOB, whether that be some rosé or lemonade. Attendees are also welcome to bring tables, chairs, blankets, pillows and coolers to make a day of relaxing outside.

Admission: $35+

👟 First Sunday Walking Tour

Sunday, 1:30 p.m.

📍 Pullman Exhibit Hall, 11141 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Explore Pullman National Historic Park on this guided, outdoor tour. Visitors will learn about George Pullman’s legacy, from his impact on industry and urban design to the effect of the Pullman strike on the U.S. labor movement.

Admission: $10+, children 12 and under free

BRIGHT ONE ✨

FitzGerald’s owners Will Duncan and Jess King. The pair says they can’t wait for fans to experience this year’s 40th anniversary American Music Festival at the storied Berwyn venue. Brian Ernst/Sun-Times

Reporting by Bob Chiarito

Beloved historic live music venue FitzGerald’s will host its 40th annual American Music Festival beginning Friday, a four-day festival featuring 60 bands on three stages, including headliners Lucinda Williams and Steve Earle.

Like the Berwyn venue itself, the American Music Festival has come a long way in the last 40 years.

Former owner and founder Bill FitzGerald said, after being inspired by a trip to the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, he recruited legendary zydeco musician Clifton Chenier to play what would be the first American Music Festival on July 4, 1982. That event would feature four acts: Chenier and his Red Hot Louisiana Band, John Prine’s touring band The Famous Potatoes, the Jazz Members Big Band, and Salty Dogs, which has played all 39 festivals and will kick off this year’s event.

Through the years the festival has featured a variety of acts including blues legend Koko Taylor; Son Seals; Junior Brown; singer Marcia Ball; New Orleans roots rock band The Iguanas; swing band Mighty Blue Kings; folk rockers Robbie Fulks, the Waco Brothers and Alejandro Escovedo, and singer Mavis Staples & the Staple Singers, among others.

For current owners Will Duncan, a 20-year industry veteran, and his wife Jessica King, the festival has special meaning beyond the four-decade milestone. It represents staying resilient through the uncertainty of the pandemic and celebrating live music — which has always been at the heart of FitzGerald’s since its founding in 1980.

READ MORE

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

What makes celebrating the 4th of July in Chicago special?

Email us (please include your first and last name and where you live). To see the answers to this question, check our Morning Edition newsletter. Not subscribed to Morning Edition? Sign up here so you won’t miss a thing!

Thanks for reading the Sun-Times Afternoon Edition.

Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

Editor: Satchel Price

Newsletter reporter: Matt Moore

Copy editor: Angie Myers

