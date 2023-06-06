What the possible loss of AM radio could mean for you, Cubs co-owner joins Sky ownership and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

If you’ve been out lately, you might have noticed some fluffy white stuff floating in the air.

You might have seen it pile up on grass or at the edges of sidewalks. Or you’ve dodged some as you’ve ridden your bike or drove with the windows down. It feels like we’re in a holiday play and someone is in the rafters shaking fake snow — or like we’re all downwind from someone shearing a massive Pyrenees in the suburbs.

If it’s seeming like there’s a lot of this stuff as of late — it’s because there is! Chicago is being blanketed in cottonwood tree fluff, all thanks to this year’s dry and hot spring — or fake summer, as I like to call it.

My colleague Ellery Jones looked into this phenomenon, which experts call mass seeding.

Before you drift away, we’ve got the news you need to know this afternoon, so stay put.

⏱️: A 7-minute read

EV killed the radio star?: Some automakers plan to remove AM radio from new electric vehicles, but a number of legislators and the broadcast industry are pushing to pass a bill that would keep AM radio in cars. The issue is set to be debated today during a subcommittee meeting in the U.S. House.

The arguments: AM advocates say preserving access comes down to public safety, convenience and consumer choice. AM features news, talk, sports, special-interest programming and emergency public alerts. Meanwhile, the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, the voice of car manufacturers, says users today are more likely to get alerts on their phones or from an FM station. The trade group also cites trouble automakers have with electric engines interfering with the signals to AM receivers. But a radio engineer told the Sun-Times that most manufacturers have found simple solutions for that.

Chicago drivers would be affected: Our city’s AM listeners are among the most loyal in the country. The city has a decadeslong tradition of local programming, and thanks to its central location and stations with 50,000-watt signals spanning most of the country at night, Chicago’s voice has been widely heard since radio was invented.

Read more: The future of AM and its presence in Chicago from our David Roeder.

Pastor Reshorna Fitzpatrick of Stone Temple Baptist Church in North Lawndale is helping the city attract volunteers for a heat study this summer. Brett Chase/Sun-Times

Chicagoans sought for climate study : The city is looking for at least 200 paid volunteers to drive around during one of the hottest days of the year recording temperature and humidity as part of a national study on extreme heat in urban areas.



: The city is looking for at least 200 paid volunteers to drive around during one of the hottest days of the year recording temperature and humidity as part of a national study on extreme heat in urban areas. FBI agent-turned-Russian spy dead at 79 : Robert Hanssen, a former Chicago police officer, left the department for the FBI in the 1970s, then took more than $1.4 million in cash and diamonds in exchange for trading secrets with Russia. He died in a federal prison Monday, authorities say.



: Robert Hanssen, a former Chicago police officer, left the department for the FBI in the 1970s, then took more than $1.4 million in cash and diamonds in exchange for trading secrets with Russia. He died in a federal prison Monday, authorities say. Laura Ricketts among new Sky o wnership : Counting the Cubs co-owner, the Sky has added eight new investors, the majority of them women, to its ownership group.



: Counting the Cubs co-owner, the Sky has added eight new investors, the majority of them women, to its ownership group. Vienna Beef returning to Bucktown : The hot dog and sausage company will invest $20 million to rehab the site, adding second-floor office space for 50 employees, first-floor retail space for other companies and an outdoor plaza for events.



: The hot dog and sausage company will invest $20 million to rehab the site, adding second-floor office space for 50 employees, first-floor retail space for other companies and an outdoor plaza for events. 3.5 stars for ‘Lucy & Charlie’s Honeymoon’: In Lookingglass Theatre’s promising musical, two newlyweds celebrate with crime and catchy songs, Catey Sullivan writes in her review.

People can now seek a review and possibly have stories removed from internet searches after a new Sun-Times policy was instituted this week. Bryan Barker/Sun-Times

The woman whose arrest was dismissed years ago but who still gets questioned about it regularly at work and in her community. The man who was acquitted but suspects the article about his arrest is keeping him from getting a job. The person whose childhood misstep still haunts their reputation today as an adult.

These are a few of the community members who have asked us to de-index, or remove, past Chicago Sun-Times news stories from search engines so the articles no longer appear in internet searches for their names.

With social media and the internet, it’s so much easier to quickly find years- or even decades-old articles. That means some of the people we’ve covered continue to live with the negative impact of being arrested or accused of a crime, even if they didn’t do it.

At the Sun-Times, we don’t think it’s fair for stories about arrests to follow people around forever if they were never convicted or if charges were dropped or expunged. In recognition of the unintended harm that some of our work has caused, we want to be intentional about reviewing these articles and considering whether they should remain part of the searchable internet record.

So we’ve launched a new “right to be forgotten” policy to make it easier for people we’ve written about to request a review.

Moving forward, our goal is to partner with the community to help solve equity problems we are part of, rather than only reporting on them.

Read more: The details of the policy, who’s eligible and how to apply from our Executive Editor Jennifer Kho.

Mariana Perez crawls through the tunnel at the Special Olympics Illinois Young Athletes event Monday at De La Salle high school. Kevin Tanaka/For the Sun Times

A South Side high school football field transformed Monday into a sports training ground for a mix of special needs children and their peers.

Each wearing a light blue shirt that read “Superhero,” about 400 grade schoolers practiced their kicks, throws and catches on De La Salle Institute’s field at 34th Street and Michigan Avenue.

The ostensible goal of the Special Olympics Illinois Unified Sports program is to teach sports fundamentals to grade schoolers, ages 4 to 7. But the underlying purpose was to show students they have more in common than they may think.

“They’re all learning to, like jump and kick and strike, and work together without the labels of who’s who,” said Melissa Garritano, Special Olympics Illinois senior director.

The Unified Sports program aims to help children build friendships among kids with different abilities through playing sports at an age when they may not see those differences, Garritano said. About 10% of Chicago schools participate in the program, but Special Olympics wants to expand it.

“They may not always act the same, but they’re looking for that human connection too,” said De La Salle Principal Tom Schergen.

Read more: How the program is bringing kids together from our David Struett.

