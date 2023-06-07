The dangers of biking in Chicago for parents, Pritzker signs $50.4B budget and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

And happy start of summer vacation for Chicago Public Schools students and their families!

I don’t know about you, but when I was growing up, the last day of school was always filled with so much possibility. You’d say your goodbyes to teachers, maybe stress about signatures in your yearbook, fill your backpack with all the random things you’d been piling up in your locker throughout the year — and always make lofty plans to do something cool for the summer with some friends.

But in reality, you’d most likely be found stuck inside your home with your grandma, watching “The Price is Right” and folding laundry while your parents were at work. Well, maybe that was just me. But of course, these days, I’m thankful for those memories.

Now – come on down and let’s run through the stories you need to know this afternoon.

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Biking in Chicago feels dangerous: Parents who bike with their kids in the city say safety is the No. 1 concern. And several told WBEZ’s Courtney Kueppers they’ve been on high alert since the start of last summer when vehicles struck and killed three children in a three-week span.

Summer marks time for advocacy: As summer biking season kicks into gear, so does vigilance and activism among cycling parents. Increasingly, they’re banding together online and on the streets to find the safest routes and best gear setups. They’re also lobbying City Council members and Chicago’s new mayor for concrete changes to make biking safer.

Key quote: “Those events absolutely gutted every member of our community,” Chicago Family Biking founder Rebecca Resman said. “I think we know and understand that as people who are walking and biking around our communities how easily it could have been us or could have been our child.”

Read more: How families are bracing for another summer of biking in Chicago from WBEZ’s Courtney Kueppers.

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the state’s $50.4 billion budget today at Christopher House, an early education center in Belmont-Cragin Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pritzker signs $50.4B budget : Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s spending plan aims to improve access to preschool, increase funding for child care providers and invest in early childhood facilities.



: Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s spending plan aims to improve access to preschool, increase funding for child care providers and invest in early childhood facilities. Top cop search reaches new stage : A civilian review panel is starting in-person interviews with leading candidates for Chicago police superintendent, armed with input from rank-and-file officers — something a panel rep says former Supt. David Brown would not allow.



: A civilian review panel is starting in-person interviews with leading candidates for Chicago police superintendent, armed with input from rank-and-file officers — something a panel rep says former Supt. David Brown would not allow. Former Southwest Airlines staffer charged : Federal prosecutors accuse a Southwest customer service agent working at Midway Airport of making and selling nearly $1.9 million in travel vouchers using phony names. He allegedly sold them at less than face value.



: Federal prosecutors accuse a Southwest customer service agent working at Midway Airport of making and selling nearly $1.9 million in travel vouchers using phony names. He allegedly sold them at less than face value. Goodman Theatre artistic director bids farewell after more than 35 years: Under Robert Falls’ leadership, the Goodman produced more than 150 world premieres. It also sent more than two dozen shows to Broadway where they garnered 22 Tony Awards.

EXPLORING THE CITY — AND BEYOND 🥾🍺

A quick view of a dune at Warren Dunes State Park in Sawyer, Michigan, in June 2021. Matt Moore/Sun-Times

There’s something really special about living in a city that, in addition to its stunning skyline and hidden architectural gems, gives you so many options to experience nature, both in the city and just outside of it.

Now, maybe I sound a bit biased here, considering I live in an apartment filled with, arguably, too many plants and just texted some friends about linking up at one of the forest preserves this weekend. But that’s because I’m inspired by a recent story Erica Zazo wrote for WBEZ recommending seven Midwest hikes with taprooms nearby — all within a three-hour drive from Chicago. My colleagues call it “adventure pairing,” a hike that ends with a cold brew nearby.

In Chicago, Zazo recommends hopping on the Horner Park Nature Area river path in Irving Park. It’s a brief, beautiful walk along the North Branch of the Chicago River, through native plants and prairie grass. If you start your hike at the south trailhead, you’ll finish up near Burning Bush Brewery — which has a great sun-soaked patio.

Outside the city, pair Warren Dunes State Park and Watermark Brewing Co. Located in Sawyer, Michigan, Warren Dunes is a super pretty beachfront park, where trails lead to beach areas on the shore of Lake Michigan. Give the 260-foot sand dune climb a shot too while you’re there. I couldn’t get enough of the view when I climbed it during a 2021 visit. The view of the lake, beach and trees combined is unbeatable, and it also makes you work up a sweat. That’s why Zazo’s list also recommends driving over to Watermark Brewing Co. in Stevensville, Michigan, to try some drinks in Watermark’s massive beer garden.

Read more: Five more great hikes and brews from WBEZ.

BRIGHT ONE ✨

The Ebony test kitchen at the Museum of Food and Drink in New York City. The kitchen stood for decades on the 10th floor of the Johnson Publishing Co. offices on South Michigan Avenue. Landmarks Illinois

The city’s iconic Ebony test kitchen, which developed some of the magazine’s popular recipes in African American cuisine, has found a permanent home in Washington, D.C.

The slice of Chicago history is headed to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, where it will be a part of the permanent collection, the museum announced yesterday.

There is no grand opening date set, but the kitchen will eventually be featured as part of an initiative highlighting the intersection of food and culture in the African American community during the modern era through digitization, the museum said.

The 26-by-13-foot Ebony test kitchen was built in 1972 and was previously housed on the 10th floor of the Johnson Publishing Co. building at 820 S. Michigan Ave. It was considered one of the most modern kitchens of its kind. The recipes it helped create were shared with home cooks across the country in Ebony magazines and cookbooks.

Read more: The kitchen’s legacy and preservation from our Emmanuel Camarillo.

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

How would you describe the relationship between drivers and cyclists in Chicago?

Email us (please include your first and last name and where you live). To see the answers to this question, check our Morning Edition newsletter. Not subscribed to Morning Edition? Sign up here so you won’t miss a thing!

Thanks for reading the Chicago Sun-Times Afternoon Edition.

Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

