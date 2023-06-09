Chicago’s catalytic converter theft epidemic, CPS special education leader resigns and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

Yesterday, the West Loop site of the Warehouse — the birthplace of house music — took a significant step toward becoming a Chicago landmark.

The city’s Department of Planning and Development announced that 206 S. Jefferson St. had received its final landmark recommendation from the landmarks commission. The proposal still has more red tape to get through before it moves to the City Council for a vote.

The Warehouse was a nightclub in the 1970s and 1980s that served as a place of community, primarily for the city’s Black queer community. It was there that the influential DJ Frankie Knuckles pioneered the house music genre. Chicago’s love of house music runs deep. So last year, I put a call out to Sun-Times readers, asking for the one Chicago house track that everyone should know — and they did not disappoint. I took all of the readers’ picks we got and made a Spotify playlist that you can stream for a perfect summertime Chicago mixtape.

Make sure you turn it up and let your body move.

But before you ride that house train, it’s time for the news you need to know this afternoon.

A growing problem: Catalytic converter thieves have struck more than 17,000 times in Chicago since 2019. The thieves — often the bottom level in organized crime rings — have hit every part of the city. Replacements and repairs typically cost $1,000 to $2,500. That comes to more than $17 million lost to catalytic converter thefts in Chicago since 2019.

Thieves almost never caught: Only 34 of reported thefts since 2019 — 0.2% — have ended with an arrest, a Sun-Times analysis found. An Illinois law enacted last year targeting scrap metal sales has barely put a dent in the illegal trade. In the months after the law took effect, the number of thefts grew. The Sun-Times analysis, based on Chicago Police Department reports covering January 2019 through the middle of last month, shows the number of thefts shot up in the fall of 2021 and exploded last summer.

Top target areas: Some of the worst neighborhoods in Chicago for catalytic converter thefts, adjusted for population, were: West Town, Avalon Park, Irving Park, Logan Square, North Center, the Lower West Side, Lincoln Square, the Near West Side, Jefferson Park and Avondale. Once operating mostly at night, catalytic converter thieves in Chicago have grown brazen, hitting cars during the day in busy areas.

Read more: Understanding Chicago’s catalytic converter epidemic from our Stephanie Zimmermann.

A scene from “Past Lives” shows childhood friends Nora and Hae Sung just before Nora’s family emigrates from South Korea. The film is the directorial debut of playwright Celine Song. Courtesy of A24

‘Past Lives’ a story about immigration, love : The new film ponders what the immigration experience does to a child and pushes viewers to think about how our environments shape us. WBEZ’s Esther Yoon-Ji Kang talks with the film’s director, Celine Song.



: The new film ponders what the immigration experience does to a child and pushes viewers to think about how our environments shape us. WBEZ’s Esther Yoon-Ji Kang talks with the film’s director, Celine Song. Doctor to Humboldt Park community dies at 105 : Dr. Francisco Martinez served in the Spanish Civil War before becoming a physician serving Spanish-speaking residents in Humboldt Park.



: Dr. Francisco Martinez served in the Spanish Civil War before becoming a physician serving Spanish-speaking residents in Humboldt Park. CPS special education leader resigns : Stephanie Jones stepped down Friday after years of criticism, and most recently, scathing accusations that Chicago Public Schools violated state law in its physical restraint of special education students.



: Stephanie Jones stepped down Friday after years of criticism, and most recently, scathing accusations that Chicago Public Schools violated state law in its physical restraint of special education students. Riccardo Muti’s exit interview: The world-renowned conductor spoke with the Sun-Times following his decision to step down from his post with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra later this month. He plans to return to the podium at Symphony Center, but less frequently and without the demands of being the orchestra’s music director.

The Blind Boys of Alabama perform Thursday at the Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park during the Chicago Blues Festival. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Chicago Blues Festival: June 8 through Sunday, full schedule here



Nearly 50 acts spread across three stages. The Jay Pritzker Pavilion will serve as the main stage and feature big names like John Primer and the Real Deal Blues Band at 7:45 p.m. Friday and Los Lobos at 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

💵Free

📍Millennium Park

Andersonville Midsommarfest: From 5-10 p.m. Friday and noon-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday



Food, Swedish events and entertainment that includes JC Brooks, Nora O’Connor, “Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute,” Chicago Soul Spectacular, Cecy Santana and more

💵$10 suggested donation

📍North Clark Street from Foster to Gregory

Old Town Art Fair: From 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday



More than 220 artists from around the country selling drawings, paintings, photography, prints, ceramics, jewelry and more.

💵$12 admission; children are free

📍Around Old Town Triangle Association building, 1763 N. North Park Ave.

Fiestas Patronales Puertorriqueñas: 4-10 p.m. Friday and noon-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday



A celebration of Puerto Rican culture featuring carnival rides, art, workshops, music and food

💵$10+ festival tickets

📍Division and Mozart

Wells Street Art Festival: From 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday



Art, entertainment, a children’s interactive play area, food and more.

💵$10 suggested donation

📍Wells Street from North Avenue to Division Street

Thai Festival: From 10 a.m.- 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday



A festival all about the vibrant culture of Thailand, including Thai specialties like fresh coconut juice, tropical fruit drinks and authentic food, from pad thai to BBQ skewers.

💵Free admission, donations appreciated

📍Parking lot of Thorek Memorial Hospital, 851 W. Irving Park Road

Queer Bronzeville History Tour: From 1-3 p.m. Saturday.



Rachael Pierce will lead a queer-centered history tour of Bronzeville, beginning with the South Side Community Art Center.

💵Free admission

📍 South Side Community Art Center at 3831 S. Michigan Ave.

Chonkosaurus was spotted again Wednesday, June 8, 2023, around 4 p.m. near the Division St. Bridge on the east side of Goose Island. Charlie Portis photo

Chonkosaurus is back — without much of a vengeance.

Charlie Portis and his 14-year-old son Bokai spotted the Chicago River’s celebrity snapping turtle, dubbed Chonkosaurus, soaking up the sun Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s Chonkosaurus part four — this time, it’s personal,” Portis quipped in a deep voice, while recording a video of the monster turtle.

The snapping turtle, estimated to weigh about 35 pounds by Sara Ruane, the Field Museum’s curator of reptiles and amphibians, went viral after kayakers spotted it sunbathing in the Chicago River last month.

Portis, who owns the kayak rental and tour company Wateriders, said he and Bokai were towing kayaks Wednesday around 4 p.m., when they decided to stop by the internet-famous turtle’s stomping grounds near Goose Island. As they approached a hefty mass basking in the sun near the Division Street bridge, the father-son duo realized they were in luck.

Last month, Wateriders took a team of Sun-Times journalists out to search for the famed snapping turtle, but to no avail. Portis said striking out back in May made it all the more exciting to see the turtle Wednesday.

Read more: The details of the Chonk sighting from our Catherine Odom.

What’s something you did in Chicago when you were younger that you still do today?

