Weeks before killing family, cops reported man a ‘clear and present danger,’ another high rise comes to downtown and more in your Chicago news roundup

The rapper Drake sparked controversy last week after he posted a photo of a Malört bottle on Instagram with the caption, “There’s no way Chicago enjoys this ...”

Maybe it’s not the easiest spirit to drink. Sun-Times readers have described the taste as “rotten grapefruit with the lingering aftertaste of a tire fire” and “pure, unbridled hatred.”

But it’s the Chicago drink, right?

WBEZ’S Curious City podcast recently took a deep dive into the polarizing liqueur and found Malört’s ubiquity is fairly new. About 10 years ago, bartender Sam Mechling fell in love with Malört and made it his mission to make others love it, too. What started as a semi-ironic gesture sent sales skyrocketing.

I’m not one for daring people to take Malört shots. I actually like my friends. But I am a fan of Marz Community Brewing’s canned Jeppson’s Malört Spritz — which tastes way better than a tire fire.

Crack open a cold one and catch up on the day’s news below.

Reporting by Sophie Sherry

A tragic shooting: Jose Alvarez was angry and sweating, a gun within reach, as he talked to Chicago police officers who had been called to the Little Village neighborhood for a disturbance late last month. Ten days later, authorities say Alvarez used the gun to kill his wife and 15-year-old daughter and wound his 18-year-old son, who ran to a neighbor’s home for help.

Protection order issued: The case raises questions about why Alvarez still had his gun on July 3 when he allegedly killed his wife Karina Gonzalez and his daughter Daniela Alvarez. The day before the officers visited the home, a judge issued a protection order requiring him to stay away from his family and away from the home. A few days later, state police officially revoked Alvarez’s firearm owner’s ID card, as required by law when an order of protection is issued.

A massive backlog: Getting guns away from people whose FOID cards have been revoked has been a growing problem in Cook County, where there is a backlog of nearly 30,000 outstanding cases. There are about 731,000 FOID card holders in the county. Of those, more than 37,000 have been revoked.

1000M under construction at 1000 S. Michigan Ave. on Friday. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

More rooms with a view coming to Michigan Avenue : A 73-story tower designed by the late Helmut Jahn plans to welcome its first renters in 2024. The high-rise’s unique design — the result of a zoning deal with the city — emphasizes lakefront views for many units, David Roeder writes.



: A 73-story tower designed by the late Helmut Jahn plans to welcome its first renters in 2024. The high-rise’s unique design — the result of a zoning deal with the city — emphasizes lakefront views for many units, David Roeder writes. Prime suspect in Tylenol tampering cases dead : James Lewis, 76, was found unresponsive at his residence in Cambridge, Massachusetts. His death was determined to be not suspicious, police said.



: James Lewis, 76, was found unresponsive at his residence in Cambridge, Massachusetts. His death was determined to be not suspicious, police said. CSU’s president seeks to get more Black Chicagoans degrees : Chicago State University President Zaldwaynaka “Z” Scott has introduced such initiatives as RISE, which provides academic preparation and free tuition for a year for first-year students.



: Chicago State University President Zaldwaynaka “Z” Scott has introduced such initiatives as RISE, which provides academic preparation and free tuition for a year for first-year students. 3 stars for latest “Mission: Impossible”: Tom Cruise shares the glory with a great ensemble of teammates and villains in a sequel sprinkled with humor and homages, Richard Roeper writes in his review of “Dead Reckoning: Part One.”

Take a sip at Carver 47 in Bronzeville

Glimpses of a recent trip to Carver 47 Food and Wellness Market, at 1050 E. 47th St in Bronzeville. Charles Tharpe/Sun-Times

Glimpses of a recent trip to Carver 47 Food and Wellness Market, at 1050 E. 47th St in Bronzeville. | Charles Tharpe/Sun-Times

My colleague Charles Tharpe, audience analyst here at the Sun-Times, recommends stopping by Carver 47 for a great cafe experience.

“It’s a Black woman-founded cafe that highlights and celebrates the life of George Washington Carver,” Charles says. “The food is amazing. I love the ambiance, and I sometimes buy flowers from there. Carver 47 adds such a neighborhood feeling to 47th Street.”

📍Carver 47 Food and Wellness Market, 1050 E. 47th St.

Elena Diadenko has raised over $50,000 for Ukraine by selling her art. This summer, she hopes to raise about $5,000 more by hosting a series of glass-painting classes. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Reporting by Jacquelyne Germain

Artist Elena Diadenko loves animals. Growing up in the city of Poltava in eastern Ukraine, she had a dog named Barsik and would always feed the stray cats wandering around her neighborhood.

Every summer as a young girl, she would help her grandmother take care of her chickens, geese, pigs, cow, dog and cat.

When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, Diadenko worried about her relatives, friends and others living in the country, but she also was concerned about the pets and other animals.

“Over there [in Ukraine], a lot of people had to leave, and they couldn’t take their animals with them,” she said.

Diadenko’s love for animals led her to partially focus her fundraising efforts for Ukraine on tending to pets and other animals left behind in the war.

This summer, she hopes to raise about $5,000 more by hosting a series of glass-painting classes.

What’s the best way to drink Malört?

