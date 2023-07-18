Illinois Supreme Court paves way for end of cash bail, Northwestern coach sued and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

What’s the deal with airport food?

Don’t worry, I’m not launching a career as a Jerry Seinfeld impersonator. I was mostly thinking about a story our David Struett wrote recently about the Dearborn’s plans to open a location at O’Hare International Airport.

The city announced Monday the female-owned “urban American tavern” in the Loop will offer sit-down service and to-go food in Terminal 5 starting in 2024. The new food options are part of a $1.3 billion overhaul of the airport’s international terminal that added 10 gates and increased its capacity by 25%.

Airport food and amenities shape travelers’ first impressions of a city. On my first visit to Chicago as a broke college student, I remember wolfing down an expensive and mediocre breakfast at O’Hare while rushing to make an early morning flight. Suffice it to say, it didn’t leave the most positive impression.

Fortunately, for less than the price of an airport breakfast, you can catch up on the latest news from the Sun-Times below.

Reporting by Matthew Hendrickson

Historic decision: Illinois is set to become the first state in the nation to eliminate cash bail after the state Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that a landmark criminal justice reform law did not violate the state’s constitution.

A political flashpoint: Studies of jurisdictions that have nearly eliminated cash bail have shown no significant increases in crime generally, nor by defendants released while awaiting trial. But in the weeks before the election, opponents derided the SAFE-T Act as a “purge law” and claimed it would make the state — with a particular focus on Chicago — less safe by releasing more violent criminals to prey on the public. Democrats celebrated the decision Tuesday, a sweeping win for Gov. J.B. Pritzker and progressives who pushed for the law.

What justices said: In its 5-2 ruling, the court said the state’s constitution “does not mandate that monetary bail is the only means to ensure criminal defendants appear for trials or the only means to protect the public. Our constitution creates a balance between the individual rights of defendants and the individual rights of crime victims. The Act’s pretrial release provisions set forth procedures commensurate with that balance.”

Andrea Kersten, chief administrator of Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability, briefs reporters at COPA’s headquarters Tuesday. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Alejandra Oliva, author of ‘Rivermouth’

Alejandra Oliva with her dog Chico. Taylor Glascock/WBEZ

Reporting by Arionne Nettles/WBEZ

Alejandra Oliva started working with immigrants to Chicago as a volunteer interpreter in 2016, helping new arrivals fill out forms to apply for asylum.

The process saw her spend weeks working with people as they recounted the traumatizing stories that forced them to leave their homes.

A graduate student in divinity school at the time, Oliva began to draw connections between her studies and her job as interpreter for people in these stressful situations. The language used to define and express the immigration experience, she realized, often defaulted to talking about large movements of many people. The needs and issues of individuals were lost.

“It’s not a numbers game; it’s not just a demographics issue,” Oliva said. “It’s about individual people, individual families who are trying to do the best thing for themselves and for their families — and trying to sort out what comes next.”

She ties these experiences together in a new memoir, “Rivermouth: A Chronicle of Language, Faith, and Migration” (Astra House, $28), which weaves stories of those she met with her own family’s past.

“To be an immigrant is to belong to two worlds while also belonging to neither,” she writes. “Solid land is hard to come by, and what is left to the immigrant is the watery dreamworld of the river, which sweeps them along in ways you can only half understand.”

Cubs 2023 first-round draft pick Matt Shaw impressed the Cubs with his “advanced bat.” Ben McKeown/AP

Reporting by Maddie Lee

Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson stopped on his way to the batting cages Monday to chat with first-round pick Matt Shaw.

“He’s a really, really good guy,” Shaw said. “Someone that I’m going to definitely look up to a little more now that I’ve gotten to know him. I mean, I’ve only had two conversations with him, but I look forward to getting to know him a little bit more and watch how he goes about his business.”

Swanson was one of the first Cubs to welcome Shaw to the organization. Their first conversation took place on the first night of the draft. Swanson texted Shaw to congratulate him, and Shaw called him. On Monday, Shaw visited Wrigley Field for the first time to witness a defining point of the Cubs’ season.

The high stakes of the home stand didn’t dictate the timing. The Cubs were hosting Shaw, the No. 13 overall draft pick, days after he agreed to terms with them, signing at slot value ($4,848,500 bonus). But it set up, in a tangible way, the balancing act of keeping “one eye on the present and one eye on the future,” something president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer has talked about a lot in recent years.

The next couple of weeks will tell which side the scales will favor at the trade deadline Aug. 1. The Cubs are teetering on the edge of falling out of contention. And they didn’t help their standing when they lost the three-game weekend series to the Red Sox, Shaw’s hometown team, two games to one.

“I would have loved to be here with the Sox [in town],” he said. “It would have been really cool, but it just didn’t work out.”

What Chicago restaurants should open a location at O’Hare or Midway?

