‘Motive’ podcast subject sentenced to prison 8 years after shooting, lawsuit alleges NU coach knew of abuse and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

There’s just something about a 100-year-old restaurant that’s hard to beat.

Iconic downtown diner Lou Mitchell’s recently hit the century mark, Amy Bizzarri writes for the Sun-Times. The restaurant, which opened a few years before iconic transcontinental Route 66, has fueled travelers, office workers and hungry Chicagoans since 1923.

My regular Chicago breakfast spot is Valois Restaurant in Hyde Park, which opened in 1921, a couple of years before Lou Mitchell’s. It’s allegedly former President Barack Obama’s favorite breakfast spot, and it holds a special place in my heart, too. My order: an everything omelette and a black coffee.

I have deep respect for the art of the breakfast restaurant and the role it plays in communities. Valois is a regular stop for politicians — not just Obama. Sen. Dick Durbin stops by Lou Mitchell’s once or twice a month, the diner’s general manager says.

However, I’m still waiting for a 24-hour diner to open a location near me. I need to be able to get hash browns at 1 a.m.

In the meantime, we have a hearty helping of today’s news below.

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Ellery Jones, audience engagement specialist (@elleryrjones)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Frank Main

Guilty plea: In August 2015, Thaddeus “T.J.” Jimenez — a wannabe Chicago gang boss with millions of dollars from a wrongful-conviction settlement — took aim from his Mercedes convertible and shot a man in the legs as “Ave Maria” blasted on the car stereo and an associate caught it all on a cellphone video that went viral. On Wednesday, Jimenez pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Years of delays: It was one of Chicago’s longest-standing criminal cases. Of the thousands of people held in the Cook County Jail awaiting trial, the case against Jimenez, 44, was among the oldest. The case was complicated because Jimenez and passenger Jose Roman were hit with federal and state charges over the same crime.

‘Motive’ podcast subject: Jimenez was the subject of Season 1 of “Motive,” a Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ podcast, in 2019. The podcast examined Jimenez’s life — including his arrest for murder at 13, his exoneration at 30, his award of $25 million in a wrongful-conviction lawsuit and his decision to spend his settlement money on his gang, the Simon City Royals on the Northwest Side, along with a faction of another gang, the Vice Lords, whose members he recruited on the West Side.

READ MORE

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

Attorneys Patrick A. Salvi (left) and Parker Stinar answers a question during a Wednesday news conference on the first lawsuit filed in the Northwestern University football team hazing investigation. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

EXPLORING THE CITY — AND BEYOND 🛶

Chicago SUP offers stand-up paddleboard rentals, lessons and yoga. Courtesy of Chicago SUP

Reporting by Erica Zazo/WBEZ

Whatever type of water adventure floats your boat, Chicago’s got it. From kayaking on the Chicago River and fishing at Jackson Park Lagoon to exploring the Wild Mile, Chicago’s diverse waterways are a highlight of what makes this city such a beautiful place to live and play.

While some folks might scoff at the river’s quality and chemistry, we argue you shouldn’t be so quick to judge. It’s undeniable that the river’s health has improved over the last few decades due to the city’s efforts through the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago, local nonprofits such as Friends of the Chicago River and Openlands, and community organizations’ conservation efforts.

From river exploration to basking in the lake, it’s easy to join an adventure on one of the city’s many waterways through one of several small businesses or local groups. Chicago Adventure Therapy, for example, works to build connections between urban youth and the outdoors through programming within Chicago Public Schools and at local parks. And vendors like Kayak Chicago, Urban Kayaks, Wateriders and REI lead tours and offer rentals across the city during warmer months.

Eager to hit the water but don’t know where to start? We’re here to help. Get out and explore a wilder side of Chicago on these WBEZ-approved water adventures within city limits.

READ MORE

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Lou Mitchell’s, at 565 W. Jackson Blvd., has stood the test of time on Chicago’s culinary scene. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Reporting by Amy Bizzarri

On November 11, 1926, the Bureau of Public Roads launched Route 66, a 2,400-milelong federal highway system, the first of its kind, that ran from Chicago to Los Angeles. Though largely unpaved initially, the new transcontinental highway connected local state roads and rural Main Streets. It immediately became a popular route because it offered better weather conditions than previous east-west roadways.

Legend says that the so-called Mother Road begins here, on West Jackson Boulevard, at Lou Mitchell’s, a classic American diner, where “the world’s best coffee” has fueled patrons for the road trip of a lifetime — or just another day at the office — since it opened over 100 years ago, in spring 1923.

And though the city that surrounds the diner has grown tall with skyscrapers over the years, little has changed inside. The original wooden stools at the multisided counters are packed with coffee-sipping, newspaper-reading regulars; couples cozy up in the wooden two tops; families share laughter over silver dollar pancakes in the larger booths. Shiny silver toasters pop up slices of bread ripe for a generous spread of butter; the salty-sweet smell of bacon wafts through the air; and servers swerve from table to table, gracefully balancing fresh-from-the-skillet omelets and steaming coffee pots.

“Travelers from around the world start their Route 66 journey here,” said Audrey Colone, general manager at Lou Mitchell’s for the last 15 years.

READ MORE

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

What’s the best diner in Chicago?

Email us (please include your first and last name and where you live). To see the answers to this question, check our Morning Edition newsletter. Not subscribed to Morning Edition? Sign up here so you won’t miss a thing!

Thanks for reading the Sun-Times Afternoon Edition.

Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

Editor: Satchel Price

Newsletter reporter: Ellery Jones

Copy editor: Angie Myers

