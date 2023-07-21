Third lawsuit filed in NU hazing scandal, Pitchfork and Beyoncé come to town and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

There’s too much music and too little time this weekend.

I’m skipping Pitchfork Music Festival, which kicked off this afternoon in Union Park. But some of the lineup has me questioning my choice. Four of my favorite artists are playing on Sunday alone: experimental musician Rachika Nayar, indie folk band Florist, rapper JPEGMafia and local DJ Ariel Zetina.

On the Sun-Times’ Pitchfork page, we have festival guides and more on the lineup, including a preview of Ric Wilson’s set this evening. Plus, we’ve got this nifty widget that shows you who’s playing when and where:

Of course, Pitchfork’s lineup pales in comparison to the star power of Beyoncé, who is performing at Soldier Field Saturday and Sunday.

My colleagues have you covered on everything you need to know ahead of the shows: Beyoncé-themed events, how to go, what to wear and even what to eat. Bookmark our Beyoncé page for the latest updates on her tour stop here.

Whether you’re staying in or going out this weekend, we’ve got the news you need to know below.

Reporting by David Struett and Kaitlin Washburn

Anonymous player sues: A third former football player at Northwestern University has filed a lawsuit alleging the school fostered a culture of hazing and abuse.The former player, identified as John Doe 3, filed the suit in Cook County through his attorney Patrick Salvi Jr.

Salvo of suits: Salvi filed two other lawsuits this week related to the hazing scandal unfolding at the Evanston-based school. They are the only known lawsuits filed against the university in connection with the allegations. Over a dozen other former players said they have retained lawyers.

Similar accusations: The new lawsuit doesn’t detail new allegations of abuse. The lawsuits allege that university leaders knowingly allowed a culture of hazing that involved sexual abuse and racism. The abuse allegedly included dry humping in the locker room; forcing underclassmen to bear crawl naked; pressuring Black players to change their hairstyles; and forcing players to chug protein drinks until they felt sick.

Tony Bennett performs live at England’s Elstree Studios in 1962. Getty

Tony Bennett was one of a kind : Bennett, who died Friday at the age of 96, maintained the highest standards, former Sun-Times jazz critic Lloyd Sachs writes.



: Bennett, who died Friday at the age of 96, maintained the highest standards, former Sun-Times jazz critic Lloyd Sachs writes. Battle of the marijuana companies : A lawsuit filed this week in Cook County court claims a Cresco chemist resigned in May and quickly joined GTI, in violation of a one-year noncompete agreement.



: A lawsuit filed this week in Cook County court claims a Cresco chemist resigned in May and quickly joined GTI, in violation of a one-year noncompete agreement. Racist, sexist posts came from users at elite universities : Researchers say users of a job site for economists riddled with toxic content include internet addresses from the University of Chicago and many other prestigious universities.



: Researchers say users of a job site for economists riddled with toxic content include internet addresses from the University of Chicago and many other prestigious universities. South Side arts hub names programming team: A former elementary school, vacant for 20 years, will be transformed into an arts hub in 2024.

Tacos y Tamales Chicago returns to Pilsen this weekend. Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

🌭 Taste of Lincoln Avenue

Friday, 3–10 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday, noon–10 p.m.

The festival includes food, arts and crafts and entertainment, with a music lineup including A Flock of Seagulls, Stray Cats’ Slim Jim Phantom, Rosie & the Rivets and more.

📍 Lincoln from Fullerton to Wrightwood

Admission: $10 suggested donation

🧘‍♀️ Yoga and Meditation in the Forest Preserves

Sunday, 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

Relax with a free yoga and meditation in Deer Grove East, a Cook County forest preserve home to wooded ravines, wetlands and prairie.

📍 Deer Grove East, West Dundee Road west of North Hicks Road

Admission: Free

🌮 Tacos y Tamales Fest

Friday, 5–10 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, noon–10 p.m.

Tacos y Tamales Chicago returns to Pilsen to bring together a variety of flavors and dishes from Latin America. In addition to food vendors, art and other craft vendors will have booths for browsing, and live musical and dance performances will keep spirits high.

📍 West 16th Street & Peoria

Admission: $10 suggested donation

🍺 Horner Brew Fest

Friday, 6—10 p.m.

Crack open a bottle of cold craft beer or cider from more than 30 breweries at Horner Park, the last remaining city park with a grove of healthy ash trees. This fundraiser supports the Horner Park Advisory Council’s sustainability initiatives to keep the North Side green.

📍 Horner Park, 2741 W. Montrose

Admission: $50

🪧 Disability Pride Parade

Saturday, 11 a.m.

The 20th Annual Disability Pride Parade kicks off in the Loop Saturday, coinciding with DisFest’s live performances at the Chicago Cultural Center from 1:30–5:30 p.m.

📍 401 S. Plymouth Court

Admission: Free

Pitchfork Music Fest curators Seth Dodson (left) and Mike Reed stand in Chicago’s Union Park. The fest, now owned by media giant Condé Nast, still retains its indie spirit, in part because organizers retain ties to the local music community. Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

Reporting by Cassie Walker Burke/WBEZ

Sima Cunningham’s walkie-talkie blips and blurts a steady stream of messages as she moves around a bustling construction site. Twenty-four hours later, the transformed grassy expanse will be the fully operational Pitchfork Music Festival, opening Friday in Union Park.

Even for one of Chicago’s most connected performers, making a living in the city as a musician without a day job is “certainly hard,” said Cunningham, a 33-year-old multi-instrumentalist and one half of the duo Finom. For 14 years, she has worked the crew at Pitchfork under jazz impresario Mike Reed, the creative force whose ties to the music festival go back to 2005, when he started an event by a different name.

Reed, 49, who still co-curates Pitchfork’s Chicago lineup, hires a who’s who of local musicians to work the festival. That element, insiders say, has helped the event retain much of its valuable indie ethos, despite being acquired in 2015 by the media giant Condé Nast.

In a summer event market considered one of the most crowded in the country, the fest is not just surviving — it’s thriving.

“Artists can tell that it’s staffed by artists,” said Margaret McCarthy, a vocalist and songwriter who is in the band Moontype and is working the fest this year in the pricier “plus” section. “I think that affects the vibe of the whole fest.”

