The many problems plaguing Illinois prisons, Mayor Johnson tour West Side flood damage and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

We’re looking at a very hot rest of the week here, with temperatures expected to rise into the 90s.

And like pretty much any time a heat wave comes to town, you can count on Chicagoans gravitating toward beaches, pools and fountains to cool off.

That’s got me thinking of one of the city’s most unique cooling spots: the Crown Fountain in Millennium Park — those two 50-foot glass block towers at each end of a shallow pool. On most days, you’ll see close-up videos of faces on the screens as kids splash through water.

One social media userdescribes it as the “unfathomably bizarre thing” next to the bean, a fountain “with a face that spits on you and then smiles and vanishes into the ether.”

Call it bizarre, high concept or just plain confusing — it’s very Chicago, and you just gotta love it.

Now on to the stories you need to know this afternoon.

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Shannon Heffernan

State prisons in horrible shape: Stories of dire conditions in Illinois prisons have been trickling out for years, but a recent report from a consulting company hired by the state to assess its prison infrastructure shows the situation might be even worse than previously revealed. In the report, obtained by WBEZ, consultants rated three of the Illinois Department of Corrections’ 27 facilities as approaching “inoperable” and estimated the prison system has at least $2.5 billion of “deferred maintenance,” the highest of any state agency. That number is expected to double in five years if unaddressed.

Staffing shortage and an aging population: The report also highlighted other problems making the situation more urgent — extreme short staffing, with around a quarter of positions vacant. Additionally, the population inside the prisons is aging. About 32% of the IDOC population is now over 55, and the harsh conditions in prison mean people age faster, so they’re more likely to be sick or disabled. And the population is shrinking — there has been about a 40% drop in the number of people in Illinois prisons.

The call for closing prisons: Advocates for prisoners say the combination of decrepit buildings, lack of staff as well as the aging and shrinking prison population should mean the state closes some prisons. The report recommends closing at least two: Logan Correctional Center and Pontiac Correctional Center. But many people who work in the prisons and live in the communities nearby are skeptical of any efforts to shrink or close prisons. Attempts to close prisons in the state over the last two decades have been met with fierce resistance both from local communities and the prison worker union AFSCME.

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

Adam Driver stands in his basement in Austin, which was flooded this month. Mayor Brandon Johnson toured homes damaged by floods on the West Side Tuesday as a federal agency started its assessment. The review is the first step in getting funds for repairs. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

EXPLORING THE CITY ⚽

Claire Craigen is general manager of Globe Pub, one of several beloved bars in the city showing the U.S. Women’s National Team World Cup game Wednesday. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Whether you’re a lifelong Chicagoan, a transplant or new here, it’s always worth getting to know the city better — one great way to do that is through our many neighborhood bars.

And you can start tonight by hitting up one of a handful of bars hosting watch parties for the U.S. Women’s National Team, who are set to take on the Netherlands in New Zealand at the FIFA World Cup around 8 p.m.

If bars are the windows to the soul of a neighborhood, then my colleagues Michael Loria and Dorothy Hernandez have a whole list of windows for you to check out.

Like the Globe Pub, 1934 W. Irving Park Road, which hosted a crowd of fans last week to watch Team USA defeat Vietnam’s national team. For that game, the Globe was standing room only, and the patio was full. The North Center gathering spot will be showing all possible World Cup games, even if a night game begins at or before 12:30 a.m., and it will not close until it’s over.

As with other bars, Globe management expects similar crowds for tonight’s rematch of the 2019 World Cup Final and recommends arriving at least 30 minutes before kickoff.

There’s also Whiskey Girl Tavern, 6318 N. Clark St., a North Side bar dedicated to watching women’s sports.

A.J. Hudson’s Public House, 3801 N. Ashland Ave., bills itself as “Chicago’s original soccer bar.”

For more opportunities to root for the home team and meet some fellow fans, we’ve got a full list of spots to keep in mind.

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Children and their parents attend a dinosaur-themed Lego Club event Tuesday at the Harold Washington Library. They created Lego sculptures and voted to bestow a name upon the Field Museum’s newest dinosaur display. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Reporting by Jacquelyne Germain

Amid a colorful sea of Lego bricks, children and their parents attended a dinosaur-themed Lego Club event Tuesday at the Harold Washington Library, sculpting assorted figures and voting to bestow a name upon the Field Museum’s newest dinosaur display.

The event was a partnership between the museum and Chicago Public Library’s children’s services celebrating the museum’s new exhibition of the world’s largest predatory dinosaur, the Spinosaurus.

The Spinosaurus would be the third dinosaur replica in the museum with an official name, alongside Sue the T. rex and Máximo the Titanosaur, according to Kate Golembiewski, the museum’s public relations and science communications manager.

Since unveiling the display last month, the Field Museum has been working to come up with a name for the 95-million-year-old semiaquatic creature known as a “prehistoric river monster,” according to the museum. Voting opened last week and will close Friday.

When attendees entered the Lego Club event, they were met by a table equipped with a tablet to vote for the new dinosaur name. Children and parents alike received a blue “I Voted” sticker after making their selection.

Attendees chose between three names: Sabah, which is Arabic for swimmer; Sobek, which refers to the Egyptian crocodile-headed god; and Sandy, which highlights the Spinosaurus’ origins in the sandy deserts of North Africa.

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

What’s one place in Chicago that feels like your home away from home? Tell us why.

