The many problems plaguing Illinois prisons, Mayor Johnson tour West Side flood damage and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is about an eight-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
We’re looking at a very hot rest of the week here, with temperatures expected to rise into the 90s.
And like pretty much any time a heat wave comes to town, you can count on Chicagoans gravitating toward beaches, pools and fountains to cool off.
That’s got me thinking of one of the city’s most unique cooling spots: the Crown Fountain in Millennium Park — those two 50-foot glass block towers at each end of a shallow pool. On most days, you’ll see close-up videos of faces on the screens as kids splash through water.
One social media userdescribes it as the “unfathomably bizarre thing” next to the bean, a fountain “with a face that spits on you and then smiles and vanishes into the ether.”
Call it bizarre, high concept or just plain confusing — it’s very Chicago, and you just gotta love it.
Now on to the stories you need to know this afternoon.
⏱️: A 7-minute read
— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)
TODAY’S TOP STORY
Illinois prisons need $2.5 billion in repairs, and that’s just the beginning
Reporting by Shannon Heffernan
State prisons in horrible shape: Stories of dire conditions in Illinois prisons have been trickling out for years, but a recent report from a consulting company hired by the state to assess its prison infrastructure shows the situation might be even worse than previously revealed. In the report, obtained by WBEZ, consultants rated three of the Illinois Department of Corrections’ 27 facilities as approaching “inoperable” and estimated the prison system has at least $2.5 billion of “deferred maintenance,” the highest of any state agency. That number is expected to double in five years if unaddressed.
Staffing shortage and an aging population: The report also highlighted other problems making the situation more urgent — extreme short staffing, with around a quarter of positions vacant. Additionally, the population inside the prisons is aging. About 32% of the IDOC population is now over 55, and the harsh conditions in prison mean people age faster, so they’re more likely to be sick or disabled. And the population is shrinking — there has been about a 40% drop in the number of people in Illinois prisons.
The call for closing prisons: Advocates for prisoners say the combination of decrepit buildings, lack of staff as well as the aging and shrinking prison population should mean the state closes some prisons. The report recommends closing at least two: Logan Correctional Center and Pontiac Correctional Center. But many people who work in the prisons and live in the communities nearby are skeptical of any efforts to shrink or close prisons. Attempts to close prisons in the state over the last two decades have been met with fierce resistance both from local communities and the prison worker union AFSCME.
WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?
- Mayor Johnson tours West Side flood damage: Three weeks after flooding hit the basements of a quarter of the homes in Austin, Mayor Brandon Johnson toured the area with federal officials conducting a preliminary assessment that could help deliver much-needed aid to homeowners.
- State Supreme Court OKs certificate of innocence: The court ruled that Wayne Washington, who pleaded guilty to a murder he did not commit, is eligible for a certificate of innocence. This comes less than a month after Washington reached a multimillion dollar settlement in a lawsuit alleging he was framed by Chicago detectives.
- Buyer of gun used in child’s murder gets probation: A federal judge in Indianapolis has given probation to a straw purchaser tracked down by law enforcement because he bought one of the guns used in the 2021 murder of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams in a Chicago McDonald’s drive-thru lane.
- Chicago cocaine kingpin to train cops how to catch drug traffickers: One of the notorious Flores twins will lead a seminar at the Kane County sheriff’s office — “a rare chance for us to get into the mind of the people we are trying to find,” an official said.
- Illinois leads nation in tornadoes for the year: Nearly 120 tornadoes have been confirmed across Illinois so far in 2023 — the most of any state in the nation, although the majority of the events this year were small, short-lived tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.
- Wirtz remembered as fans’ friend in the stands, fighter in the boardroom: Following news of Rocky Wirtz’s death at 70, tributes have been pouring in for the Blackhawks chairman and the legacy he left behind.
- Bears close practice to public, citing air quality issues: The Bears closed their first training camp practice to the public and moved it indoors to the Walter Payton Center Wednesday because of poor air quality. Smoke from Canadian wildfires made Wednesday’s air harmful for some groups
EXPLORING THE CITY ⚽
Whether you’re a lifelong Chicagoan, a transplant or new here, it’s always worth getting to know the city better — one great way to do that is through our many neighborhood bars.
And you can start tonight by hitting up one of a handful of bars hosting watch parties for the U.S. Women’s National Team, who are set to take on the Netherlands in New Zealand at the FIFA World Cup around 8 p.m.
If bars are the windows to the soul of a neighborhood, then my colleagues Michael Loria and Dorothy Hernandez have a whole list of windows for you to check out.
Like the Globe Pub, 1934 W. Irving Park Road, which hosted a crowd of fans last week to watch Team USA defeat Vietnam’s national team. For that game, the Globe was standing room only, and the patio was full. The North Center gathering spot will be showing all possible World Cup games, even if a night game begins at or before 12:30 a.m., and it will not close until it’s over.
As with other bars, Globe management expects similar crowds for tonight’s rematch of the 2019 World Cup Final and recommends arriving at least 30 minutes before kickoff.
There’s also Whiskey Girl Tavern, 6318 N. Clark St., a North Side bar dedicated to watching women’s sports.
A.J. Hudson’s Public House, 3801 N. Ashland Ave., bills itself as “Chicago’s original soccer bar.”
For more opportunities to root for the home team and meet some fellow fans, we’ve got a full list of spots to keep in mind.
BRIGHT ONE ✨
Kids with Legos, parents vote for new name of Field Museum dinosaur
Reporting by Jacquelyne Germain
Amid a colorful sea of Lego bricks, children and their parents attended a dinosaur-themed Lego Club event Tuesday at the Harold Washington Library, sculpting assorted figures and voting to bestow a name upon the Field Museum’s newest dinosaur display.
The event was a partnership between the museum and Chicago Public Library’s children’s services celebrating the museum’s new exhibition of the world’s largest predatory dinosaur, the Spinosaurus.
The Spinosaurus would be the third dinosaur replica in the museum with an official name, alongside Sue the T. rex and Máximo the Titanosaur, according to Kate Golembiewski, the museum’s public relations and science communications manager.
Since unveiling the display last month, the Field Museum has been working to come up with a name for the 95-million-year-old semiaquatic creature known as a “prehistoric river monster,” according to the museum. Voting opened last week and will close Friday.
When attendees entered the Lego Club event, they were met by a table equipped with a tablet to vote for the new dinosaur name. Children and parents alike received a blue “I Voted” sticker after making their selection.
Attendees chose between three names: Sabah, which is Arabic for swimmer; Sobek, which refers to the Egyptian crocodile-headed god; and Sandy, which highlights the Spinosaurus’ origins in the sandy deserts of North Africa.
