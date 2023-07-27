Volunteer-run migrant shelter asking city for help, another lifeguard fired and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

If you were downtown Wednesday, you might have seen what appeared to be a dramatic rescue on the river.

I’m talking helicopters zooming in as swimmers jumped out, SWAT teams hopping from a police boat onto a water taxi, and firefighters being hoisted by rope to a bridge.

Turns out, that wasn’t a real-time rescue. It wasn’t even actors filming an over-the-top “Chicago P.D.” or “Chicago Fire” scene for TV.

That was the city’s own real-life police and fire departments, running some drills and staging a rescue.

Onlookers gathered to watch the first responders in action — most aware it was a drill, thanks to an emergency notification people downtown received on their phones.

Those who didn’t get the message may have temporarily been shocked by all the action. Or maybe they were just surprised to see a water taxi running again, as the summertime boat service has suspended its routes until further notice.

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Michael Loria

A different approach to shelter: Todo Para Todos is a volunteer-run migrant shelter with a name that means “everything for everyone.” It sprung up in a Pilsen warehouse in May, as the city scrambled to house thousands arriving from Latin America. Since then, it has been a refuge for hundreds.

Questions of sustainability: After staying afloat for months without city funding, those in charge of Todo Para Todos wonder how long it can last — and also if operating a shelter without city support does a disservice to the residents. Unlike the 14 city-run shelters, migrants at Todo cannot access wraparound services for help with housing, health insurance or other forms of assistance.

Key quote: “The folks in the city shelters eventually get moved into affordable housing, and we have been excluded from that prioritization, so that means the 220 residents in our shelter are being forgotten and left in limbo even though they’ve been there for months,” said Lindsay Gifford, a volunteer at Todo Para Todos. “I wonder if they got screwed over.”

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

A Chicago Park District lifeguard was fired after allegations that he inappropriately touched a girl participating in a park district program last summer. Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

OUR CITY IN COLOR 🎨

Artist Danny Torres painted this mural on a three-story brick building at 815 W. Armitage Ave. in Lincoln Park. Robert Herguth/Sun-Times

Reporting by Sun-Times staff

The mural on a three-story brick building at 815 W. Armitage Ave. evokes an elegant, almost timeless feeling.

Purple, red, yellow and pink flowers seem to burst forth from the wall, among them a sunflower spilling from a golden frame. Within a light-blue backdrop, white lines subtly mark the borders of the city. At one side is an image of an old-time street lamp with two candles inside. There’s a Victorian quality to much of the mural, perhaps appropriate since records show the building dates to the late 1800s.

Except for one thing: What is the deal with that pigeon atop the street light wearing a hardhat?

For starters, the real estate company that’s based there and that commissioned the artwork is involved with a lot of construction projects, says Amanda Stamelos of Coordinate Properties.

Also, Danny Torres, the artist who created the mural, just likes pigeons. His Instagram has photos of his other artwork that includes a painting of a plump pigeon wearing a Bulls hat and a mural showing a pigeon in flight next to rapper Snoop Dogg.

“Most people look at them as vermin, but I think they’re beautiful, and there’s more than meets the eye,” says Torres, who was born in Ecuador and grew up in Portage Park and Humboldt Park. “I like pigeons because I can kind of relate. I’m an immigrant, and sometimes we’re looked down upon.”

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Molly Kearney joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live” in 2022. They kick off a three-night stand-up stint tonight in Old Town. NBC

Reporting by Carl Kozlowski

For “Saturday Night Live” newcomer Molly Kearney, the joy of being part of NBC comedy institution is the wide range of roles they get to play.

Kearney is the show’s first nonbinary cast member, freeing them up to play any role they connect with.

“My comedy is not based off being not binary. It’s part of who I am,” Kearney said. “But I basically just go for what I think is the funniest, and it’s definitely like if I feel very seen and heard and welcomed at ‘SNL’ and people are getting the [they/them] pronouns right. I can fully equally play men and women and that’s really fun. I can put on a wig and be [Irish actor] Brendan Gleeson one week and then I’m a pageant queen the next. My favorite part about ‘SNL’ is you can really be anybody.”

They’ll be bringing that creative energy to the stage at Zanies in Old Town tonight through Saturday, delivering sets that will focus on Kearney’s personal side with plenty of material about their family and the drinking stories they first made their mark with in stand-up.

Kearney grew up in a blue-collar Catholic family in the suburbs of Cleveland, and recalls their house being filled with laughter “because they’re all funnier than me.”

They came to Chicago for a semester studying in the college-level Comedy Studies program at Second City, but quickly made a splash on the city’s stand-up comedy scene and followed that path instead. Kearney is most proud of their years as a regular at the esteemed alternative-comedy venue Lincoln Lodge, performing in the long-running “Blackout Diaries,” a showcase for drinking stories.

“I just think the Midwest loves comedy and it’s always the best, best crowds,” said Kearney.

