Company banned by City Hall gets a $27.5M pipeline deal nearby, a fatal boat crash and more in your Chicago news roundup

With a high near 95 degrees and a heat index over 100, it doesn’t take much time outside before you start to feel the heat.

If you find yourself getting heated, play it safe and step into one of the city’s libraries, park district field houses and cooling centers, all running air conditioning from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Plus, the Garfield Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave., is open 24 hours.

And, of course, you’ve got city pools and lake access for relief, too.

Reporting by Tim Novak

Contractor banned for lying: It’s been more than two years since the city of Chicago banned Joel Kennedy Constructing Corp. from ever being allowed to get or work on any city contracts. The decision came after a City Hall investigation found that the company falsified records to make it appear it was meeting a requirement to have Chicago residents do at least half of the work on sewer projects.

Company still getting government contracts: The city’s ban of Kennedy and his company doesn’t apply to other governmental bodies. So Kennedy’s company has continued to get contracts from other agencies, despite its past. Among them is a $27.5 million deal to replace the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District’s sludge pipeline along the Skokie Northshore Sculpture Park.

Key quote: “I didn’t believe we should be giving a contract to a firm with a history of fraud,” said Cameron Davis, one of three water reclamation district commissioners who opposed hiring Joel Kennedy Constructing Corp. “It’s not in the public interest.”

Chicago police and fire marine units work the scene where a boat capsized near the “Playpen” in Lake Michigan early Friday. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Woman killed after boat hits breakwall : A woman died and six other people were rescued after a boat hit a breakwall and capsized near the “Playpen” off Oak Street Beach during a sudden burst in winds and waves early Friday morning, fire officials said.



: A woman died and six other people were rescued after a boat hit a breakwall and capsized near the “Playpen” off Oak Street Beach during a sudden burst in winds and waves early Friday morning, fire officials said. Western Illinois University revokes, then reinstates scholarship : The decision to reinstate the scholarship, intended for students of color, speaks to the confusion and fear sparked by the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling banning race-conscious college admissions policies.



: The decision to reinstate the scholarship, intended for students of color, speaks to the confusion and fear sparked by the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling banning race-conscious college admissions policies. Appointments required for driver services : Beginning Sept. 1, 44 driver services facilities around the state will require appointments for things like renewing a license, updating a license to meet Real ID requirements or taking a driving test.



: Beginning Sept. 1, 44 driver services facilities around the state will require appointments for things like renewing a license, updating a license to meet Real ID requirements or taking a driving test. Beyoncé gave out $10K grants to local small businesses : While in Chicago for her Renaissance World Tour last week, Beyoncé gifted 10 Black-owned businesses with a $10,000 grant. Among the recipients were the owners of an event planning agency, a nail salon and a research firm.



: While in Chicago for her Renaissance World Tour last week, Beyoncé gifted 10 Black-owned businesses with a $10,000 grant. Among the recipients were the owners of an event planning agency, a nail salon and a research firm. CTA to run vintage railcars around the Loop: Historic 4000-series L cars from CTA’s Heritage Fleet will makes stops around the Loop Saturday in celebration of the cars’ 100th service anniversary. You can hop on for a ride at the cost of regular fare.

Crowds jam Cermak Road during the Fiesta del Sol Latino festival in July 2012. The fest is still going strong today, running through Sunday from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Scott Stewart/Sun-Times file

🌞 Fiesta del Sol

Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

📍 Pilsen, the eight blocks around 1400 W. Cermak Road

One of the largest Latino festivals in the Midwest, Fiesta del Sol features a carnival, food from local vendors, music on three stages, artists, family activities and more.

Admission: Free

🎸 Wicker Park Fest

Today through Sunday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

📍 Milwaukee from Damen to Paulina

Stop by for a solid music lineup, including Built to Spill, the Regrettes, Lido Pimienta and Chicago’s own Dreamer Isioma — plus local food options, artist installations, kid-friendly spaces and more.

Admission: $10 suggested donation

🥳 Chinatown Summer Fair

Saturday, noon-10 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

📍 Wentworth from Cermak to 24th Place

See performances, art, music, food, vendors, a K-Pop dance competition and more.

Admission: Free

🎶 Bantu Fest

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

📍 Midway Plaisance in Hyde Park, near 60th and Ellis

Come for community, food from more than 30 different countries, live performances — including a headlining set from R&B artist Amerie — dance performances, vendors, a children’s village and more.

Admission: $10-$75

🎵 Silver Room Block Party

Saturday and Sunday, noon-10 p.m.

📍 Oakwood Beach (entrance is at 39th and Lake Michigan)

After 18 years of music and cultural events, the final Silver Room Block Party takes place with live music and DJs, children’s activities, performances by Congo Square Theatre and Second City, a designer and artist pavilion, food vendors and more.

Tickets: $60, $95 event pass

Firefighter/EMT Bianca Kuta helps Laila Terry, 9, try on Chicago Fire Department gear during the 2023 Girls Inc. Firefighter For A Day event yesterday at the Quinn Fire Academy. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Reporting by Jacquelyne Germain

In a blaze of excitement, young girls embraced the opportunity to step into the world of firefighting at a Girls Inc. event hosted by the Chicago Fire Department yesterday.

About 70 girls ages 6 to 14 learned what it takes to be a firefighter while rotating through various stations, engaging in hands-on tasks such as performing CPR, trying on firefighter gear and spraying fire hoses.

The event, “2023 Girls Inc. Firefighter for A Day,” was held at the Quinn Fire Academy, 558 W. DeKoven St. About 18 Chicago firefighters and paramedics led the various activities teaching the girls about fire safety alongside staff from the Chicago chapter of Girls Inc., a national nonprofit serving and empowering young girls.

Cynthia Herring, deputy commissioner of the fire department’s fire prevention bureau, kicked off the event by explaining what firefighters do and what their careers entail. Herring, who was one of five women among 120 men in her graduating firefighter class in 1990, said it’s significant that the girls at the event showed interest in a field where women are underrepresented. According to the National Fire Protection Association, in 2020 about 9% of firefighters were women.

“If you see a girl firefighter, you’re in good hands,” Herring said.

