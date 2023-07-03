More high-risk abortion patients coming to Illinois, Pritzker slammed for cuts to health care for noncitizens and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

Whether you were among the NASCAR fans trying to make the most of the abysmal weekend weather, or dealing with flash floods in your home or around your neighborhood, you may have had a brush with the heavy rainfall that overtook the area.

So how much did it rain Sunday?

The average amount of rain in July for the city is 3.7 inches — and some parts of the Chicago area received up to 9 inches during the storm, putting us past our average for the month, my colleague Dorothy Hernandez reports.

As you dry off and prep for Tuesday’s Fourth of July holiday, we’ve got the news you need to know this afternoon.

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Kristen Schorsch

High-risk patients come to Illinois: Since Roe v. Wade was overturned last year, who can get an abortion and where has been complicated by vague laws and fear. Doctors who practice in states where abortion is banned or heavily restricted fear that they could lose their medical licenses or wind up in jail. There’s fear among abortion patients that they could be prosecuted for traveling across state lines. These fears are driving many Illinois physicians to fill the void and treat as many patients as they can.

Part of nationwide trend: While in the past only 3% of abortions typically occurred in hospitals, OB-GYNs in regions across the U.S. that protect abortion rights, including Chicago, tell WBEZ more out-of-state patients are showing up.

Key quote: “They are often calling us from the parking lot [of a clinic] saying, ‘What do I do now?’” says Dr. Jonah Fleisher, of UI Health on the Near West Side. Since Roe fell, Fleisher estimates the health system is treating at least three times more patients who are traveling from other states for abortion care.

HIGHLAND PARK MASSACRE: ONE YEAR LATER

A plaque in memory of Nicolas Toledo sits in the memorial rose garden outside Highland Park City Hall for the seven people killed in the mass shooting at last year’s Highland Park Fourth of July parade. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Reporting by Elvia Malagón

Because of the pandemic, Nicolas Toledo hadn’t seen his family in Highland Park for about three years.

Finally last summer, his children thought it was safe, and he came from Mexico to stay with them. He might spend a day fishing with one of his sons or coloring with his grandchildren at the home of one of his daughters.

“We all felt happy,” says Fabiola Toledo, one of his daughters. “We were grateful to God that we saw him alive and were able to welcome him with a hug after everything that happened with COVID.”

Last Fourth of July, the family decided to do what they’d done every July 4 for 20 years: Go to the Highland Park Fourth of July parade.

They met that morning at the home of one of his sons not far from the parade route, then headed over and settled into their usual spot, with the father at the center of 12 family members.

Then, the shooting started. A gunman fired on the crowd from the roof of a business. Surrounded by his family, Nicolas Toledo, 78, a father of eight, was killed, along with six others. One of his sons was wounded and is still recovering.

“They were all standing there right next to each other, and they’re all right next to my grandfather, and to know that he really took the bullet for every single one of them is really mind-blowing,” says Kimberly Rangel, one of Toledo’s granddaughters. “I think that he died a hero. He really saved the rest of our family.”

Toledo’s children and grandchildren have leaned on their faith and on therapy to help them get through the year since the shooting.

Highland Park won’t be holding a parade this year. Instead, there will be a series of events to commemorate the anniversary of the shooting. Some of the Toledo family plan to go. And as they have for years, the family plans to spend time with each other — this year to remember Nicolas Toledo.

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

Protesters march outside a state office building at 555 W. Monroe St. last week. Cuts to a health care program for noncitizens took effect Saturday. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

SUN-TIMES STAFF SUGGESTS 🎬

Rent a film from Chicago Public Library’s extensive collection

Sun-Times reporter Michael Loria holds a copy of “Three Colours: Blue,” a film he borrowed from Chicago Public Library’s extensive collection, outside the Logan Square library branch. Michael Loria/Sun-Times

I caught up with Sun-Times reporter Michael Loria, who suggests heading over to your local Chicago Public Library branch and checking out the extensive film collection.

A recent walk to one of his local branches reminded him of growing up in Virginia, where he’d walk to Blockbuster, Michael told me.

Now, he lives near multiple sources for films to borrow — and they “have a better selection, more titles and it’s all free,” Michael said.

“I’m talking about the film stacks at the Chicago Public Library, Michael said. “At a time when navigating streaming platforms feels like a chore, I’ve discovered there’s an abundance of movies I want to see at the CPL. Sometimes, I’ll pick a film out in advance and reserve it, but mostly I like to go and pick something at random, like I did at Blockbuster.”

Michael said he was working his way through Spanish-language movies, like the “awesome,” “I’m Gonna Explode.” And now, he’s going through French-language titles, leading him to discover “the beautiful but devastating” film, “Amour.”

📍 Chicago Public Library, more than 77 neighborhood branches

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Ed (left) and Ken Walchak are stepping aside from Clark-Devon Hardware in favor of employee ownership. Victor Hilitski/For the Sun-Times

Reporting by David Roeder

Clark-Devon Hardware is one of those throwback places that you hope will never change with the times.

Walk into the store that has prospered under family ownership for 99 years and you notice the worn wood of the floors, the shelves with merchandise piled toward the ceiling, the employees who move about quickly and with purpose but are not too busy to ask if you need help. Conversations about a project might end with, “Buy this. You don’t need that other thing.”

Clark-Devon is one of the biggest independent hardware stores in the region. It has about 65 employees, and they mostly stick around, building up years of service. It’s named for the intersection of Clark Street and Devon Avenue where it sits, a reassuring presence for homeowners needing to fix something in Rogers Park, Edgewater and points beyond. People remember the store’s “hardware clock” on the corner, with hands in the style of wrenches.

Former co-owners Ed and Ken Walchak thought about their workers when contemplating what must come next.

“We’re both of that age ...” Ed Walchak said. The brothers said they had gotten offers for the store over the years but nothing “felt right.” Then they settled on an option that did. It’s supposed to keep the store dispensing every conceivable screw and faucet part with advice on the side for years to come.

It’s an employee stock ownership plan, or ESOP. The Walchak brothers have sold the store to the employees, taking part of their payout in cash and the rest in loan repayments. If business grows, as it has steadily for years, the workers benefit.

For the Walchaks, it’s a way to bow out while ensuring continuity of a business they’ve run for 50 years, picking up from their father and grandfather. It’s as if the workers have become the fourth-generation owners.

“The great thing is that employees are getting ownership at no cost to them,” Ken Walchak said.

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

Now that Chicago’s inaugural NASCAR street race is officially done, how do you think it went?

