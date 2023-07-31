Afternoon Edition: Why Loretto Hospital workers are on strike

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

There’s something really special about encountering a little bit of “old Chicago.”

Get a drink at Marge’s Still, take a stroll through Jackson Park or stare too long at the columns of the Clarke-Ford House, and you might feel yourself being transported through Chicago’s history.

My colleague Ellery Jones took her own journey to the past when she joined the hundreds of history lovers who lined up to ride some of the oldest L cars in the CTA’s “Heritage Fleet” on Saturday. The two cars have been restored to mimic what it would’ve been like to ride the L in the early 20th century.

Some riders on Saturday snapped photos, while others stared wistfully out the window as the burnt-orange-and-brown cars traveled around the Loop. Several folks even dressed up in early-1900s fashion — costumes so good that you’d be forgiven if you looked up and thought you saw a ghost.

Now, as far as the not-so-distant past is concerned, here are the stories you need to know this afternoon.

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Mitch Dudek

Hospital workers on strike:About 200 Loretto Hospital workers went on strike Monday morning, demanding raises, more staffing and better working conditions in a new contract with hospital management. Striking workers at the West Side hospital include certified nursing assistants, med techs and housekeeping staff.

Loretto’s challenges: The hospital is facing a staffing crisis, with vacancy rates ranging from 25% to 35% in various positions and an annual staff turnover of 60%, according to SEIU Healthcare Illinois.

Key context: Last year, the hospital’s chief executive and president abruptly left. Employees learned of George Miller’s departure in a brief memo from the hospital’s general counsel. The move followed several investigations from Block Club Chicago and the Better Government Association revealing alleged financial mismanagement at Loretto and potential misuse of COVID-19 vaccines when they were in high demand and short supply.

READ MORE

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

Ciria Grajales, who sells elotes and raspados, said she and other street vendors are in a daily struggle. She said the city makes it difficult for people like her to do business. Esther Yoon-Ji Kang/WBEZ

Chicago’s street vendors speak out : From Albany Park to Pilsen, Chicago street vendors have faced challenges for years with licensing and public health requirements — and many say they want the city to address that and the threat of crime.



: From Albany Park to Pilsen, Chicago street vendors have faced challenges for years with licensing and public health requirements — and many say they want the city to address that and the threat of crime. Dogs die during drive from O’Hare with no AC : Eight dogs died of heat-related illness after being moved from O’Hare Airport in the back of an uncooled cargo van through northern Indiana, the Associated Press reports.



: Eight dogs died of heat-related illness after being moved from O’Hare Airport in the back of an uncooled cargo van through northern Indiana, the Associated Press reports. Public comment sought on proposed Peoples Gas rate hike : Consumer advocates are inviting residents to attend a public meeting Tuesday as they urge state regulators to reject much of a $402 million rate hike being sought by Peoples Gas.



: Consumer advocates are inviting residents to attend a public meeting Tuesday as they urge state regulators to reject much of a $402 million rate hike being sought by Peoples Gas. Festivalgoers celebrate final Silver Room Block Party : Chicagoans gathered last weekend to bid farewell to the Silver Room Block Party, the beloved community festival that is ending after nearly 20 years of celebrating music, culture and community. “This is what makes Chicago as dope as it is,” said DJ Dhe Di Beats, who performed at the fest Saturday.



: Chicagoans gathered last weekend to bid farewell to the Silver Room Block Party, the beloved community festival that is ending after nearly 20 years of celebrating music, culture and community. “This is what makes Chicago as dope as it is,” said DJ Dhe Di Beats, who performed at the fest Saturday. World Cup fans prep for early game : The U.S. women’s team will face Portugal at 2 a.m. Chicago time Tuesday, making for either a late night or early morning for local soccer fans. Either way, bars like the Globe Pub in North Center will be open and ready to receive the crowds.



: The U.S. women’s team will face Portugal at 2 a.m. Chicago time Tuesday, making for either a late night or early morning for local soccer fans. Either way, bars like the Globe Pub in North Center will be open and ready to receive the crowds. Mike Royko beer taste test restaged: Fifty years ago, columnist Mike Royko staged a beer taste test to prove just how bad American beer was compared to imported brands. Royko admirers Sunday paid homage to the celebrated writer and staged their own test, with American-brewed beers actually coming out on top.

SUN-TIMES STAFF SUGGESTS 🥃

Drink at Larry’s at 1020 W. Lawrence Ave.

Located in the lobby of the Lawrence House apartment building in Uptown, Larry’s is “the perfect low-key spot,” Sun-Times freelance reporter Violet Miller says. Violet Miller/Sun-Times

When it comes to low-key, laid-back hidden gems, Sun-Times freelance reporter Violet Miller tells me she recommends stopping by Larry’s on the North Side for a drink.

Located in the lobby of the Lawrence House, 1020 W. Lawrence Ave., there are plenty of tables and couches, all dimly lit, making for some great ambiance, Violet says.

“Larry’s is the perfect low-key spot for drinks with friends or just reading a book while nursing a drink, especially on Sundays when they have a live jazz band from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.,” Violet says.

“The real magic of the place is the bar staff, who create a great vibe and even better drinks from scratch or off their ever-changing menu — including hibiscus-infused Malört.”

📍Larry’s, 1020 W. Lawrence Ave.

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Pasquale “PJ” Panico with his accordion in 1948, more than 10 years before he recorded “Come Out to Wrigley Field.” At right is Wrigley Field after the Cubs’ World Series win in 2016. Rob Sarwark; Paul Beaty/AP

Reporting by Jacquelyne Germain

While sorting through his grandfather’s vast record collection in 2015, Rob Sarwark found a mysterious vinyl record labeled “Chicago Cubs Demo.”

The record bore names of his grandfather, Pasquale “PJ” Panico, and a late family friend, Paul Gallis.

A year later in 2016 — just as the Cubs secured a World Series spot — Sarwark played the record after his grandfather’s death and discovered a forgotten Cubs booster song, recognizing his grandfather’s voice.

Sarwark collaborated with producer Steven Serra in 2017 to release multiple versions on music streaming platforms. It has been waiting for a true champion to revive it ever since.

“Songs are like houses,” Sarwark said. “They’re not really homes until somebody is living and thriving in them.”

Now, the song — dubbed “Come Out to Wrigley Field (The Home of the Cubs)” by Sarwark and his family — will be revitalized by Chicago jazz musician Sam Fazio, who’s set to perform it Wednesday at a pregame event at Gallagher Way.

READ MORE

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

What is your CTA pet peeve?

Email us (please include your first and last name and where you live). To see the answers to this question, check our Morning Edition newsletter. Not subscribed to Morning Edition? Sign up here so you won’t miss a thing!

Thanks for reading the Sun-Times Afternoon Edition.

Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

Editor: Ellery Jones

Newsletter reporter: Matt Moore

Copy editor: Angie Myers

