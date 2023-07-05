The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 7, 2023
Afternoon Edition

Illinois businesses stand by Madigan-connected lobbyists, UPS-Teamsters talks break down and more in your Chicago news roundup

Today’s update is about an eight-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.

By  Matt Moore
   
SHARE Illinois businesses stand by Madigan-connected lobbyists, UPS-Teamsters talks break down and more in your Chicago news roundup
merlin_113098376.jpg

Michael McClain (left) a confidant of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, leaves the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after being found guilty of bribery conspiracy May 2. Evidence presented in McClain’s trial included a list of lobbyists Madigan favored and who continue to lobby on behalf of major clients.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Good afternoon, Chicago.

What did your neighborhood sound like last night? 

If you didn’t set off some yourself, chances are you heard people setting off various types of fireworks well into the night. It’s all par for the summertime course here, especially on the Fourth of July. 

But some cities and towns in the U.S. this year took a break from the fireworks, citing already poor air quality as a result of Canadian wildfire smoke. Other locations also pointed to the impact fireworks can have on residents suffering from PTSD or households with dogs.

Instead, some of these places opted for drone light shows, which involve hundreds of lights working together to form multiple, elaborate designs.

This was done in Highland Park Tuesday where, in lieu of fireworks, the community gathered for a drone light show as part of a commemoration of last year’s massacre.

It’s an opportunity to host a more inclusive spectacle, one Salt Lake City representative told the local Fox TV affiliate, ahead of the city’s own drone light display Tuesday.

Here’s hoping the rest of your week is filled with some light. 

Now here’s the news you need to know this afternoon. 

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Do you believe in ‘magic’ lobbyists? Illinois businesses stick by Madigan-connected lobbyists

Reporting by Dave McKinney

What’s the ‘Magic Lobbyist’ list?’: Federal prosecutors used a colorful piece of evidence known as the “Magic Lobbyist” list” to convict four former ComEd executives and lobbyists in May of bribing former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan to boost the power company’s legislative fortunes. More than two dozen lobbyists were on that ever-evolving handwritten registry that Madigan’s now-convicted consigliere, Michael McClain, memorialized on a sheet of hotel stationery with input from the longtime top House Democrat.

On the list, no charges: Those on the list all had long, Madigan-centric resumes and were first in line, testimony showed, to cash in on an endless and lucrative supply of business from groups wanting to pass or kill legislation in the former speaker’s legislative chamber. Despite being publicly identified in the ComEd corruption case, none of the other “magic” lobbyists are facing charges as a result of that investigation. One other entry on the list, a former lawmaker, has been charged with tax fraud, but her indictment makes no connection to the ComEd case.

No scandal fallout: A WBEZ/Sun-Times examination of state records shows that these lobbyists appear to have faced no employment fallout from the scandal. In fact, many of the Madigan-favored lobbyists continue to maintain impressive portfolios of blue chip corporate and nonprofit clients, including the Chicago Cubs, the Illinois Health & Hospital Association, the University of Chicago, Walmart and even ComEd, to name a few.

READ MORE

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

merlin_114856447.jpg

United Parcel Service driver Hudson de Almeida steers through a neighborhood while delivering packages, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Haverhill, Mass.

Charles Krupa/AP

MEET YOUR NEIGHBOR 👋

Ruth Aizuss Migdal, sculptor

Sculptor Ruth Aizuss Migdal in her studio in East Garfield Park. Her latest sculpture celebrates the female form while protesting the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

Sculptor Ruth Aizuss Migdal in her studio in East Garfield Park. At 90, she is still actively creating symbols of feminine beauty, defiance and rage.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Reporting by Stefano Esposito

Inside the East Garfield Park studio of artist Ruth Aizuss Migdal, you’ll find walls, shelves and tables, all covered with her sculptures of the female body.

The sculptures are symbols of feminine beauty, defiance, rage.

“They are absolutely voluptuous, but the point is, they are beautiful and they are powerful,” says Migdal, 90, whose large pale blue eyes are ringed with turquoise eyeliner.

Almost 80 years after she saw a painting at the Art Institute of Chicago — she doesn’t remember which one — and decided that making art would be her life, she’s still melting and molding wax into models for sculptures that have appeared in public spaces across the city and the nation.

Migdal studied painting, not sculpting, and, by her own account, was a “very successful” painter for many years. She switched to sculpture in the 1960s while she was teaching art at Malcolm X College and she got her hands on some clay. 

Migdal used to work in her East Garfield Park studio every day, but is now there just twice a week. She’ll still spend four or five hours here, bent over a desk littered with scraps and slivers of wax. Other artists make bronze casts from the wax, or cut, shape and weld the aluminum for the finished work.

Last month Migdal, who lives in the Gold Coast neighborhood, was preparing to unveil her latest sculpture: a 22-foot-tall aluminum figure, a dozen or so strands sprouting from the top like seaweed caught in a tempest. The sculpture is on display in a courtyard at a new mixed-income development on the Near North Side. The strands are actually spears, says Migdal

READ MORE

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Khalil_Everage_as_Sean_Murphy_3.png

Sean (Khalil Everage) whoops it up in the high school hallway in “The Crusades.” During shooting of the film, Everage said he gained about 15 pounds after eating Portillo’s and Giordano’s most days.

Bad Little Thing Inc.

Movie gives South Side’s Khalil Everage the high school experience he never had

Reporting by Jacquelyne Germain

In the classic teen comedy, the high school experience is often depicted as a wild playground of awkward moments, outrageous pranks and wild parties.

For South Side native Khalil Everage, that wasn’t exactly the case during his later high school years. At 17, the actor took on his first major role in the 2019 Netflix film “Beats,” about Chicago’s music scene. 

Though filming took place over the summer, he went on to book a role in the Netflix action series “Cobra Kai,” which took up most of the first half of his senior year. Everage missed weeks of school to film in Atlanta and eventually finished his high school education online. 

Stepping into the shoes of a teenage jock in his new movie “The Crusades,” Everage — now 22 — finds himself living out the high school experience he once sacrificed to pursue a career in acting.

“It felt like I was in school every day,” Everage said of filming the coming-of-age comedy. On Friday it opens at the Pickwick Theatre in Park Ridge and on digital platforms.

The brainchild of writers Leo Milano, Jack Hussar and Shaun Early, “The Crusades” follows three friends — named Leo, Jack and Sean — attending an all-boys private high school. Before their lives are completely changed by their school merging with a rival institution, Leo, Jack and Sean aim to have one more grand weekend.

The movie is based on the writers’ experiences at Notre Dame College Prep in Niles. Director Milano attended Columbia College Chicago, as did producer Brent Madison.

READ MORE

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

What do you think of drone shows being used in place of fireworks

Email us (please include your first and last name and where you live). To see the answers to this question, check our Morning Edition newsletter. Not subscribed to Morning Edition? Sign up here so you won’t miss a thing!

Thanks for reading the Sun-Times Afternoon Edition.

Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

Editor: Satchel Price

Newsletter reporter: Matt Moore

Copy editor: Angie Myers

Next Up In News
Neighbor charged with first-degree murder in shooting of 9-year-old girl in Portage Park
FBG Duck’s Gold Coast killing followed years-long gang war involving girl gang assassin, other rapper, feds say
Man shot, killed in fight in Belmont Cragin
Chicago Red Stars goalie Alyssa Naeher on Sunday loss to Sweden: ‘We just lost the World Cup by a millimeter’
Bridgeport bank failure fallout: Ex-city official, second man plead guilty in collapse of Washington Federal Bank for Savings
Century-old church in Pilsen gets landmark recommendation from city
The Latest
Bolingbrook’s Jonas Williams throws a pass on the first day of practice.
High School Football
Bolingbrook quarterback Jonas Williams steps into the spotlight after standout freshman season
Bolingbrook quarterback Jonas Williams’ freshman season was one of the best in Illinois high school history. He threw for 2,737 yards and 37 touchdowns.
By Michael O’Brien
 
In Illinois, more than 47,000 Illinois residents have been kicked off their Medicaid plans as of last week.
Editorials
Keep up outreach to get back Medicaid coverage for dropped recipients
Most dropped Medicaid recipients in Illinois were kicked off their plan because they didn’t submit their eligibility information on time.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Carlton Weekly, the slain Chicago rapper known as FBG Duck.
The Watchdogs
FBG Duck’s Gold Coast killing followed years-long gang war involving girl gang assassin, other rapper, feds say
Gang assassin Gakirah Barnes and rival Chicago rapper King Von were key players in a feud that led to the daytime killing of FBG Duck as he shopped on Oak Street, a new court filing says.
By Frank Main
 
Screen_Shot_2023_08_07_at_3.30.37_PM.png
Cubs
Baseball by the Numbers: Cubs’ surge up standings fueled by offense
Since July 14, the Cubs’ 7.1 runs per game lead the majors by almost a run over the Dodgers’ 6.2 and their 16-7 record is tied with that of the Orioles for the best in the majors.
By John Grochowski | For the Sun-Times
 
Stuffed toys sunflowers memorial 9-year-old shot Portage Park Chicago
Neighbor charged with first-degree murder in shooting of 9-year-old girl in Portage Park
Michael Goodman, 43, had confronted 9-year-old Serabi Medina’s father before walking up and shooting her in her head Saturday night, neighbors said. Goodman was wounded in a struggle with the father.
By Mary Norkol and Emmanuel Camarillo
 