Illinois businesses stand by Madigan-connected lobbyists, UPS-Teamsters talks break down and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

What did your neighborhood sound like last night?

If you didn’t set off some yourself, chances are you heard people setting off various types of fireworks well into the night. It’s all par for the summertime course here, especially on the Fourth of July.

But some cities and towns in the U.S. this year took a break from the fireworks, citing already poor air quality as a result of Canadian wildfire smoke. Other locations also pointed to the impact fireworks can have on residents suffering from PTSD or households with dogs.

Instead, some of these places opted for drone light shows, which involve hundreds of lights working together to form multiple, elaborate designs.

This was done in Highland Park Tuesday where, in lieu of fireworks, the community gathered for a drone light show as part of a commemoration of last year’s massacre.

It’s an opportunity to host a more inclusive spectacle, one Salt Lake City representative told the local Fox TV affiliate, ahead of the city’s own drone light display Tuesday.

Here’s hoping the rest of your week is filled with some light.

Now here’s the news you need to know this afternoon.

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Dave McKinney

What’s the ‘Magic Lobbyist’ list?’: Federal prosecutors used a colorful piece of evidence known as the “Magic Lobbyist” list” to convict four former ComEd executives and lobbyists in May of bribing former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan to boost the power company’s legislative fortunes. More than two dozen lobbyists were on that ever-evolving handwritten registry that Madigan’s now-convicted consigliere, Michael McClain, memorialized on a sheet of hotel stationery with input from the longtime top House Democrat.

On the list, no charges: Those on the list all had long, Madigan-centric resumes and were first in line, testimony showed, to cash in on an endless and lucrative supply of business from groups wanting to pass or kill legislation in the former speaker’s legislative chamber. Despite being publicly identified in the ComEd corruption case, none of the other “magic” lobbyists are facing charges as a result of that investigation. One other entry on the list, a former lawmaker, has been charged with tax fraud, but her indictment makes no connection to the ComEd case.

No scandal fallout: A WBEZ/Sun-Times examination of state records shows that these lobbyists appear to have faced no employment fallout from the scandal. In fact, many of the Madigan-favored lobbyists continue to maintain impressive portfolios of blue chip corporate and nonprofit clients, including the Chicago Cubs, the Illinois Health & Hospital Association, the University of Chicago, Walmart and even ComEd, to name a few.

READ MORE

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

United Parcel Service driver Hudson de Almeida steers through a neighborhood while delivering packages, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Haverhill, Mass. Charles Krupa/AP

UPS, Teamsters contract talks break down : Union officials said that UPS “walked away from the bargaining table after presenting an unacceptable offer” to Teamsters members. UPS tells a different story.



: Union officials said that UPS “walked away from the bargaining table after presenting an unacceptable offer” to Teamsters members. UPS tells a different story. 73 people shot, 11 fatally, over July Fourth weekend : The long July Fourth weekend in Chicago began with four men shot in Chicago Lawn and ended with five people shot and a man beaten to death in an attack in Englewood.



: The long July Fourth weekend in Chicago began with four men shot in Chicago Lawn and ended with five people shot and a man beaten to death in an attack in Englewood. Fireworks blamed for several garage fires: Officials are pointing to fireworks as the cause of more than five garages catching fire on the Southwest side early Wednesday morning.

MEET YOUR NEIGHBOR 👋

Ruth Aizuss Migdal, sculptor

Sculptor Ruth Aizuss Migdal in her studio in East Garfield Park. At 90, she is still actively creating symbols of feminine beauty, defiance and rage. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Reporting by Stefano Esposito

Inside the East Garfield Park studio of artist Ruth Aizuss Migdal, you’ll find walls, shelves and tables, all covered with her sculptures of the female body.

The sculptures are symbols of feminine beauty, defiance, rage.

“They are absolutely voluptuous, but the point is, they are beautiful and they are powerful,” says Migdal, 90, whose large pale blue eyes are ringed with turquoise eyeliner.

Almost 80 years after she saw a painting at the Art Institute of Chicago — she doesn’t remember which one — and decided that making art would be her life, she’s still melting and molding wax into models for sculptures that have appeared in public spaces across the city and the nation.

Migdal studied painting, not sculpting, and, by her own account, was a “very successful” painter for many years. She switched to sculpture in the 1960s while she was teaching art at Malcolm X College and she got her hands on some clay.

Migdal used to work in her East Garfield Park studio every day, but is now there just twice a week. She’ll still spend four or five hours here, bent over a desk littered with scraps and slivers of wax. Other artists make bronze casts from the wax, or cut, shape and weld the aluminum for the finished work.

Last month Migdal, who lives in the Gold Coast neighborhood, was preparing to unveil her latest sculpture: a 22-foot-tall aluminum figure, a dozen or so strands sprouting from the top like seaweed caught in a tempest. The sculpture is on display in a courtyard at a new mixed-income development on the Near North Side. The strands are actually spears, says Migdal

READ MORE

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Sean (Khalil Everage) whoops it up in the high school hallway in “The Crusades.” During shooting of the film, Everage said he gained about 15 pounds after eating Portillo’s and Giordano’s most days. Bad Little Thing Inc.

Reporting by Jacquelyne Germain

In the classic teen comedy, the high school experience is often depicted as a wild playground of awkward moments, outrageous pranks and wild parties.

For South Side native Khalil Everage, that wasn’t exactly the case during his later high school years. At 17, the actor took on his first major role in the 2019 Netflix film “Beats,” about Chicago’s music scene.

Though filming took place over the summer, he went on to book a role in the Netflix action series “Cobra Kai,” which took up most of the first half of his senior year. Everage missed weeks of school to film in Atlanta and eventually finished his high school education online.

Stepping into the shoes of a teenage jock in his new movie “The Crusades,” Everage — now 22 — finds himself living out the high school experience he once sacrificed to pursue a career in acting.

“It felt like I was in school every day,” Everage said of filming the coming-of-age comedy. On Friday it opens at the Pickwick Theatre in Park Ridge and on digital platforms.

The brainchild of writers Leo Milano, Jack Hussar and Shaun Early, “The Crusades” follows three friends — named Leo, Jack and Sean — attending an all-boys private high school. Before their lives are completely changed by their school merging with a rival institution, Leo, Jack and Sean aim to have one more grand weekend.

The movie is based on the writers’ experiences at Notre Dame College Prep in Niles. Director Milano attended Columbia College Chicago, as did producer Brent Madison.

READ MORE

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

What do you think of drone shows being used in place of fireworks?

Email us (please include your first and last name and where you live). To see the answers to this question, check our Morning Edition newsletter. Not subscribed to Morning Edition? Sign up here so you won’t miss a thing!

Thanks for reading the Sun-Times Afternoon Edition.

Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

Editor: Satchel Price

Newsletter reporter: Matt Moore

Copy editor: Angie Myers

