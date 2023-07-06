Metra’s hopes for a Rockford train, rock star architect withdraws from Chicago and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

Newsletter reporter Matt Moore is off for a couple of weeks, so you’re going to be joined by me, Ellery Jones, until Matt is back.

I often ride the Metra Electric District to get from my home on the South Side to downtown. So I was intrigued when I heard about Metra’s plans to extend the Milwaukee District West line all the way to Rockford.

Personally, I love train travel — maybe a little too much. Earlier this year, I took Amtrak’s California Zephyr train all the way to California. Sure, it’s not exactly fast, but I got to see some absolutely beautiful parts of the country. It’s hard to beat watching the sun rise over the Bonneville Salt Flats.

I used to work for a newspaper in Rockford, so Metra’s announcement has me daydreaming about trips to northern Illinois. Maybe a trip to Velvet Robot Coffee Lounge in Rockford City Market, the Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum or the Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens could be in my future.

There’s plenty of time to dream, though: Metra plans to open the route in 2027.

If you find yourself on a train sometime before then, here is some reading material to keep you occupied.

— Ellery Jones, audience engagement specialist (@elleryrjones)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Mitch Dudek

All aboard: Metra plans to open a route between Chicago and Rockford that will offer two daily round trips when it becomes operational in 2027, officials announced Thursday. Metra will use its Milwaukee District West line and relationships with the Union Pacific Railroad to extend service beyond Elgin to reach Rockford, with expected stops in Huntley and Belvidere.

Officials hail project: “This makes Rockford and every community along the line even more attractive as a home to families and to businesses,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who attended a news conference in Rockford Thursday morning to announce the new rail service.

More work needed: The project will be funded by $275 million from the Rebuild Illinois capital program. To reach Rockford, a connection ultimately will have to be built between Metra and the Union Pacific tracks in Elgin. Work will also include improved grade crossings, upgraded bridges, and stations that will be built in Huntley and Belvidere.

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

Architect David Adjaye Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

OUR CITY IN COLOR 🎨

Chicago artist Brendan Cooney’s emoji-filled mural on the Northwest Side. Robert Herguth/Sun-Times

With the COVID-19 pandemic in full steam, dread in the air and access to a building with bare brick walls, Brendan Cooney knew what he had to do.

In that situation, you paint, said the artist who grew up in Beverly and now lives in Portage Park.

So Cooney did, taking on the job in 2020 of bringing a little fun to a commercial building at Kilbourn and Patterson avenues. He painted emoji-like faces, more than 40 of them, nearly all smiling, even the one that looks like a devil.

One mural featured a face mask. Another bore “different messages of love.” The third, with the emoji faces, wraps around the corner of the building.

“I started out just doing circles and colors, and it evolved into this wacky, crazy piece,” he said.

He found himself painting faces “that were smiling, ones that were laughing, and I went with the idea of putting emojis in there, like the ones on your phone.

“People use emojis for how they feel or react to a text message,” he says. “Whether you’re happy or sad, however you want to feel, you can get a certain kind of feeling off the wall. There are tons of moods.”

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Seby Zavala and Keynan Middleton celebrate after the White Sox’ 4-1 win against the Red Sox June 25. Quinn Harris/Getty

Reporting by James Fegan

Given license to use his change-up more than ever before, White Sox reliever Keynan Middleton has racked up strikeouts and ground balls at career-best rates.

He’s also smelling great.

“Pretty much all I collect is cologne and shoes,” Middleton said.

Whereas Liam Hendriks’ slide-out drawer at his locker is typically dedicated to his latest Lego construction, Middleton’s is filled with easily over a dozen colognes. Plenty of players wear jewelry in games, abiding by the principle of “look good, play good.”

Middleton’s approach expands that idea to smelling good, too.

On the initial recommendation of teammate Mike Clevinger, Middleton has become especially fond of the Bond No. 9 brand for wearing in games. He visited the store in New York and got some free samples. Different varieties of the brand now represent the plurality of his dizzying collection.

“It’s pretty much all I wear now,” Middleton said. “The rest of them are for everybody else.”

