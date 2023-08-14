Afternoon Edition: Chicago’s grocery store access problem gets worse

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

How close is your nearest major grocery store?

For many Chicagoans, getting to one is a bit of a hike.

A WBEZ and Sun-Times analysis found that the number of Chicagoans living more than a mile away from a supermarket or superstore has jumped by 63% in the last decade.

More on the state of food access and the other stories you need to know this afternoon below. 👇

Reporting by Mariah Rush and Alden Loury

Too far from fresh food: Low food access in Chicago — measured by the city’s 2013 definition as anyone living more than a mile from a large grocery store — has jumped by 63% in the last decade, a WBEZ-Chicago Sun-Times analysis found. The data paints a bleak picture for people on the South and West sides of the city who might not have access to thriving supermarkets.

Store closings worsen problem: Several major store closings in recent months — including a Walmart Supercenter in Chatham, a Whole Foods in Englewood and an Aldi in Gresham — have left people living in these neighborhoods upset and scrambling to find full-service stores where they can buy fresh, healthy foods at a low cost.

Inadequate replacements: Some residents have criticized the presence of discount grocers, such as Save A Lot and Food 4 Less, and an increasing number of dollar stores, as unsuitable substitutes for the major grocers that have moved out, questioning whether the discount grocers stores offer high-quality, healthy or diverse options. Food access and industry experts are also skeptical.

Larry Snelling, the man nominated by Mayor Brandon Johnson to be Chicago’s next police superintendent, smiles Monday during a news conference at City Hall. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Grab a drink at Right Bee Cider

Right Bee Cider in Hermosa Brett Chase/Sun-Times

I caught up with Sun-Times reporter Brett Chase, who recommends stopping by Right Bee Cider on the Northwest Side.

Located in an old bike building, the business makes and packages its cider on-site. Plus, it’s kid- and dog-friendly.

“I love Chicago’s abundance and variety of breweries, and I never considered myself a cider guy until I tried Right Bee Cider in Hermosa,” Brett tells me. “There’s no food, but you can bring it in, and there are good restaurant options nearby.

“I prefer the dry ciders, but there’s an intriguing mix offered, including the Wilco-approved Muzzle of Bees,” Brett says.

📍 Right Bee Cider, 1830 N. Kostner Ave.

Members of the Empiire Dance Company perform during the 94th annual Bud Billiken Parade along Martin Luther King Drive in Bronzeville Saturday. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Reporting by Violet Miller and Jacquelyne Germain

The Bud Billiken Parade drove thousands of people to Bronzeville Saturday morning for the 94th edition of the nation’s largest and longest-running African American parade.

The annual back-to-school celebration is known for bringing a good time to Martin Luther King Drive in the name of Bud Billiken, a fictional character created by newspaper publisher Robert Sengstacke Abbott in the 1920s.

This year’s parade, the third since it took a break for the COVID-19 pandemic, was led by 2023 Grammy Award-winning poet and Chicago native J. Ivy as its grand marshal. Last month, he told the Sun-Times it was the ”ultimate honor.”

During the parade, Erin Joi Carmack walked alongside the Made By Money dance company, as her daughter Riley danced with the group for her second year in a row.

Despite the long day and preparation, Carmack said she was excited to see her daughter perform in the parade again.

“I attended [this parade] as a youth, so to be an adult with my daughter in it is a surreal feeling,” Carmack said.

READ MORE

