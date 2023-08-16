Afternoon Edition: Is the ‘9 to 5’ commuter going extinct?

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

If you could go back in time and give middle school-age-you some advice, what would you say?

I think I’d tell myself to stop worrying about what people think.

It doesn’t matter that you rock your brothers’ hand-me-downs, aren’t in someone’s MySpace “Top 8” or can’t get the ”Soulja Boy Crank That Dance” right. You are enough, young Matthew. But you gotta get a haircut because the kids have a point — the chubby cheeks and bowl-cut combo does make you look like Coconut Head.

What advice do kids have for each other as they prepare to start a new school year? We talked with some area students, as part of our back-to-school guide.

Take a look at the advice and today's stories you need to know this afternoon below.

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

Reporting by Courtney Kueppers | WBEZ

Metra’s moment?: With expressway construction backing up drivers and post-pandemic troubles plaguing the city’s buses and trains, Metra — the region’s commuter rail — is undeniably having a moment. Ridership on Metra trains is up in recent months — an overall trend that’s been bolstered by big events downtown, including Taylor Swift, Lollapalooza and NASCAR. But the numbers still pale in comparison to before the pandemic.

Trouble still looms: Despite Metra’s success at the moment, it can’t avoid a looming fiscal cliff faced by transit agencies everywhere and the reality that work life, and commuting habits, are different in COVID’s wake. The 9 a.m.-5 p.m., five-days-a-week-in-an-office commuter is an endangered species on the brink of extinction. And that reality poses an existential crisis for transit agencies, especially commuter rails like Metra.

The recovery plan: In recent months, Metra has proposed an extensive fare overhaul and zone restructure, which its board plans to vote on in November. The proposal is meant to address the way commuters’ habits have changed — and is an attempt to draw out the federal COVID relief money.

By bringing in more money from riders next year, Metra hopes to stretch some of those federal funds through 2025. It’s also racing to make changes to bring riders back — like nixing its current 10-ride pass and replacing it with a bundle of five-day passes at the same price.

The University of Chicago has offered $13.5 million to settle claims it improperly conspired with other schools to fix the price of student aid. Marc Monaghan/WBEZ

U. of C. to settle student aid lawsuit : The University of Chicago has agreed to pay $13.5 million to settle a lawsuit alleging it conspired with other top universities to limit the financial aid it awards students. It’s the first of 17 schools — including Northwestern University — to settle the class-action suit.



: The University of Chicago has agreed to pay $13.5 million to settle a lawsuit alleging it conspired with other top universities to limit the financial aid it awards students. It’s the first of 17 schools — including Northwestern University — to settle the class-action suit. A plan to revitalize State Street : The Urban Land Institute Chicago, in partnership with the city, organized a panel to develop strategies to revamp the iconic street between Wells and Wacker drives. Recommendations include adding more art and light displays, creating new programs tied to major city events and periodically closing the street to vehicle traffic.



: The Urban Land Institute Chicago, in partnership with the city, organized a panel to develop strategies to revamp the iconic street between Wells and Wacker drives. Recommendations include adding more art and light displays, creating new programs tied to major city events and periodically closing the street to vehicle traffic. New exhibit spotlights Puerto Rico-Chicago link : The Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago will explore the closely intertwined relationship between the Windy City and the Caribbean island, focusing on art and activism.



: The Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago will explore the closely intertwined relationship between the Windy City and the Caribbean island, focusing on art and activism. Sam Smith delivers in United Center set : The British crooner’s tour rolled into town Tuesday night, giving crowds a well-sequenced performance that showcased the story of Smith’s career — with a sultry dose of razzle-dazzle, writes Selena Fragassi in her review.



: The British crooner’s tour rolled into town Tuesday night, giving crowds a well-sequenced performance that showcased the story of Smith’s career — with a sultry dose of razzle-dazzle, writes Selena Fragassi in her review. Christkindlmarkets to open Nov. 17: It may be 90 degrees in Chicago these days, but organizers of the area’s Christkindlmarkets want you to think chilly thoughts, announcing Tuesday that all three of the market’s locations — Daley Plaza and Gallagher Way in Chicago and RiverEdge Park in Aurora — will open mid-November.

Arad Takloo-Bighash (from left), Janelle Leigh and Jack Beauchamp are all eighth grade students at Nichols Middle School in Evanston. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Reporting by Simone Larson

As students prepare for the start of another school year, we asked some area middle school students to offer advice to other students.

The students we spoke with are incoming eighth graders from Evanston.

Arad Takloo-Bighash: For incoming middle schoolers, Arad suggested adding extracurriculars one at a time and trying not to overcommit.

“The second half of my seventh grade year was pretty messy for me,” he said, “I made too many commitments at once, so I wasn’t able to thrive in any of them. My grades suffered, as well as my performance in all aspects of my life. I have since learned that this isn’t really sustainable.” Extracurriculars are really important, he said, because those are the things we really like and look forward to. “But find a good balance,” he suggests.

Janelle Leigh: Janelle’s suggestion for incoming middle schoolers?

“Sometimes we worry so much about how bad an assignment will go that we don’t even try. This could translate to lots of missing work that keeps getting later each day, and in life, this might translate to you missing opportunities that might never come back, like this Sun-Times project! If I had gotten too nervous even to try it, I would have never learned how fun it actually was to be a part of this.”

Jack Beauchamp: Jack’s advice for students going back to school is to not stress about it too much, saying “It’s not as difficult as people say.”

With a fresh start comes a brand new social scene.

“I look forward to seeing more people, considering I don’t see everyone I know from school over the summer. Also, hearing the good summer stories everyone tells is a highlight of a new school year.”

What should kids focus on at the start of the year? Jack said, “Maybe mental health? But honestly, I’m not even sure what that means.”

Chef Dominique Leach in her Pullman restaurant, Lexington Betty Smokehouse. Leach is competing on the current season of Food Network’s “BBQ Brawl.” Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Reporting by Lisa Shames

Growing up in Chicago, Dominique Leach fondly recalls her family’s 4th of July get-togethers, chock-full of home-cooked barbecue and the sides that go with it.

“Some of the most fulfilling moments I can think of growing up was when my family got together for the summer holidays,” she says. “For me, barbecue is close to my roots and always felt like a part of my culture.”

It should come as no surprise then that Leach is the chef and owner of Lexington Betty Smokehouse (756 E. 111th St.), a celebrated barbecue restaurant in Pullman named after her Mississippi-born grandmother.

Or that Leach is midway through the competition on the Food Network’s “BBQ Brawl.” Now in its fourth season, the show features renowned celebrity chefs Bobby Flay, Anne Burrell and Sunny Anderson, who act as team captains for the 12 competitors. This season was filmed in Half Moon Bay in Northern California.

Leach is no stranger to culinary competitions, having appeared on “Chopped” and as a judge/contestant on Food Network Canada’s “Fire Masters.”

“It’s a ride, it’s a rush,” says Leach, who credits being an athlete and having worked at Michelin-starred restaurant Spiaggia as valuable competition training.

“Cooking competitions can be very exhausting, but in the end, I’m always meeting myself at this comfort level where it feels good to achieve something. I roll up my sleeves, I get tunnel vision, and I just pull out all of my strengths and try to embody being the Michael Jordan of food.”

