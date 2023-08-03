Afternoon Edition: What if you chose how city money is spent in your ward?

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

Lollapalooza is officially in full swing, marking the start of another chapter for Chicago’s biggest music festival, which runs through Sunday.

I’ve covered the fest a couple of times for this newspaper, and beyond the crowds, heat, long days and general weirdness, I’ve been lucky enough to catch some incredible sets from some truly talented artists.

I’m talking about Omar Apollo delivering an intimate set for adoring fans, Kaytranada serving up a high-energy sunset dance party in 2021 and Jazmine Sullivan showcasing some of the best vocals I’ve ever heard live in 2022.

For this year’s Lollapalooza, we’ve got our amazing team of journalists already on the festival grounds, working to paint a full image of the sights, sounds, action and everything in between.

You can follow along on Instagram and Twitter. Plus, you’ll be able to find even more updates, set reviews and photo galleries on our website — all without a paywall, thanks to our members.

Now here are the stories you need to know this afternoon.

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Mariah Woelfel

What is participatory budgeting?: It’s a concept in which members of the public get a direct vote in how tax dollars are spent. Born in Brazil, participatory budgeting has been around in Chicago for more than a decade and made its U.S. debut here in the North Side’s 49th Ward in 2009.

How it plays out locally: In Chicago, residents vote on how to spend the majority of the $1.5 million in “menu money” City Council members are allotted for infrastructure projects each year — in the handful of wards that choose to use it. It’s also used in a handful of Chicago Public Schools as a form of civic education.

Advocates want to expand citywide: Proponents of the concept see an opportunity with Mayor Brandon Johnson, who has vowed collaboration with residents, and whose transition report calls for Chicago to be “real pioneer” in participatory democracy. Those who work on participatory budgeting see it as a way to solve a pertinent threat to democracy: the disconnect and distrust between elected officials and those they represent.

READ MORE

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

Loretto Hospital in South Austin. A report details how a patient died this year after being left alone in the hospital’s emergency room. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Federal report details patient’s death at Loretto : A patient died earlier this year when no one was around to treat him in the emergency department of Loretto Hospital, according to a report by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which probes patient safety issues. About 200 unionized workers at the hospital are now on strike over staffing conditions.



: A patient died earlier this year when no one was around to treat him in the emergency department of Loretto Hospital, according to a report by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which probes patient safety issues. About 200 unionized workers at the hospital are now on strike over staffing conditions. New Northwestern hazing lawsuits filed : Two more former players for Northwestern University’s football team have filed lawsuits against the school, alleging they suffered sexualized hazing and racial discrimination.



: Two more former players for Northwestern University’s football team have filed lawsuits against the school, alleging they suffered sexualized hazing and racial discrimination. Beloved radio show host dies at 87 : Victor Parra, the longtime host of the “Mambo Express” radio show, shared his passion for Afro-Cuban jazz with thousands of listeners. He had more than 8,000 vinyl albums in his collection that he would draw from for his show, developed a devoted on-air following, formed his own band and was on air for more than 30 years.



: Victor Parra, the longtime host of the “Mambo Express” radio show, shared his passion for Afro-Cuban jazz with thousands of listeners. He had more than 8,000 vinyl albums in his collection that he would draw from for his show, developed a devoted on-air following, formed his own band and was on air for more than 30 years. Blues Brothers convention canceled : Planners said that the second annual festival in Joliet, announced just a week ago, has been postponed in solidarity with the striking Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.



: Planners said that the second annual festival in Joliet, announced just a week ago, has been postponed in solidarity with the striking Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. Blues documentary premieres : Now available for streaming, “Born in Chicago” focuses on the genre’s founders mentoring of up-and-comers and Chicago’s role in the growth of a beloved genre.



: Now available for streaming, “Born in Chicago” focuses on the genre’s founders mentoring of up-and-comers and Chicago’s role in the growth of a beloved genre. Say goodbye to incandescent bulbs: New federal rules governing the energy efficiency of lighting systems went into full effect this week, effectively ending the sale and manufacture of the bulbs, the Associated Press reports.

OUR CITY IN COLOR 🎨

Eric Lee, an artist from Ukrainian Village, painted this mural of Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner, on a building in Old Town in June. Robert Herguth/Sun-Times

Reporting by Robert Herguth

No, those aren’t really sticks of dynamite. Nor is that a real coyote trying to use them to blow up a bridge while a certain familiar bird, perched above, peers down curiously and unafraid.

It’s just cartoon foes Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner in a mural in Old Town painted by Eric Lee, an artist from Ukrainian Village who’s known for featuring superheroes in various stages of grief or anguish.

The 3-D nature of the piece can make you feel a little like you’re really in a desert and maybe even that Wile E. Coyote might finally succeed this time.

Lee says he’s a big fan of the cartoon villain.

“Wile E. Coyote is one of my favorite characters of all time,” he says. “I see a lot of myself in him: coming up with grand ideas and having those ideas fall short when they encounter reality. I’m sure a lot of people in creative fields can identify with this feeling, as failure is a fairly large part of creation.

“But I think it’s also really important we find humor in the curse and the blessing of this need to create.”

READ MORE

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Jin Alonzo, 23, is a sales associate at Kpop Nara in the South Loop. The store opened in May and sells a wide variety of K-pop merchandise. Mendy Kong/WBEZ

Reporting by Mendy Kong

The kickoff of Lollapalooza today in Grant Park marks a day of many firsts.

This year’s event features its first K-pop boy band headliner, Tomorrow X Together, Saturday night, and their girl group labelmate NewJeans, a global phenomenon in their own right, playing today. To the delight of many Midwest fans, the Chicago stop is the latter’s first performance in the U.S.

And K-pop fans coming to Chicago for the music now have a retail store that will indulge their search for merchandise, photocards and albums that are hard to get outside of South Korea, and a Seoul-themed bar in River North in which to dance.

Kpop Nara opened in May in the South Loop. On a recent day, Jin Alonzo, 23, was behind the counter. Front and center stood a display of NewJeans stuffed bunny keychains in five pastel colors that corresponded to each member of the group.

Alonzo said many fans opt to go to Lollapalooza because they can’t afford to fly out to other cities in the U.S. where the bands make their most common stops.

“I think that it’s very nice to finally be recognized not as a flyover state, which a lot of K-pop [tours] kind of treat Chicago as, but it is the third-largest city in America,” Alonzo said.

READ MORE

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

What advice do you have for first-time Lollapalooza attendees?

Email us (please include your first and last name and where you live). To see the answers to this question, check our Morning Edition newsletter. Not subscribed to Morning Edition? Sign up here so you won’t miss a thing!

Thanks for reading the Sun-Times Afternoon Edition.

Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

Editor: Ellery Jones

Newsletter reporter: Matt Moore

Copy editor: Angie Myers

