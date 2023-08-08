Afternoon Edition: Why you’re paying more for beer

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

It’s no secret that just about everything is more expensive these days.

Step into a grocery store, and you’ll see the impact inflation has had on food.

But what about beer? For a while, Americans hadn’t seen beer prices rise as much as food prices overall.

That has definitely changed, especially at live, outdoor events and stadiums, where beer was already notoriously expensive.

For example, downtown NASCAR fans could celebrate the occasion last month with a $63 six-pack of Busch Light. And over at Wrigley Field, you can get yourself a 26-ounce “beer bat” for nearly $30.

But the price of beer inside stores has also gone up. Chicago-headquartered Molson Coors raised its prices by 10% in two phases last spring and fall.

So why has it gotten so expensive to crack open a cold one? Today’s top story explains below.

We’ve got that and more stories you need to know this afternoon.

Reporting by Michael Gerstein

Not just inflation: The average price for domestic beer is up 4.6% in the last 12 months, according to NielsenIQ. Beer industry analysts attribute the increase to higher prices for wheat, malt, aluminum — for the cans — and shipping and labor.

People are drinking less beer: A concern for brewers big and small is that people are drinking less beer. Gaining more market share are canned cocktails, spritzers and malt beverages like White Claw, for which consumers might be getting a better deal. Prices for those haven’t risen as markedly as beer, according to federal data. In 2022, spirit supplier revenue surpassed beer revenue for the first time in history, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.

The state of beer: Despite beer consumption tapering off, big beer companies have managed to keep making money by raising prices — banking on consumers’ expectations that everything just costs more these days. It’s a different story for craft breweries like Revolution Brewing, where higher costs for ingredients, logistics, packing and everything else are “a huge challenge,” requiring it to raise prices to stay afloat, according to a rep for the local brewery.

Chicago native Minyon Moore will be the chair of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Chicago native to chair 2024 DNC : The chair of this year’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago will be Minyon Moore, a native South Sider who is a Biden White House adviser, a veteran of the Clinton administration and a key player at the Democratic National Committee.



: The chair of this year’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago will be Minyon Moore, a native South Sider who is a Biden White House adviser, a veteran of the Clinton administration and a key player at the Democratic National Committee. WWII Chicago airman’s remains identified : The remains of 2nd Lt. Walter B. Miklosh, 21, were found and identified earlier this year in India, nearly 80 years after he died in a plane crash. He will be buried in Sierra Vista, Arizona, though no date has been set.



: The remains of 2nd Lt. Walter B. Miklosh, 21, were found and identified earlier this year in India, nearly 80 years after he died in a plane crash. He will be buried in Sierra Vista, Arizona, though no date has been set. DJ Casper dies at 58 : Loved ones and fans are mourning the loss of DJ Casper, creator of the iconic “Cha Cha Slide.” The Chicago native, whose real name was Willie Perry Jr., died Monday.



: Loved ones and fans are mourning the loss of DJ Casper, creator of the iconic “Cha Cha Slide.” The Chicago native, whose real name was Willie Perry Jr., died Monday. Bloomingdale Trail gets an extension : The project will extend the trail, known as “the 606,” from Ashland to Elston Avenue — and is expected to cost $30 million to $40 million, according to the city.



: The project will extend the trail, known as “the 606,” from Ashland to Elston Avenue — and is expected to cost $30 million to $40 million, according to the city. 3.5 stars for ‘Only Murders in the Building’: Back for its third season, an expanded ensemble keeps the inspired humor and nifty plot twists coming, writes Sun-Times critic Richard Roeper.

Bernard Lilly Sr., pastor and mentor

Bernard Lilly is surrounded by the many pennants he has collected over the years while taking students in his mentoring program on college visits. Lisa Philip/WBEZ

Reporting by Lisa Philip

In 2014, Bernard Lilly Sr. founded the College Mentoring Experience to help students from the West Side get to and through college.

This month, 15 students are headed to campuses across the country with support from Lilly’s nonprofit. Since its start, the organization has seen 50 students through college and beyond.

For Lilly, a college education not only uplifts students, it can uplift their families and communities too.

“When we give students the opportunity to attend a college, college gives them an opportunity to figure out what they want to do in life,” he said.

It’s an opportunity Lilly didn’t have. After graduating from high school in Alabama, he attended trade school and moved to Chicago to work as a bricklayer. He later got an associate’s degree.

“That’s me,” said 55-year-old Lilly, who has long served as a pastor at Greater St. John’s Bible Church in Austin. “But I want the students to go higher. If they want their master’s, go get it. If they want their doctoral degree, go get it.”

Lilly’s nonprofit pairs students with mentors that guide them from sixth grade through college, and hopefully, to successful careers.

“I was helping students in our local church right here on the West Side of Chicago,” said Lilly. “And I just felt that if I could find 50, 100, 200, 500 adults that felt the way I felt and were passionate about making a difference in these youths’ lives. … I felt like we can make a difference, not just in our community, not just in our city. We can make an impact on the world.”

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles celebrates after winning all-around at the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates on Saturday. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Reporting by Chip Mitchell

Simone Biles’ return to competition this weekend was not just a personal triumph for the 26-year-old. It was a moment of inspiration for young gymnasts across the Chicago area who flocked to see her.

Hundreds of preteen athletes, many of them brought by their mothers or coaches, packed Now Arena in northwest suburban Hoffman Estates. They raised hand-painted signs spelling out their appreciation for Biles. They shrieked with each of her flips. And after the meet, some of them said Biles had taught valuable lessons by focusing on her mental health and mustering the courage — two long years since withdrawing from most Olympic events in Tokyo — to pick up where she left off.

“I thought it was amazing how good she was,” said Mallory Czarnecki, 12, of New Lenox. “Usually, if I just take a week or two off, I feel like I’m so rusty and all my form is so bad.”

Biles, years older than all her U.S. Classic competitors, said the feeling from the 7,200 spectators helped her overcome nerves.

“Everyone’s so supportive, like in the crowd, all of the girls, all of the signs. It just makes my heart warm,” Biles said.

Biles finished first in three of the four events, topping other Olympic and world medalists in the competition. On the vault, she landed the breathtaking Yurchenko double pike — two full rotations with straight legs — a skill that she first pulled off before judges in 2021. No other woman has done it in competition.

