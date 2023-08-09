Afternoon Edition: How bikeable is Chicago?

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

How would you rate biking in Chicago?

Ask any regular cyclist that and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a consensus. Answers usually fall somewhere between love and hate — you might love seeing this beautiful city while on wheels but worry about factors like aggressive drivers and inaccessible streets.

Two recent studies tried to quantify the experience. Their conclusion? Chicago’s got some work to do to make roads more bike-friendly.

We've got that and more stories you need to know this afternoon below.

Reporting by Kaitlin Washburn

City could do better by cyclists: Chicago has work to do to make its city streets more friendly to cyclists, according to two recent studies of how accessible cities are by bike. One of the studies ranked 50 U.S. cities by their “bikeability” and put Chicago in the middle of the pack.

According to who?: Clever, a real estate website, based its ranking on Walk Score’s bike score — the ratio of things like bike trails, bike shops and bike shares per 100,000 residents; fatal crashes; and the percentage of bike commuters. An annual report from People For Bikes ranked Chicago much lower, judging off speed limits, protected bike lanes and grid connections.

City trying to do better: In March, the city put out a cycling strategic plan, which includes adding 150 miles of new and upgraded bike lanes and creating a continuous grid of low-stress bike routes between neighborhoods. Additionally, Mayor Brandon Johnson’s transition team released a report in July outlining policy recommendations for improving safety on the roads for cyclists and pedestrians, which included lowering speed limits and creating a citywide, protected bike network.

Tim Mapes, former chief of staff for Michael Madigan, leaves the courthouse after a hearing at the Dirksen Federal Court Building last month. Mapes’ perjury trial began today in earnest. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Springfield insider’s perjury trial begins : Prosecutors say Tim Mapes, former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan’s longtime chief of staff, lied on seven occasions before a grand jury. Mapes’ defense denied all perjury and obstruction of justice accusations to jurors during opening statements Wednesday.



: Prosecutors say Tim Mapes, former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan’s longtime chief of staff, lied on seven occasions before a grand jury. Mapes’ defense denied all perjury and obstruction of justice accusations to jurors during opening statements Wednesday. Outgoing transportation chief talks legacy : With Gia Biagi at the helm of the Chicago Department of Transportation, the city saw a 14% drop in pedestrian deaths and added more than 100 miles of bike lanes. Biagi says she wants to be remembered for focusing the department on issues of equity.



: With Gia Biagi at the helm of the Chicago Department of Transportation, the city saw a 14% drop in pedestrian deaths and added more than 100 miles of bike lanes. Biagi says she wants to be remembered for focusing the department on issues of equity. Obama Foundation had record fundraising year : In 2022, the foundation collected $311,359,611 in contributions and grants, up from $159,660,416 — including $125 million from Brian Chesky, the Airbnb CEO and co-founder, and $100 million from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, a foundation spokesperson said.



: In 2022, the foundation collected $311,359,611 in contributions and grants, up from $159,660,416 — including $125 million from Brian Chesky, the Airbnb CEO and co-founder, and $100 million from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, a foundation spokesperson said. 3 stars for ‘Billions’: For its final season, Showtime’s swiftly paced series features some of the most impressive production values, needle drops and ensemble acting of any series of the last 10 years, Sun-Times critic Richard Roeper writes.

Even parents who have pushed for accommodations and services for their children with disabilities for years may be unaware of some of the rights their kids have. Kaelah Serrano/WBEZ

Reporting by Jackie Spinner

Navigating the school system with a child who has a disability can be daunting, even for parents and guardians who consider themselves veterans after years of advocating for accommodations and services.

Ahead of the start of another school year, here are some key rights of students with disabilities.



Entitled to education : Federal law guarantees that all children in the U.S. receive a “free appropriate public education,” meaning educational services and support shouldn’t cost parents anything.



: Federal law guarantees that all children in the U.S. receive a “free appropriate public education,” meaning educational services and support shouldn’t cost parents anything. 504 plans : Different from an individualized education program, a 504 program is covered by another law and doesn’t include special education. But it outlines the accommodations, modifications and services that students with disabilities receive — like extra test time or sensory breaks.



: Different from an individualized education program, a 504 program is covered by another law and doesn’t include special education. But it outlines the accommodations, modifications and services that students with disabilities receive — like extra test time or sensory breaks. State requires translations: The state Board of Education now requires school districts to provide translations of all vital documents in 10 languages it identifies as the most common in Illinois, including Spanish, Polish and Urdu. This applies to all students, so those receiving special education services will see this change at the start of the school year.

For a fuller list of rights and some tips for navigating special education in Illinois, head here.

Jadah Dowdy in her eighth grade classroom at Learn Charter School. Marc Monaghan/WBEZ

Reporting by Nereida Moreno

Chicago math teacher Jadah Dowdy was just 13 years old when she started her first internship at a charter school on the West Side.

Now, 13 years later, Dowdy runs the summer internship program and is working to expand it. At least 70 students landed spots this year at the Learn Charter School Network program — nearly double from the year prior, according to a spokeswoman.

“We’re trying to prepare [students] for the workplace in the future,” said Dowdy, who also teaches at Learn’s Romano Butler campus.

Students can apply for a job as early as eighth grade and can work every summer through college. Interns are placed in a paid, six-week job based on their interests. Some work with local elected officials, while others take positions in tech and finance at Learn campuses. The charter network, which includes 10 campuses on Chicago’s South and West sides, also partners with local agencies that place older students.

“Even after they graduate college, we hope they’re able to come back to Learn and give back in some way. That’s the ultimate goal,” Dowdy said.

What can the city do to improve the experience of biking in Chicago?

