Afternoon Edition: Why do trucks keep hitting this house?

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

It’s indisputable that one of the best parts about living in Chicago is being able to enjoy Lake Michigan.

Whether you’re strolling on the Lakefront Trail, kicking back at a lakeside park — or even stuck in traffic on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, there’s something really special about having access to such massive natural beauty.

We truly are a city on the lake, and despite attempts to privatize or even monetize access to it — the lake, thankfully, will always belong to the people. But if you do want to try and make a buck off accessing the lake, be sure to touch base with the city first. 😉

Below, we’ve got the details on this year’s Bike the Drive, a unique way to enjoy DuSable Lake Shore Drive and our city’s proximity to the lake.

Plus, the stories you need to know ahead of the holiday weekend. 👇

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Stefano Esposito

A house’s truck troubles: For decades, trucks have been crashing into Robert Christie’s home at Cicero Avenue and West Ainslie Street. A neighbor on the same block estimates that the house has been crashed into “at least a couple hundred times” in the last decade. As a result, the house looks like a T. rex took a bite out of it — plus, Christie’s wrought-iron fence is buckled, entire sections of it flattened.

How it happens: Truck drivers seem not to be paying enough attention to the signs that warn of a low-clearance bridge at Cicero and Gunnison Street, just south of the bungalow. When they get there and realize their trucks aren’t going to make it through the underpass, they start backing up — often into Christie’s house. He said the truck drivers rarely stop, not even to apologize. Laura Levan leased the home for six months in 2003, before Christie owned it. Levan ended up breaking her lease because “trucks were constantly crashing into the house,” she said. Christie said he had no idea of the house’s history when he bought it.

What can be done?: Christie has filed numerous lawsuits against the companies that own the trucks that have hit his home, seeking compensation ranging from $2,500 to $7,300 for the damage. He and several neighbors have asked City Hall for help. The city added larger signs warning about the bridge and installed “bump-outs” to narrow the road and deter trucks from backing up on Christie’s street. But none of that seems to have helped.

“I like the property a lot,” Christie said. “If it wasn’t getting hit, I’d probably live there until I die.”

READ MORE

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

Bernard Williams (center) leaves Cook County Jail on bond in 2019 after an Illinois appellate overturned his murder conviction. Jurors found him not guilty in his retrial on murder and aggravated battery charges Thursday. Matthew Hendrickson/Sun-Times file

Man acquitted in West Side murder retrial : Bernard Williams, 44, convicted of murder nearly 30 years ago when he was a teenager, has been acquitted in a new trial ordered because of questions about his confession and the testimony of a lone witness.



: Bernard Williams, 44, convicted of murder nearly 30 years ago when he was a teenager, has been acquitted in a new trial ordered because of questions about his confession and the testimony of a lone witness. Murders are down 21% from 2021 : Gun violence citywide has been trending down for about 20 months. By Thursday night, the Chicago Police Department had counted 420 murders during the year’s first eight months. That tally is 7.9% less than during the first eight months of 2022 and 21.3% less than those months in 2021, when Chicago had its worst gun violence in a quarter-century.



: Gun violence citywide has been trending down for about 20 months. By Thursday night, the Chicago Police Department had counted 420 murders during the year’s first eight months. That tally is 7.9% less than during the first eight months of 2022 and 21.3% less than those months in 2021, when Chicago had its worst gun violence in a quarter-century. Walgreens CEO out : Rosalind Brewer, the CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, has stepped down after less than three years at the helm of the drugstore chain.



: Rosalind Brewer, the CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, has stepped down after less than three years at the helm of the drugstore chain. Labor Day weekend travel tips : If you’re getting out of town for the weekend, here’s what to expect on the road and in the sky while traveling.



: If you’re getting out of town for the weekend, here’s what to expect on the road and in the sky while traveling. ‘Hamilton’ lottery begins : Now through Sept. 7, you can enter a lottery for discounted tickets to the popular musical, which returns to Chicago Sept. 13.



: Now through Sept. 7, you can enter a lottery for discounted tickets to the popular musical, which returns to Chicago Sept. 13. Long-running, beloved cabaret returns: The Fly Honeys are an all-gendered, yell-it-out-loud troupe that for years have been a fixture of Chicago’s underground scene. After a brief pause, the group is in the middle of a revival of its innovative and inclusive burlesque show, with three performances scheduled for this holiday weekend at Thalia Hall.

WEEKEND PLANS 🎉

People lounge during last year’s Chicago Jazz Festival. The fest is in full swing and will run through Sunday. | Sun-Times file Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file

🎉 African Festival of the Arts

Friday, noon-10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

📍 Washington Park, 5100 S. Cottage Grove

This celebration of the African diaspora will extend throughout Labor Day weekend, boasting a wide selection of food, a vendor market, two stages for entertainment and family-friendly fun and activities.

Admission: $10-$375, children under 5 get in free

🎷 Chicago Jazz Festival

Friday, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

📍Millennium Park, enter at either Randolph or Monroe

The jazz fest returns with a showcase of local, national and international artists, including Kurt Elling, Makaya McCraven, Juan de Marcos and the Afro-Cuban All Stars and more.

Admission: Free

🎶 ARC Music Festival

Friday through Sunday, 2-10 p.m.

📍 Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph

The music festival features a long list of house and techno performers, including Fatboy Slim, Hiroko Yamamura, Black Coffee and more.

Admission: $139+

🇵🇱 Taste of Polonia

Friday, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

📍 Copernicus Center, 5316 W. Lawrence

Touted as the largest Polish festival in the country, this one features beer, pierogies and live entertainment. The Polkaholics and Bon Jovi tribute band Slippery When Wet are among the headlining music acts.

Admission: $10-$45

🎨 West Loop Art Fest

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

📍Fulton and Peoria

Stop by this fest for a wide range of artists showcasing their work, plus interactive art, children’s crafts, music and more.

Admission: Free

🇵🇷 Fiesta Boricua

Saturday and Sunday, noon-8 p.m.

📍 Division between Western and California

Back for its 30th year, this celebration of Puerto Rican culture will have music, an ode to Boricua boxers, carnival rides, food vendors, artisan booths and much more.

Admission: Free

💪 Labor Day Parade and Eddie Fest

Saturday, noon-6 p.m.

📍108th Street and Cottage Grove, marching to 113th Street

Celebrate the history of Labor Day with this parade, followed by a festival named in honor of United Steelworkers activist Edward Sadlowski.

Admission: Free

🏳️‍🌈 Queer Fam Pride Jam

Sunday, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

📍 The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston

Rescheduled from its June 17 date, this family-friendly celebration of LGBTQ+ culture and community will have music, food, a vendor market, a skateboard area and more.

Admission: Free

BRIGHT ONE ✨

The annual Bike the Drive is the only day of the year that the drive is completely shut down to vehicular traffic. The 30-mile loop runs from the Museum of Science and Industry to West Bryn Mawr Avenue. Tom Cruze/Sun-Times file

Reporting by Cindy Hernandez

On Sunday, thousands of bicyclists will take over DuSable Lake Shore Drive during the 22nd annual Bike the Drive to experience the city in a way that is only possible once a year.

The event is the only day of the year that the drive is completely shut down to vehicular traffic. The 30-mile loop runs from the Museum of Science and Industry to West Bryn Mawr Avenue. Starting points are Grant Park, Bryn Mawr Avenue, Fullerton Avenue, Oakwood Boulevard and the Museum of Science & Industry.

Unlike other biking events, this one is different because it’s not a race, Amy Rynell, executive director at Active Transportation Alliance, said.

“You go at your pace, and you go as far you want to go,” Rynell said.

More than 16,500 people attended last year, and Rynell says as many as 17,000 riders are expected this time around.

Cyclists can make their way onto the road beginning at 6:30 a.m. and are encouraged to arrive no later than 7:30 a.m. to make the most of the time. Registration costs $64 for Active Transportation Alliance members and $74 for nonmembers. Admission on the day of the event is $84 for nonmembers. Youth admission is always $18.

“Something I hear all the time is that people are shocked by how quiet Lake Shore Drive is without cars,” Rynell said. “It’s a really unique way to experience the lake and skyline without any cars in sight.”

READ MORE

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

What’s a sign that summer is officially over in Chicago?

Email us (please include your first and last name and where you live). To see the answers to this question, check our Morning Edition newsletter. Not subscribed to Morning Edition? Sign up here so you won’t miss a thing!

Thanks for reading the Sun-Times Afternoon Edition.

Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

Editor: Satchel Price

Newsletter reporter: Matt Moore

Copy editor: Angie Myers

