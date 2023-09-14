Afternoon Edition: The realities of ‘couch surfing’ in Chicago

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

Walk around just about any neighborhood in our city and you’re sure to find some eye-catching murals, a type of public art that we’ve got no shortage of here.

In today’s newsletter, we’ll zoom in on a mural near Chinatown and talk to the artist responsible.

Plus, we have recent findings from a study on unhoused Chicagoans, the latest on the Bears’ quest for a suburban stadium and much more below. 👇

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

Reporting by Elvia Malagón

Deeper look at living situations: A recently released report from the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless found that the number of people without a permanent home and who are temporarily living in a shelter, on the streets or with others increased across the city from past years to 68,440 people in 2021. Nearly 65% of those residents — an estimated 44,429 — are temporarily living with other people, which is often referred to as doubling up.

What is doubling up?: Sometimes referred to as “couch surfing,” people in these situations fall outside traditional definitions of what constitutes a household member, and they can’t afford to contribute to household expenses, said Sam Paler-Ponce, manager of research and outreach for the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless. Adult children who have their own children or are married or living in an overcrowded place are considered part of this tally, according to the report.

Attempts to address issue: It took years of effort, but during a City Council meeting Thursday, the “Bring Chicago Home” Coalition and its Council allies introduced a binding referendum on a compromise proposal for a revised tax on high-end home sales that would generate $100 million a year. The goal is to have a dedicated funding source to combat homelessness.

Common Pantry, Chicago’s oldest continuous food pantry, has opened the first stand-alone location in the organization’s 56-year history, at 3908 N. Lincoln Ave in North Center. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Common Pantry opens stand-alone location : The new location in Chicago’s North Center neighborhood comes at a time when the pantry is serving record levels of people in need.



: The new location in Chicago’s North Center neighborhood comes at a time when the pantry is serving record levels of people in need. Penny Pritzker’s Ukraine appointment : President Joe Biden has tapped former Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker as the new U.S. special representative for Ukraine’s economic recovery.



: President Joe Biden has tapped former Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker as the new U.S. special representative for Ukraine’s economic recovery. Lyric Opera president and CEO will retire : Anthony Freud, who took over in 2011 as Lyric Opera of Chicago’s general director and later added the titles of president and chief executive officer, says he will retire in July 2024.



: Anthony Freud, who took over in 2011 as Lyric Opera of Chicago’s general director and later added the titles of president and chief executive officer, says he will retire in July 2024. Bears punt on stadium legislation drive : The team’s president says the Bears won’t push in Springfield for a massive property tax break they argue is key to their plans for a massive development in Arlington Heights.



: The team’s president says the Bears won’t push in Springfield for a massive property tax break they argue is key to their plans for a massive development in Arlington Heights. Jewish New Year celebration begins Friday: As the weekend approaches, millions of Jewish people around the world are preparing to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, one of the most significant holidays on the Jewish calendar.

A mural painted by the artist Ocean Muerto in August near 18th and Clark streets. Robert Herguth/ Sun-Times

Reporting by Sun-Times staff

A butterfly seems to rest on a hand in the mural near 18th and Clark streets, the fingers stretching toward a cluster of mushrooms, Chinese lettering and roots — or maybe they’re the strands of human tissue — appear to flow from the earth to a decaying arm.

So there’s a darker vibe and also something lighter there as well. Which is part of the point, according to the artist who goes by Ocean Muerto, who painted the mural in August on a railroad viaduct on the edge of Chinatown.

The theme? “Even something negative can regenerate into something positive,” he says.

The Chinese letters translate to “dust to dust,” as in the biblical passage, “For you are dust, and to dust you shall return.” Or, as in a common prayer said at Christian funerals, “Ashes to ashes, dust to dust.”

“That kind of concept has been on my mind lately,” says the artist, who was raised Catholic. “Just because something is over doesn’t mean there’s not a new beginning. Something’s end is always something’s beginning.”

Three endangered bowmouth guitarfish pups, all females, joined the Shedd Aquarium’s Wild Reef exhibit last summer. Shedd Aquarium

Reporting by Allison Novelo

Swimming into the spotlight, three critically endangered bowmouth guitarfish pups have turned the Shedd Aquarium’s Wild Reef exhibit into an underwater nursery, reminding the public that every young fin counts in the fight for ocean conservation.

“Apart from the wonder they inspire for guests, caring for this critically endangered species offers a unique opportunity to learn about their needs, experience their spectacular behaviors and better advocate for their protection in the wild,” said Noel Heinsohn, Wild Reef manager.

Born in Taiwan last summer after their mother was accidentally caught in a fishing net, the pups have found a safe haven at the aquarium and are living alongside several Indo-Pacific species of sharks and other fish, the aquarium said.

All three are females and about 11 months old. They range in length from 4.5 to 5 feet and weigh 79 to 85 pounds. But the fish can grow up to 8 feet in their adult years.

Shedd, in collaboration with the International Union for Conservation of Nature, field researchers and other accredited aquariums, is forging a unified front to craft a strategy for the conservation and revival of this endangered fish species.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to provide sanctuary for these rare and elusive animals to thrive here at Shedd,” Heinsohn said.

