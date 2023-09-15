Afternoon Edition: Cash bail ends Monday. Here’s what happens next.

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

Let’s say you’ve written something that has gone on to become a wildly popular, multiple award-winning, worldwide success.

What do you do? Do you write something else in the same vein in hopes of striking gold again — or do you move on to totally new endeavors?

That’s the situation actor/writer/director Lin-Manuel Miranda has found himself in after the massive success of his historical musical, “Hamilton.”

We’ve got our conversation with the star and more below. 👇

Reporting by Matthew Hendrickson

The end of cash bail: On Monday, Illinois will become the first state in the nation to eliminate cash bail. Judges will no longer be allowed to order people accused of crimes to put up bail money to get out of jail while waiting for their trial. Instead, judges will be able to keep defendants locked up only if they believe they pose a safety risk or are likely to flee.

Where critics stand:Court officials across the Chicago area say they’ll be ready for the change, but that doesn’t mean some of them are any less concerned about a law they once decried as a threat to public safety. “I think there is going to be a significant cost to this in terms of harm and misery caused,” said McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally, a vocal critic of the state’s bail reform.

What supporters say: Supporters note that cash bail was no guarantee that someone wouldn’t commit another crime. And with the new law, prosecutors will actually have more leeway to detain people before trial if they are found to be a risk to the public. Most important, they say, people awaiting trial will no longer be held in jail — away from their families and jobs — simply because they cannot afford bail.

During the pandemic, John Sudduth held chief information officer jobs at both the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago and a medical board, double dipping that went undetected. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The Chicago City Council during Thursday’s session. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Reporting by Fran Spielman

Some of the highlights:



More migrant crisis spending OK’d : Alderpersons OK’d a $33 million federal grant to care for migrants and also agreed to spend $1.5 million in tax increment financing dollars to buy a 10.7-acre property formerly used by the Marine Corps and convert it into a shelter for up to 550 migrants.

: Alderpersons OK’d a $33 million federal grant to care for migrants and also agreed to spend $1.5 million in tax increment financing dollars to buy a 10.7-acre property formerly used by the Marine Corps and convert it into a shelter for up to 550 migrants. The Rev. Jesse Jackson honored : The Council passed a resolution congratulating the Rev. Jesse Jackson on his recent retirement as head of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

: The Council passed a resolution congratulating the Rev. Jesse Jackson on his recent retirement as head of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. Settlement for wrongfully convicted men : Alderpersons approved a $25 million settlement to two men wrongfully convicted of the 1993 murder of Marshall Morgan Jr., a former basketball star at the Illinois Institute of Technology.

: Alderpersons approved a $25 million settlement to two men wrongfully convicted of the 1993 murder of Marshall Morgan Jr., a former basketball star at the Illinois Institute of Technology. Final zoning approval for several projects : The Council signed off on several projects, including an expanded Near West Side training center for the Chicago Blackhawks, new high-rise housing for Fulton Market and a mixed-income housing project on the former site of the Royal George Theater.

: The Council signed off on several projects, including an expanded Near West Side training center for the Chicago Blackhawks, new high-rise housing for Fulton Market and a mixed-income housing project on the former site of the Royal George Theater. CDOT must share data: Alderpersons are now requiring the Chicago Department of Transportation to produce monthly summaries of fatal motor vehicle crashes and a more comprehensive annual report on those serious accidents.

Head here for a full breakdown of what happened.

Dancers participate in the Mexican Independence Day Parade in 2010. The annual Little Village event returns Saturday, stepping off at noon on 26th street. Richard A. Chapman/Sun-Times file

❤️ Connect South Shore Arts Fest

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

📍7001-7037 S. Jeffery Blvd.

This arts festival includes vendors, yoga, an outdoor skating rink and performances from Duane Powell, Meagan McNeal and more.

Admission: Free

👩‍🎨 Edgewater Arts Festival

Saturday, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

📍Granville from Broadway to Sheridan

Artists and art lovers will converge at one of Edgewater’s main corridors to celebrate various art media. Stroll by vendor booths, listen to music and dig into some food.

Admission: Free

🎷Englewood Jazz Festival

Friday, 6 p.m.; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

📍Hamilton Park and Cultural Center, 513 W. 72nd St.

This festival showcases emerging and established artists, including Isaiah Collier and the Chosen Few DJs, New Horizons Ensemble Delmark Allstars with Jeff Parker and more.

Admission: Free

🎤 Englewood Music Fest

Saturday, noon-7 p.m.

📍63rd and Halsted

The festival returns, touting headliners Trick Daddy, Trina and more. Plus local vendors, back-to-school programming, a community resource fair and more.

Admission: Free

🇲🇽 Mexican Independence Day Parade

Saturday, noon

📍26th Street from Albany to Kostner

Featuring floats representing each state in Mexico and showcases of traditions, this year’s theme, “Tu México, Tu Chicago” celebrates Mexican identity and culture.

Admission: Free

🎨 Ravenswood ArtWalk

Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

📍Ravenswood from Irving Park to Lawrence

Stop by this fest to enjoy an art market, music, food and a look inside some artist studios. Plus, a 60-second film festival, a hands-on building project for kids and more.

Admission: $5-$10

🇩🇪 West Loop Bavarian Block Party

Saturday, 12-10 p.m.; Sunday, 12-8 p.m.

📍Washington at Sangamon

Come out for this celebration of German culture, which includes music from polka and rock bands, German beer and food, activities for children and more.

Admission: $10 suggested donation

🍻 Oktoberfest at the Zoo

Saturday, 6:30-10 p.m.

📍Lincoln Park Zoo, 2001 N. Clark

Head to the zoo after hours for some pretzels, polka and beer while viewing the zoo’s gardens and animal habitats for this adults-only event.

Admission: $30-$35

Lin-Manuel Miranda was in town Thursday to promote the return of his worldwide smash, “Hamilton” to Chicago, which runs through Dec. 30 at the Nederlander Theatre. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Reporting by Stefano Esposito

Lin-Manuel Miranda was in town Thursday, but it appears unlikely he’s here mulling the stage musical possibilities of Chicago’s rich political figureheads, from Richard M. Daley to Rod Blagojevich to Michael Madigan.

“I’ll give you a scoop: I don’t think I’m writing another history musical ever f - - - - - - again. You think I can top this?” asked Miranda, visiting to promote the return of his worldwide smash and the aforementioned untoppable “Hamilton.”

The show, which ended a three-year run here in January 2020, opened Thursday night at the James M. Nederlander Theatre.

“I get pitched every historical era, but for me, the lesson of Sondheim, the lesson of Kander and Ebb, the lesson of Andrew Lloyd Webber is the next thing has to be totally different from the last thing. So that’s what I’m working on right now,” Miranda said.

Miranda had the title role in the original Broadway production. And although he’s no longer in the show, he said he still regularly “checks in” on production.

Eight years after the musical debuted, Miranda said he still hears from people who’ve seen it and have been deeply affected by what they’ve seen. (The film version of the musical was released in 2020 via streaming on Disney+.)

“It shocks me every day, whether it’s a parent who writes a letter that their kid was having speech delays, but the sheer verbiage of ‘Hamilton’ made them want to memorize that soundtrack, and it helped them through a tough spot,” he said.

