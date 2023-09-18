Afternoon Edition: Would you buy a building with your neighbors?

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

Over the weekend, music lovers endured rainy conditions and turned up the volume for Riot Fest, the city’s annual gathering celebrating all things punk, rock, alternative and beyond.

Our reporters and photographers were on site, working to capture the sights and sounds of the festival, which marked the last of the city’s major music festivals for the year.

You can find our full coverage here — and see which band our reporter claims delivered the best headlining set of the season.

But before you rock out too hard, we’ve got the community news you need to know today below. 👇

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Elvia Malagón

Organizing for housing:Worried about being priced out of their community, a group of Little Village residents is exploring how to buy a building together and live there. “Cooperativa La Villita,” formed this year, hopes that buying a building will preserve housing for longtime residents. The group of about seven has already secured a $150,000 grant from the city funded with federal pandemic relief money.

History of housing co-ops: Across the Chicago area, there are already more than 10,000 cooperative units, often referred to as co-ops, said David Feinberg, of the Chicago Community Loan Fund, which provides loans for co-ops that need improvements in common areas. A co-op is controlled and owned by the people living on the property who are members of the cooperative.

Why this approach?: In the past, some co-ops grew out of properties formerly owned by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that were purchased by tenants with a shared interest. Others grew out of tenants rights movements, Feinberg said. Some newer co-ops are forming to fend off displacement and gentrification, he said.

READ MORE

THE END OF CASH BAIL 💰

Advocates of the Coalition to End Money Bond during a demonstration downtown last week. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Reporting by Matthew Hendrickson

Illinois became the first state in the nation Monday to completely remove cash bail as a condition to be released ahead of a criminal trial.

Here are some common questions answered.

Who will not be jailed?: Under the new law, people who are charged with the state’s lowest-level offenses will likely never set foot in a jail cell, including at a police station after their arrest.

What about more serious misdemeanors?: A person facing a Class A misdemeanor will be arrested and taken to a police station for booking, but should be released with a future court date instead of being taken to jail. Class A misdemeanor offenses are slightly more serious, but still cover a lot of ground. They include shoplifting, simple battery, trespassing in a car or on property, possessing alcohol as a minor and street racing.

What about felony charges?: A person charged with a felony can face a year or more in prison if convicted, but many felony charges can also result in probation, meaning a person wouldn’t necessarily face jail time if convicted. Under the law, many felonies are not detainable. These tend to be cases that don’t include allegations of violence, including gun possession without the proper permit.

READ MORE

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

Girl Scouts with Troop 26260 at Prairie District Park work on a mural that says, “Protect our home” in response to a proposed data center near 21st Street and South Calumet Avenue. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

South Loop neighbors oppose data center : The residents are rallying against a proposed data center near 21st Street and South Calumet Avenue, saying it will cause a disturbance to the community. Among them, more than 15 Girl Scouts, who recently painted a mural for their cause.



: The residents are rallying against a proposed data center near 21st Street and South Calumet Avenue, saying it will cause a disturbance to the community. Among them, more than 15 Girl Scouts, who recently painted a mural for their cause. Man missing after his mother found slain : Police say they are searching for former NFL player Sergio Brown after his mother was found murdered in west suburban Maywood over the weekend.



: Police say they are searching for former NFL player Sergio Brown after his mother was found murdered in west suburban Maywood over the weekend. City’s top planner reflects on career : An appointee of former Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Maurice Cox, the city’s commissioner of planning and development, sometimes rankled developers by pushing for better architecture and community benefits. With no indication he’d be kept on by new Mayor Brandon Johnson, Cox opted to resign.



: An appointee of former Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Maurice Cox, the city’s commissioner of planning and development, sometimes rankled developers by pushing for better architecture and community benefits. With no indication he’d be kept on by new Mayor Brandon Johnson, Cox opted to resign. Theaters honor arts trailblazer : Now through Oct. 15, the Pearl Cleage Festival will see multiple Chicago theaters showcase the work of the award-winning playwright.



: Now through Oct. 15, the Pearl Cleage Festival will see multiple Chicago theaters showcase the work of the award-winning playwright. Tori Kelly makes her return: The pop-R&B artist spoke with the Sun-Times about getting back on the road after a four-year hiatus with her new tour, which includes a stop Monday night at Lincoln Hall.

SUN-TIMES STAFF SUGGESTS 🍜

Grab a bite at Penny’s Noodle Shop

Penny’s Noodle Shop in Lake View. Ben Pope/Sun-Times

I talked with Sun-Times’s Blackhawks beat reporter Ben Pope, who suggests getting a bite to eat at Penny’s Noodle Shop, at Sheffield and Roscoe in Lake View.

‘The best Thai food’: Shaped like a small slice of pie and tucked under the Brown Line, “Penny’s has the best Thai food in the Lake View area, along with some other Asian cuisine offerings, Ben tells me.

Why you should go: “The combination of a diverse menu and every option being delicious is a rare find,” Ben says. “The portions are generous, the prices are very affordable, and orders are usually ready for pickup quickly. It’s certainly convenient when going to/from Wrigley, and it’s worth a trip on its own.”

What to order: Ben suggests getting the Pad Se Eu, saying, “The sauce is a sweeter variety than I’ve had elsewhere, and the noodles and broccoli are cooked the right amount to still be firm and crunchy, respectively.”

📍Penny’s Noodle Shop, 3400 N. Sheffield Ave.

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Paradegoers wave at participants in the Mexican Independence Day Parade Saturday. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Reporting by Violet Miller

Thousands gathered in Little Village Saturday for the 26th edition of the neighborhood’s Mexican Independence Day Parade.

The theme for the 2023 parade was “Tu Mexico, Tu Chicago,” with participants and floats representing the different states of Mexico to highlight the variation within the broader culture. Along with these came the staples of the parade, such as caballos bailadores, or dancing horses.

The celebration kicked off at its usual spot under the Little Village Arch, filling the nearly 2-mile route to Kostner Avenue in a flurry of flags.

Denise Carrasco-Volk, a Pilsen-born North Sider, came to the parade to watch her daughters perform with Ballet Folklorico de Chicago. Donning a Jalisco dress — traditional Mexican attire — to match her daughters, Carrasco-Volk danced along to the passing groups of musicians and speakers.

She said parents don’t typically dress up when their kids are performing, but their contagious positivity at practice the night before convinced her to.

“The kids were just so happy,” Carrasco-Volk said. “It inspired me to celebrate with them. I want to feel happy, too.”

READ MORE

