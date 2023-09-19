Afternoon Edition: Could the city have handled Mexican Independence Day celebrations better?

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

Over the weekend, Mexican American pride was on full display in Chicago, as thousands observed Mexican Independence Day citywide.

In today’s newsletter, we’re looking at the downtown celebrations and what city officials and organizers think can be done to make next year’s festivities better.

Plus, we’ve got more community news you need to know this afternoon below. 👇

Reporting by Fran Spielman and Michael Puente

Widely observed celebrations: Thousands traveled downtown throughout the weekend for impromptu celebrations of Mexican Independence Day, waving huge flags, igniting fireworks, dancing in the streets and shouting the battle cry for independence, “Viva Mexico!”

Festivities chaotic at times: The city closed off streets to limit downtown access, but caravans of hundreds of cars still made their way into the Loop. Chicago police patrolled the areas — and at least two officers said they were injured by celebrants, while some alleged they were harassed by officers. Overall, said 2nd Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins, there were 86 arrests related in some way to the celebrations.

Reimagining celebrations?: In the days after, city officials and some organizers are weighing whether one giant daylong, city-sanctioned celebration downtown could be the answer.

“Let Mexicans share their culture with you. We love Chicago, and we know Chicago loves us. So why not embrace this vibrant, thriving, contributing culture?” said Roberto Montano, of the Mexican Cultural Committee of Chicago.

The Red Line stop at Argyle Street in Uptown last year. Brian Rich/Sun-Times file

Asia on Argyle sign coming down : The Asia on Argyle sign and pagoda that have adorned Uptown’s Argyle Street L stop for years will be removed and put in storage this week. The Argyle station is one of four North Side Red Line stops receiving upgrades.



: The Asia on Argyle sign and pagoda that have adorned Uptown’s Argyle Street L stop for years will be removed and put in storage this week. The Argyle station is one of four North Side Red Line stops receiving upgrades. Mayor’s plan to fight environmental racism : After the federal government determined last year that Chicago violates the civil rights of its residents by concentrating pollution in mostly Black and Brown neighborhoods, Mayor Brandon Johnson laid out a series of reforms Monday to address environmental racism. The proposals include new policies for city departments to improve response times to environmental complaints, measures to reduce air pollution and more.



: After the federal government determined last year that Chicago violates the civil rights of its residents by concentrating pollution in mostly Black and Brown neighborhoods, Mayor Brandon Johnson laid out a series of reforms Monday to address environmental racism. The proposals include new policies for city departments to improve response times to environmental complaints, measures to reduce air pollution and more. Little Village arch gets some TLC : Now under the care of the city after being made a historical landmark, the arch is undergoing some maintenance. Part of that process involves repairing the city clock, which was removed but is set to be returned by the end of the year, officials said.



: Now under the care of the city after being made a historical landmark, the arch is undergoing some maintenance. Part of that process involves repairing the city clock, which was removed but is set to be returned by the end of the year, officials said. 3.5 stars for ‘Chicago Stories ’ : The enthralling and richly detailed eight-part documentary series on WTTW-Channel 11 offers context for key junctures from the Our Lady of the Angels fire to Mayor Richard J. Daley’s urban renewal efforts, writes Sun-Times critic Richard Roeper.



: The enthralling and richly detailed eight-part documentary series on WTTW-Channel 11 offers context for key junctures from the Our Lady of the Angels fire to Mayor Richard J. Daley’s urban renewal efforts, writes Sun-Times critic Richard Roeper. Blackhawks to leave captaincy vacant: The Hawks won’t name a team captain for the 2023-24 season, instead leaving the duty to a group of alternate captains from their leadership group while they figure out a long-term plan.

Dwight White, artist

Dwight White is a self-taught artist based in Chicago who left the corporate world to pursue his passion. Courtesy of Dwight White II

Reporting by Samantha Callender | WBEZ

“Houston-raised and Chicago-made” artist Dwight White II uses art to pay homage to everyday human experiences.

This can be seen in the many murals he creates across Chicago and the programming he organizes to uplift creatives of color.

White found himself pivoting after sustaining an injury while playing football at Northwestern University his junior year. With sports out of the picture, he immersed himself in his studies and ultimately earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in communications.

But as he entered the workforce and climbed the corporate ladder, the urge to express himself on canvas tugged at him. Instead of extinguishing that artistic flame, White allowed himself space for expression, using oil and acrylic-based paint to create art that primarily centers Black people as his subjects. He says his mission is to showcase the multitudes of Black humanity.

As a self-taught artist, White says that creating in Chicago has brought an energy to his art that he hasn’t experienced elsewhere.

“The art landscape in Chicago, specifically for Black artists, is so special,” White says.

Participants of a recent Taco Tuesday Flow Jam, a weekly gathering of jugglers, acrobats, fire-spinners and other eye-catching athletes in Palmer Square. Austen Cloud

Reporting by Ale Russian

Venture out to Palmer Square on most any Tuesday night, and you’ll likely be distracted by a variety of objects — not to mention people — flying through the air.

No, the circus isn’t in town: It’s the Taco Tuesday Flow Jam, a weekly gathering of jugglers, acrobats, fire-spinners and other eye-catching athletes, also known as flow artists. The organizer of this weekly potluck, 29-year-old Austen Cloud, says the whole thing started pretty effortlessly when a friend encouraged people to start meeting up in the park. That was seven years ago.

“Flow arts” is a catch-all term for any mind-body activity, such as juggling, fire-spinning or even yoga, that helps to focus the mind while simultaneously honing one’s physical abilities. “Flow state” — when one has no choice but to be present — is the ultimate goal of the flow arts.

What keeps participants coming back is the sense of joy they get from playing together in the informal environment of a friendly picnic. Artists might hop on each other’s shoulders while working through ways to juggle. It’s not uncommon for a newcomer (or even a regular) to ask a fellow artist how to do a trick. And regulars are constantly trying to pull in passersby with colorful props and gravity-defying moves.

“Community and connecting with other people is the biggest reason I come out here,” says Josh Schilling, 41, a juggler and flow artist.

READ MORE

What’s your favorite unofficial landmark in Chicago? Tell us why.

