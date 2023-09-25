Afternoon Edition: How the first week of no cash bail went

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

What did your Sunday morning ritual look like growing up?

For my family, it usually involved my brothers and I stumbling out of our beds, throwing on some semblance of decent clothes and scarfing down breakfast as my parents expertly rushed us all into our Plymouth minivan to high-tail it up to church on time.

Below, we’ll introduce you to BriElle Munizzi, whose childhood Sunday morning ritual of reading the Sun-Times with her family was much more peaceful. 👇

Plus, we’ve got the community news you need to know this afternoon.

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

How week 1 went: Despite glitches in other courthouses, the first week of bail reform in Cook County went relatively smoothly. But hearings were slower than usual, marked by extensive arguments from prosecutors and defense attorneys as they tested guidelines under the Pretrial Fairness Act, which made Illinois the first state to completely eliminate cash bail.

Court officials weigh the change: In conversations with more than a dozen prosecutors, defense attorneys, clerks, judges and sheriff’s deputies, the reviews were nearly unanimous that bail reform had a successful rollout in Cook County. But the full impact won’t be known for months.

One judge’s stance: “The purpose of this act is to create better pretrial outcomes for everyone, and that includes the defendant,” Judge Mary Marubio, the presiding judge of the Pretrial Division, told the Sun-Times.

“It includes their life on the back end of the case, during the case,” she said. “They’re often a caregiver … bringing money into the household, so their absence from the household has a rippling effect for people who are not responsible for any of the circumstances that have been brought to court.”

READ MORE

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

James Bell gives advice to a young player during football practice. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A story of resilience : For local youth coach James Bell, “football was everything.” Then a shooting left him blind. But that hasn’t stopped him from coaching and mentoring youth in his community. Bell’s story, which he shared with our Anthony Vazquez, is an epic tale of loss, resilience, family and an enduring love of football.



: For local youth coach James Bell, “football was everything.” Then a shooting left him blind. But that hasn’t stopped him from coaching and mentoring youth in his community. Bell’s story, which he shared with our Anthony Vazquez, is an epic tale of loss, resilience, family and an enduring love of football. Most of City Council gets raise : At least two alderpersons chose to forgo a 2.24% pay raise set to go into effect next year — Alds. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez (33rd) and Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th).



At least two alderpersons chose to forgo a 2.24% pay raise set to go into effect next year — Alds. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez (33rd) and Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th). Equipment stolen from Soldier Field : Chicago police are investigating the theft of about $100,000 worth of equipment from Soldier Field between last Wednesday night and Thursday.



: Chicago police are investigating the theft of about $100,000 worth of equipment from Soldier Field between last Wednesday night and Thursday. Blues legend remembered : James “Tail Dragger” Jones, who died recently at age 82, is being remembered by loved ones and peers as one of Chicago’s last links to the golden age of blues. “He was raw, gritty, 100% in-your-face, unadulterated, pure West Side blues,” said fellow blues musician Billy Branch.



: James “Tail Dragger” Jones, who died recently at age 82, is being remembered by loved ones and peers as one of Chicago’s last links to the golden age of blues. “He was raw, gritty, 100% in-your-face, unadulterated, pure West Side blues,” said fellow blues musician Billy Branch. Fall foliage to peak next month : Look for the leaves to start changing colors soon, with the colorful display expected to reach its peak in mid-October.



: Look for the leaves to start changing colors soon, with the colorful display expected to reach its peak in mid-October. Food fest recap : Last weekend, the who’s who of Chicago’s hospitality world and hungry fans descended on the roof of the Harris Theater (and the grassy area nearby) for Chicago Gourmet, a multiday food, wine and spirits festival. Here’s what went down.



: Last weekend, the who’s who of Chicago’s hospitality world and hungry fans descended on the roof of the Harris Theater (and the grassy area nearby) for Chicago Gourmet, a multiday food, wine and spirits festival. Here’s what went down. 3.5 stars for ‘Sanctuary City’: Actors capture the empathy and ambition of two vulnerable young people in this emotionally immersive play, writes Steven Oxman in his review for the Sun-Times.

SUN-TIMES STAFF SUGGESTS 🍞

Grab a bite at Publican Quality Bread

Outside Publican Quality Bread at 1759 W. Grand Ave. John Silver/Sun-Times

I caught up with my colleague John Silver, a sports page design editor and audience engagement specialist, who recommends heading over to Publican Quality Bread (1759 W. Grand Ave.) for a bite to eat.

“We almost bought a house around the corner from this bakery, but my waistline is grateful that I’m still at a safe distance from those delicious carbs,” John tells me.

Worth the wait: Last year, the Publican expanded from Fulton Market to open the bakery in West Town, which John describes as “incredible.” The space usually has a line out the door, but it’s worth the wait, John says. ”Their bread and pastries are all fresh, flavorful and delicious.”

What to order: The Jambon-Beurre, French for “ham-butter,” which John describes as “one of my favorite sandwiches in Chicago.”

“It’s way beyond just a ham sandwich, it’s a warm baguette with butter and cured ham. It’s salty, melted goodness that is quickly devoured.”

If you go: Publican has a set schedule, so the Jambon-Beurre sandwich is only available starting at 1 p.m., but again, “totally worth the line,” John says.

📍 Publican Quality Bread, 1759 W. Grand Ave.

BRIGHT ONE ✨

BriElle Munizzi’s tattoo represents her family’s Sunday morning ritual growing up — reading the Sun-Times while drinking coffee. Provided

Reporting by Katie Anthony

Newspapers and tattoos have a common element: ink.

BriElle Munizzi combined them by creating a permanent tribute to her family’s newspaper of choice on her right arm.

“It truly is Sun-Times or bust in my house,” says Munizzi, 30, who grew up on the South Side in Garfield Ridge.

So she decided to get a tattoo of a fake front page of the Sun-Times.

The tattoo also pays tribute to her family’s longtime Sunday morning ritual. Growing up, her family members would fill their favorite mugs with coffee while her dad ran to “the Jewel” to get a copy of the Sunday paper. Then, they’d sit around the kitchen table and flip through the pages together, discussing that day’s stories.

“My family’s always been big on simple pleasures and simple indulgences, and that’s been a pretty long-standing one for us,” Munizzi says.

READ MORE

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

What do you think the Bears need to do to improve?

Email us (please include your first and last name and where you live). To see the answers to this question, check our Morning Edition newsletter. Not subscribed to Morning Edition? Sign up here so you won’t miss a thing!

Thanks for reading the Sun-Times Afternoon Edition.

Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

Editor: Satchel Price

Newsletter reporter: Matt Moore

Copy editor: Angie Myers

