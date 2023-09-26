Afternoon Edition: Swipe left or right? Few are looking for love across the aisle, experts say

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

How important is it to you that you and your romantic partner agree on politics?

Over the last few years, experts and matchmaking services have found that fewer people are willing to hold hands across the political aisle.

Below, we look into this trend and how our country got here. 👇

Plus, we’ve got news on the UAW strike, some options for your weekend plans and more community news you need to know this afternoon.

Reporting by Catherine Odom

No compromise for love: When it comes to politics and relationships, fewer singles are willing to compromise for love across the aisle, says Helen Fisher, a biological anthropologist and the chief science adviser for dating site Match. In 2015, Fisher said Match found that 78% of singles would date someone from across the aisle in its annual Singles in America survey. By 2022, that number had “plummeted” to 46%, said Fisher.

Like Cubs vs. Sox: Stanford University professor Neil Malhotra, who has researched politics and dating, said one reason politics affects how people couple up is an us-versus-them mindset. For some, he said, it’s like Cubs versus White Sox — if you don’t belong to my political party, “you’re not on my team.”

Roe v. Wade deepens divide: Malhotra said the subject of politics is also important in relationships because it can signal whether a couple will agree on major life decisions, like whether to have an abortion. After Roe v. Wade was overturned last year, the number of single women who view abortion as a dealbreaker spiked in the Singles in America survey, Fisher said. Two-thirds said they would not date someone who disagreed with them on abortion.

United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a Stellantis facility in Naperville today. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

UAW strike spreads to Illinois : Two auto parts distribution sites in the Chicago suburbs are striking today after United Auto Workers expanded its action against major automakers by walking out of 38 General Motors and Stellantis parts centers in 20 states. "No one wants to go on strike but if this is the way to do it to get what we need, this is what we have to do," said Patrick Lillard, a member picketing outside the GM facility in Bolingbrook.



Key figure convicted in Bridgeport bank fallout : Marek Matczuk — who said he did odd jobs for the politically connected Washington Federal Bank for Savings and its employees — was convicted by a federal jury today of embezzling $6 million from the bank.



Cook County wants hotels for unhoused : County commissioners are supporting a plan to spend nearly $14 million to buy two suburban hotels — one in Evanston, another in Oak Park — for the unhoused population in the suburbs.



2 vacant Loop sites transformed : Co-owners Xavier Vance and Troy Vivrett are turning a former dog spa into a white-tablecloth restaurant called Southern Chicago. And Trez V. Pugh III has transformed a former Starbucks at Roosevelt Road and Wabash Avenue into another Sip & Savor coffee shop location.



: Co-owners Xavier Vance and Troy Vivrett are turning a former dog spa into a white-tablecloth restaurant called Southern Chicago. And Trez V. Pugh III has transformed a former Starbucks at Roosevelt Road and Wabash Avenue into another Sip & Savor coffee shop location. Gerald Arpino centennial celebration: Seven major dance companies will be in town this weekend for two Arpino Centennial programs containing nine of the Joffrey Ballet co-founder’s best-known works, including some that have not been presented anywhere for more than a decade.

Makaya McCraven (far right) performs at the Hyde Park Jazz Festival Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Matt Moore/Sun-Times

🍻 St. Al’s Oktoberfest

Friday, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, noon-10 p.m.; Sunday, noon-7 p.m.

📍St. Alphonsus Church, 1429 W. Wellington

This annual North Side event offers beer, brats, a stein-hoisting competition, live music and a Kinderfest area for children.

Admission: $10 suggested donation

🎶World Music Festival

Friday through Oct. 1

📍Various venues around the city.

The 10-day World Music Festival Chicago returns with more than 35 award-winning artists from around the world, including Cheikh Ibra Fam (Senegal), Ethiocolor (Ethiopia), San Salvador (France), Karim Nagi & Huzam Ensemble (Egypt/Chicago) and more.

Admission: Free

🎨 Beverly Art Walk

Saturday, noon - 5 p.m.

📍Various locations throughout Beverly

An immersive experience featuring nearly 150 artists exhibiting studios, shops, bars and galleries — plus music, art installations, demonstrations and more.

Admission: Free

🛍️Randolph Street Market

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

📍1341 W. Randolph St

Go treasure hunting for antiques, art, vintage decor and clothes and much more with this annual West Loop market.

Admission: $12+; kids under 12 free

🎷 Hyde Park Jazz Festival

Saturday, 1:30 p.m. - midnight; Sunday, 1-7 p.m.

📍1130 Midway Plaisance Park, various locations in Hyde Park

Check out dozens of performances by an array of jazz artists, including Dee Alexander’s Ancestors Reign, Luke Stewart’s Exposure Quintet, Louis Hayes Quintet and more.

Admission: $10 suggested donation

Bret Harte Elementary School students set off model volcanoes yesterday as part of the Museum of Science and Industry’s 90th anniversary. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Reporting by Isabel Funk

Donning white lab coats and safety goggles, 90 elementary school students lined up at tables on the front lawn of the Museum of Science and Industry to set off old-school model volcanoes on Thursday morning.

“My heart dropped when it exploded,” said Darrell Bullock, 7. “I wish it would have been bigger, but my heart did drop still.”

The first through eighth graders from Bret Harte Elementary School were participating in the event as part of the South Side museum’s celebration of its 90th anniversary. Each student was able to set off their own baking soda and citric acid volcano and take them and the coats and goggles home.

The eruptions were met with shrieks and shouts of excitement as the young scientists set their exhibits bubbling.

Seven-year-old Lyric Parker said she wants to be a scientist like her father when she grows up.

“When I poured the chemicals in, I felt like I was a real scientist, the first time I felt alive in science,” Lyric said.

READ MORE

