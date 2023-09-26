Afternoon Edition: Call the midwife? Chicago hospitals would rather not.

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

Whether you’re a lifelong Chicagoan or a transplant, it doesn’t take long to realize that fall is a beautiful time of year in the Midwest.

Sure, autumn here may feel shorter than a Bears winning streak, but that’s all the more reason to enjoy it while it’s here, in all of its leafy, apple-cidery, pumpkin-picking goodness.

Reporting by Kristen Schorsch | WBEZ

Lack of local midwives locally: Across the Chicago area, many hospitals are not investing in midwives — or they’re cutting back, according to an investigation by WBEZ. The midwifery void deepens depending on where you live, and even more if you want a midwife of color.

Vital role in Illinois: In our home state, a midwife is a nurse who has an advanced degree. They can manage an entire pregnancy and delivery. Research that shows midwives tend to have low C-section rates and better outcomes for both parent and child. One midwifery group WBEZ met with aims to make childbirth safer for Black patients. These health specialists do that by building trust with mothers, listening to and believing their concerns.

Reasons for the void: Several hospitals declined to explain why they’re not investing more in this type of care. It could, in part, be a staffing issue. Many hospitals facing financial problems are already cutting back on delivering babies, while others are struggling to find OB-GYNs. Hiring midwives might not be a priority. But midwives, health care advocates and other medical professionals told WBEZ it really comes down to this: Many hospitals don’t value midwifery.

Francisco “Frankie” Benitez speaks to the media after hearing where the Cook County state’s attorney’s office announced it would be dropping charges in his murder case. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Prosecutors drop charges : Imprisoned more than 30 years ago for the murders of two 14-year-olds, Francisco “Frankie” Benitez has long maintained his innocence. He was released on bond last month after his murder conviction in the 1989 fatal shootings was vacated. Today, all charges against Benitez were dropped.



: Imprisoned more than 30 years ago for the murders of two 14-year-olds, Francisco “Frankie” Benitez has long maintained his innocence. He was released on bond last month after his murder conviction in the 1989 fatal shootings was vacated. Today, all charges against Benitez were dropped. Should Chicago remain a sanctuary city? Branding the migrant crisis a “bottomless pit” that threatens to swallow taxpayers, Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) wants to propose a referendum to ask voters if Chicago should remain a “sanctuary city” where undocumented people can access city services and live without fear of city cooperation with federal immigration agencies.



Branding the migrant crisis a “bottomless pit” that threatens to swallow taxpayers, Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) wants to propose a referendum to ask voters if Chicago should remain a “sanctuary city” where undocumented people can access city services and live without fear of city cooperation with federal immigration agencies. Catholic Charities Chicago gets $5M donation : Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago will receive the sizable contribution thanks to Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts and a Lincolnwood native. Irsay made the donation in honor of his late cousin, Sister Joyce Dura.



: Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago will receive the sizable contribution thanks to Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts and a Lincolnwood native. Irsay made the donation in honor of his late cousin, Sister Joyce Dura. New Census data : About 1 in every 5 Chicagoans identify as Mexican, and the group makes up the majority of those who identify as Hispanic or Latino in Chicago, according to detailed data from the 2020 census released this month.



: About 1 in every 5 Chicagoans identify as Mexican, and the group makes up the majority of those who identify as Hispanic or Latino in Chicago, according to detailed data from the 2020 census released this month. CTA eyes 2025 end for project: Beginning next month, CTA will kick off the final stage of construction on the North Belmont Red and Purple Modernization project in Lake View.

A person navigates the corn maze at Richardson Farm in Spring Grove in 2002. The tradition is still going strong today. Richard A. Chapman/Sun-Times file

Reporting by Kerry Cardoza, Samantha Callender, Courtney Kueppers and Mendy Kong | WBEZ

Fall is here. And as any seasoned Chicagoan knows, now is the time to take advantage of all the Midwest has to offer — from the crisp, temperate air to the beautiful fall foliage. Better yet, there are enough weekends left to plan multiple adventures outside the city.

My colleagues over at WBEZ put together an extensive guide of things to do this season — and we’ve got a few highlights beyond Chicago for you to add to your to-do list.

🎃Go pumpkin-patching at Sonny Acres Farm

📍29W310 North Ave, West Chicago, Illinois

In operation since 1883, you can stop by and pick up a pumpkin — plus enjoy a petting zoo, outdoor kitchen, amusement rides, a haunted barn and hayrides. And don’t forget the wildly popular apple cider doughnuts.

🌽Navigate the Richardson Farm corn maze

📍909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove, Illinois

Head over to one of the best-known corn mazes around. Each year the farm chooses a different theme for its maze. This year’s? Jurassic Park, featuring more than 9 miles of trail on a path that winds through 28 acres of corn.

🍎Pick apples at Curtis Orchard

📍3902 S. Duncan Road, Champaign, Illinois

This orchard grows nearly 30 varieties of apples; its website keeps you up to date with which types are ready for picking and also offers pointers on each apple’s best uses. The farm also organizes family-friendly activities, including a corn maze, pony rides and pumpkin-picking on select days in the fall.

🚘Peep some leaves in southwestern Michigan

📍 Suggested GPS point: 224 W. Buffalo St., New Buffalo, Michigan

For drivers craving a day trip and maybe seeking out a quaint place to stay for the night, this route takes you along Lake Michigan, from Warren Dunes State Park to Benton Harbor, and then loops inland for a drive through some of southwestern Michigan’s most picturesque towns.

Jonathan Goldsmith at his Chicago pizzeria, Spacca Napoli. Provided

Reporting by Stefano Esposito

Jonathan Goldsmith has some of his wine shipped in from the southern Italian island of Ischia, and his mozzarella di bufala comes from the Caserta province just north of Naples.

When he sees that a family is about to welcome a new baby, he presents a bottle of Prosecco to the expectant mother — to drink at a later date, of course.

And when he’s not in Italy, Goldsmith, 68, is in the kitchen or flitting from table to table in his Ravenswood pizzeria, Spacca Napoli, most days of the week.

It’s that dedication to the art of pizza-making that has earned Spacca Napoli a spot on the ”Guide to Best Pizzerias in the World” for 2023. Goldsmith’s pizzeria is ranked 93 out of 100. Spacca Napoli, which opened in 2006, is the only pizzeria from Illinois on the list.

“It’s always wonderful to be recognized — period,” Goldsmith said this week. “I’m always honored.”

It’s not the first honor for Spacca Napoli. Among others, the restaurant was listed as “recommended” in the 2015 Michelin Guide.

Goldsmith, who grew up in New York, likes to say of himself, “Sangue Russo, piedi Americani e cuore Italiano” — Russian blood, American feet, Italian heart.

