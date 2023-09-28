Afternoon Edition: A Chicago museum’s special way of celebrating Dia de Muertos this year

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

Nearly four years ago on a frigid night in early December, I had one of my favorite live music experiences of all time at an open mic series.

Inside the Experimental Station in Woodlawn, it just felt like some kind of magic was in the air that night, as each person who took the stage gave an amazing performance, ranging from hip-hop, singer-songwriter and spoken-word, all while the crowd responded with encouragement and enthusiasm for everyone on the mic.

I’d soon learn that the warmth, energy and free expression that made that night feel so special wasn’t magic. It was J Bambii, one of the series’ hosts, who, as a curator and artist herself, has been cultivating community through various events like the one I’d experienced in late 2019.

Below, we've got more on J Bambii's work — plus the community news you need to know today.

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Ambar Colón

Honoring loved ones: Each year in Chicago, Mexican-American families set up altars filled with flowers, food and drinks in memory of friends and family who have died. So when the National Museum of Mexican Art in Pilsen opened its doors in 1987, curators decided to honor the Mexican tradition of Día de Muertos with an annual exhibit in the main gallery.

This year’s exhibit: Titled “Dia de Muertos, Living Presence,” the museum is honoring the nearly 55,000 people who died in the earthquakes in Turkey, Morocco and Syria this year, according to the museum’s chief curator Cesáreo Moreno. It’s also a tribute to women from all over the world who have disappeared, been violated or murdered. Eighteen artists have set up various works of art for the exhibit, including ofrendas, or offerings, honoring deceased Chicagoans, a mural and various paintings.

A chance for community to gather: On Oct. 28, the museum will open its doors to the greater Pilsen area for its Day of the Dead Xicágo event. Guests are invited to create their own ofrendas and share pan de muerto, a sweet bread. In next-door Harrison Park, community members can enjoy live music and folkloric dance performances. There will also be interactive art projects, plus families can sign up for a space to make their own ofrenda.

READ MORE

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

A letter announcing the Signature Room’s closing was taped to the doors of the elevator lobby at the former John Hancock Center. Isabel Funk/Sun-Times file

OUR CITY IN COLOR 🎨

Pablo Serrano stands in front of his mural, “Creative Cultural Chemistry of Democracy,” at Ashland Avenue and Hubbard Street in the West Loop. Provided

Reporting by Katie Anthony

What’s a mural made of? Paint obviously. But Pablo Serrano wants people viewing his “Creative Cultural Chemistry of Democracy” mural to get up close to his sprawling work at Ashland Avenue and Hubbard Street in the West Loop so they can see there’s more to it than that.

When they do, the fine lines come into sharper view. You can see how they connect and form hexagons and circles. Those, Serrano says, are meant to represent the atoms that make up everything.

“It’s very beautiful to see those structures and the geometry and just the elegance in that simplistic notion,” says Serrano, a lifelong Chicagoan who painted the mural last December.

The artist says he took inspiration from the neighborhood’s industrial past. PortionPac, a chemical company, previously occupied the building on which he painted the mural at the request of the property manager, who wanted him to “offer something unique.”

“I wanted to connect to that history of industry and development and use that as a metaphor for democracy,” Serrano says.

READ MORE

BRIGHT ONE ✨

J Bambii and Band perform in July at the “Femmergy Showcase” at Millennium Park. Abriana Jackson

Reporting by Jessi Roti

The first time that Jasmine Barber, who’d made a name for herself as a poet, stepped on a formal stage as rapper J Bambii, it was at the Hideout in 2016. She had been writing songs for herself for more than a year as a way to understand her evolving identity, exploring a genre that she had considered herself simply a fan of.

But as she became increasingly active in the city’s music scenes, Barber quickly saw inequities in the experiences of her nonmale, nonwhite peers. That motivated her to create “The Brown Skin Lady Show” in 2017, a musical showcase that centered and strove to empower Black women at the now-defunct DIY spot, the Dojo, in Pilsen. Barber continued to present the series at various venues throughout the city, and launched a male counterpart series, “Hot Boyz N’ Company.”

Through her curation, under the umbrella “J Bambii and Friends Presents,” Barber has emphasized creating as many paid opportunities for artists, local vendors and makers as possible, especially after the pandemic.

Providing her community with what it needs — whether that’s space to air grievances and frustrations or space for pleasure, celebration and abundance — is what Barber has stayed attuned to. Her latest endeavor, “The Fifi,” began in May 2022, and every quarter it’s the must-attend party on the South Side, centering Black joy and community, particularly for women and queer folks.

“I wanted somewhere people could have fun and dance and get free and laugh and just have a place to rebuild themselves to some degree without having to leave the neighborhood,” she says.

READ MORE

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

In light of The Signature Room’s closure in the former John Hancock Center, we want to know — what’s your favorite memory there?

Email us (please include your first and last name and where you live).

