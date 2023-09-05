Afternoon Edition: Boomers experiment with pot, too

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

It’s never too late to try new things — or even revisit something you tried in your youth.

According to a recent study, that’s the attitude many older adults across the country — and locally — have as they give cannabis a go.

Below, we’ll explain why and the potential risks that come with cannabis at an older age.

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

Reporting by David Struett

A higher number: Millions of older adults have started using cannabis in the last decade. More than a third of people 65 and older have tried pot once in their lives, a tripling since 2009, according to the annual National Survey on Drug Use and Health. Seniors are also the fastest-growing age group of pot users. However, the survey shows that seniors still remain far less likely than younger adults to use marijuana regularly.

Why the weed?: There are many reasons why older adults are picking up weed. Some are using cannabis to treat pain or insomnia instead of relying on opioids, experts say. Plus, legalization has helped increase access and reduce stigma around the drug.

Health effects TBD: Cannabis may affect older adults differently than it did when they were young, researchers say. There’s also a risk of addiction. One study showed that 1 in 5 older users became addicted to pot. But research into the health effects of cannabis on older adults is in its infancy, doctors told the Sun-Times. That’s in part due to a federal ban on funding cannabis research that was only recently lifted, doctors say.

The site of the future Bally’s Casino Chicago at Medinah Temple, 600 N. Wabash Ave. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago casino could open this weekend : All bets could be on in Chicago this weekend at Medinah Temple if all goes as planned for Bally’s over the next few days at the corporation’s temporary casino inside the River North landmark.



: All bets could be on in Chicago this weekend at Medinah Temple if all goes as planned for Bally’s over the next few days at the corporation’s temporary casino inside the River North landmark. Labor Day Weekend violence : At least 10 people were killed and 34 others were wounded, including a 6-year-old boy, over Labor Day weekend.



: At least 10 people were killed and 34 others were wounded, including a 6-year-old boy, over Labor Day weekend. History-making sailor mourned : Bill Pinkney, the first African American sailor to sail the world solo, died Thursday in Atlanta while filming an upcoming National Geographic documentary. He was 87.



Bill Pinkney, the first African American sailor to sail the world solo, died Thursday in Atlanta while filming an upcoming National Geographic documentary. He was 87. How Chicago embraced Jimmy Buffett : Years before “Margaritaville” established the late Jimmy Buffett as a bard of the tropical beaches, the singer-songwriter was a folk club regular in a city lapped by the waves of chilly Lake Michigan.



: Years before “Margaritaville” established the late Jimmy Buffett as a bard of the tropical beaches, the singer-songwriter was a folk club regular in a city lapped by the waves of chilly Lake Michigan. Taste of Chicago street closures begin: The fest, which is set to run Friday to Sunday, will bring thousands of foodies to Grant Park to dig in on offerings from more than 35 vendors and 15 food trucks.

Catch a show at Radius Chicago

DJ John Summit performs at Radius Chicago in November 2022. Kade Heather/Sun-Times

For this week’s edition of Sun-Times suggests, I spoke with Sun-Times reporter Kade Heather, who recommends catching a high-energy performance at Radius Chicago in Pilsen.

“As someone who loves attending concerts, especially EDM, I’d say there are plenty of wonderful and unique venues throughout the city. But if I had to choose my favorite spot, it is Radius Chicago,” Kade tells me.

The venue opened in early 2020 and also houses the smaller venue, Cermak Hall.

On Radius, Kade says: “The sound, the size, and yes, the air ventilation — some places can get way too hot — make it all worth it for when I want to hit up a show, even if I may not be the biggest fan of the particular DJ performing that night.”

📍Radius Chicago, 640 W. Cermak Road

Festivalgoers browse paintings by Roederick Vines Monday during the African Festival of the Arts in Washington Park. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Reporting by Mariah Rush

Swaths of vendors displaying art, brightly colored clothing and sculptures covered Washington Park Monday, as the sounds of drumming filled the air on day three of the African Festival of the Arts.

Now in its 34th year and back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival is the nation’s largest Labor Day celebration of the global African diaspora, with more than 200 vendors, organizers say. Its purpose, founder Patrick Woodtor says, is to showcase African culture and allow Black people in America to feel a connection to their roots.

“People think it’s just a grand party,” Woodtor says. “But it’s not. It has a grand impact.”

Festivalgoers who come to enjoy the music, art and food have even met at the African Festival of the Arts and gotten married.

Artists from across the country, and from around Africa, displayed their art in dozens of stalls throughout the park. Later in the evening, musical acts took the stage. For the last four decades, Woodtor has dedicated his life to nurturing the festival to become what it is today.

Woodtor “brought culture to Chicago, and he taught people to appreciate themselves,” says Twinet Parmer, Woodtor’s sister-in-law. “This festival has survived 34 years, and it taught us to embrace who we are, and we learned about the many traditions that came from the continent.”

