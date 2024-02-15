Afternoon Edition: Illinois’ pig crate debate

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

Activists are fighting the use of gestation crates in pig farming, saying they’re cruel — but some Illinois pork farmers disagree.

In today's newsletter, we break down the battle and its implications for shoppers in Chicago and across the country.

Plus, we've got reporting on Chicago Black Restaurant Week, a White Castle love story just in time for Valentine's Day and much more. 💕👇

Reporting by Stephanie Zimmermann

Pork policies: Unlike Illinois shoppers, people in California and Massachusetts don’t have to wonder whether the bacon they’re buying was produced humanely or whether the pigs were kept in cramped metal cages that critics say cause the animals to suffer. That’s because it’s now illegal in those states for stores to sell pork from farms that use gestation crates. In Illinois, there’s no such law.

The swine state: Some in Illinois’ powerful pork industry — the state is the fourth-largest producer nationally — oppose restrictions like those imposed in California and Massachusetts. They say they’ll try to block the new laws by seeking national legislation in Congress. They argue that the laws wrongly infringe on local farming methods.

Crate problems: Animal rights groups have been fighting against the use of gestation crates for decades. The narrow metal crates — which are about 2 feet by 7 feet, with slatted floors for the pig’s urine and feces to fall through — stand in long rows in large-scale farming operations that can house thousands of pigs. The crates are too narrow for pigs to have room to turn around. In some farming operations, breeding sows spend large portions of their lives in crates.

Chicago stores vary: Grocery chains in Chicago vary in their approaches to fresh pork and bacon. For example, Albertsons, the parent company of Jewel-Osco, says it’s "responsibly increasing the quantity of pork we source from vendors that have made commitments to transitioning to group-housed systems for their breeding sows." Whole Foods says none of its pork is produced with gestation or farrowing crates. Trader Joe’s sells some crate-free pork, but it also stocks pork that's not crate-free in stores outside California and Massachusetts.

A child places kale seeds into starter pods Tuesday, during a class on hydroponics at Bethel New Life, one of 61 development grant recipients from the city. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Nearly $30M for Chicago organizations : Sixty-one development grant recipients were selected to receive funding ranging from $55,000 to $5 million. The funding from the Chicago Recovery Program is meant to help businesses and organizations expand.

: Sixty-one development grant recipients were selected to receive funding ranging from $55,000 to $5 million. The funding from the Chicago Recovery Program is meant to help businesses and organizations expand. Art Institute gets landmark donation : The $25 million is the Art Institute of Chicago's largest philanthropic gift ever — and will go toward the creation of the Bucksbaum Photography Center, the museum said.

: The $25 million is the Art Institute of Chicago's largest philanthropic gift ever — and will go toward the creation of the Bucksbaum Photography Center, the museum said. Remembering Joyce Owens : Born in Philadelphia, Ms. Owens was a Chicago-based, nationally and internationally recognized artist. But she also valued her roles as a professor, curator, mother and wife. She died at her Lincoln Park home Saturday at 76 years old.

: Born in Philadelphia, Ms. Owens was a Chicago-based, nationally and internationally recognized artist. But she also valued her roles as a professor, curator, mother and wife. She died at her Lincoln Park home Saturday at 76 years old. Varsity girls flag football : Girls flag football will become an official Illinois High School Association sport starting with the 2024-25 season, officials announced, setting the association's first state championships for Oct. 11-12.

: Girls flag football will become an official Illinois High School Association sport starting with the 2024-25 season, officials announced, setting the association's first state championships for Oct. 11-12. Valentine’s Ash Wednesday : Those who observe Ash Wednesday and are looking to indulge on Valentine's Day should be aware — the Archdiocese of Chicago is not offering dispensations from fasting or abstinence today, a spokesperson with the archdiocese confirmed to the Sun-Times.

: Those who observe Ash Wednesday and are looking to indulge on Valentine's Day should be aware — the Archdiocese of Chicago is not offering dispensations from fasting or abstinence today, a spokesperson with the archdiocese confirmed to the Sun-Times. 4 stars for ‘Antigone’: The Court Theatre production strikes the ideal balance between personal stories and Sophocles’ views on family vs. law and other issues that are still relevant, writes Steven Oxman in a review for the Sun-Times.

Chef Lamar Moore prepares a dish at Bronzeville Winery at 4420 S. Cottage Grove Ave. The restaurant is one of the participants in this year’s Black Restaurant Week. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file

Reporting by Erica Thompson

Chicago Black Restaurant Week is back, boasting nearly 50 participating restaurants inviting you to try their specials through Feb. 25.

The initiative kicked off its ninth year Sunday, with a wide variety of restaurants offering specials that include an appetizer, entree and dessert at a fixed price. And for the first time this year, Chicago Black Restaurant Week will include "themed days" to encourage more engagement among customers.

For example, Wednesday's theme is "Couples 'n' Courting," while Thursday's is "Medical professionals/essential workers" day, and Friday is "Small-business owners," encouraging anyone "working for themselves" to treat themselves.

You can find a full list of participating restaurants here and themed days here.

We caught up with some restaurants highlighted this year:

Ja’Grill

📍1510 E. Harper Court

A first-time participant, this Hyde Park Jamaican restaurant's discounts include jerk wings, curry Shrimp, curry chicken and stew chicken.

What they say: "We’re excited and looking forward to creating new, loyal patrons," said general manager Alex Fowler.

Haire’s Gulf Shrimp

📍7448 S. Vincennes Ave.

Customers can get a discount on "small bomb bags" of shrimp served "old-school style" in a white paper bag, which the late owner, Finnie Haire began selling in 2001.

What they say: "He just wanted people to enjoy his mother’s delicious shrimp," said Haire’s widow, Aisha Murff, who now runs the restaurant.

1308 Chicago

📍1308 N. Elston Ave.

This restaurant is offering a prix fixe menu that includes scratch-made peanut butter fluff moon pie for dessert.

What they say: "There are so many amazing Black-owned Chicago restaurants waiting for you to have the experience that you deserve to have," said 1308 Chicago co-owner Danni Moore.

Tiffany and Michael Lawrence stand in front of the same White Castle where they had their first date nearly 25 years ago, in Garfield Park, on Tuesday. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Reporting by Emmanuel Camarillo

Tiffany Brooks-Lawrence and her husband, Michael Lawrence, go together like a slice of cheese on a burger. Just make theirs a slider.

That's the meal they shared on their first date as teenagers at a White Castle restaurant on the West Side 25 years ago. Their love connection was immediate. Marriage and children followed a few years later.

But because they married young, Brooks-Lawrence said they weren't in a position financially to have their dream wedding. The couple plan to renew their vows for their 20th wedding anniversary in April and finally have that grand event with friends and family.

The couple and dozens of their friends will celebrate on a Royal Caribbean cruise in April. They plan to renew their vows when the ship anchors in Haiti.

But first, to commemorate where it all began, they took a royal cruise back to White Castle.

The Brooks-Lawrence's bridal party — which includes their four daughters — threw Brooks-Lawrence a bridal shower Saturday at the chain where it all started, transforming a White Castle in Berwyn into a white-linen banquet hall.

"It was a true testament of our love and our commitment to each other," said Brooks-Lawrence, 43.

And, as they do every year, the lovebirds will celebrate Valentine's Day at White Castle on Wednesday.

What's the best last-minute Valentine's Day gift you've ever received — or given?

