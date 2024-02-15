Afternoon Edition: ShotSpotter on its way out in Chicago

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

The gunshot detection system has been hotly contested for years.

Critics of ShotSpotter frame it as a costly, unreliable surveillance tool that has led to overpolicing in minority communities. Proponents argue it’s a lifesaving resource that gives cops another tool to respond to gun violence.

Mayor Brandon Johnson's decision to end the city's ShotSpotter contract

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Tom Schuba and Fran Spielman

ShotSpotter silenced: Mayor Brandon Johnson announced Tuesday that he won’t renew the city’s controversial contract with ShotSpotter, making good on a key campaign promise to do away with the gunshot detection system that has been criticized as being too costly and ineffective.

Summer expiration date: After the Sun-Times reported on the decision earlier in the day, Johnson’s office issued a statement saying the city "will decommission the use of ShotSpotter technology on Sept. 22," meaning police will have access to the system throughout the historically violent summer months and the Democratic National Convention.

Closed-door planning: Johnson outlined the plan during a closed-door meeting Monday night with city officials, a source said. With ShotSpotter’s roughly $49 million contract expiring Friday, the city will apparently have to enter into a new deal with parent company SoundThinking to cover the additional months.

Key context: Last week, the Sun-Times reported the Cook County state’s attorney’s office had conducted a review of ShotSpotter that found the technology had a minimal effect on prosecuting gun violence cases. ShotSpotter was previously slammed in a May 2021 report by the MacArthur Justice Center, which found that nearly 86% of police deployments to alerts of gunfire prompted no formal reports of any crime. In August, the city’s Office of the Inspector General concluded the technology rarely leads to investigatory stops or evidence of gun crimes.

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

Sculptures are among the vintage treasures and oddities for sale at Architectural Artifacts Inc. at 1065 N. Orleans St. on the Near North Side, which is closing this year after 37 years in the city. Heidi Zeiger/For the Sun-Times

End of an era : After 37 years in Chicago, Stuart Grannen, owner of Architectural Artifacts Inc., is closing up shop and heading to Round Top, Texas, the "new capital of antiques in America," he says. Grannen says he plans to sell everything in his near North Side store before April 1.

: After 37 years in Chicago, Stuart Grannen, owner of Architectural Artifacts Inc., is closing up shop and heading to Round Top, Texas, the "new capital of antiques in America," he says. Grannen says he plans to sell everything in his near North Side store before April 1. Food pantry serves Richton Park : The south suburban pantry is now open to students, employees and their families at both campuses of Rich Township High School District 227.

: The south suburban pantry is now open to students, employees and their families at both campuses of Rich Township High School District 227. Surprise spring training trip : Advocate Children's Hospital and the Cubs teamed up to surprise patients Bria Schmidt, 16, Ian Slager, 11, and Jonathan "Jonny" Slota, 15, with tickets to spring training in Mesa, Arizona. "It'll be awesome," Jonny said.

: Advocate Children's Hospital and the Cubs teamed up to surprise patients Bria Schmidt, 16, Ian Slager, 11, and Jonathan "Jonny" Slota, 15, with tickets to spring training in Mesa, Arizona. "It'll be awesome," Jonny said. 3 stars for ‘Richard III’: Star Katy Sullivan demonstrates extraordinary physicality in director Edward Hall’s imaginative, sometimes overwhelming production, writes Steven Oxman in a review for the Sun-Times.

CHICAGO HISTORY 🎬

William Foster was the first Black director to make a film with an all-Black cast, but most people have never heard of him. Photo collage by Maggie Sivit/WBEZ

Reporting by Arionne Nettles | WBEZ

Today, New York City is seen as the backdrop of Spike Lee’s most famous films; Atlanta is known for Tyler Perry Studios; and Ava Duvernay’s ARRAY is based in Los Angeles. But it was on Chicago’s South Side that Black cinema took root.

Even before the first wave of the Great Migration in the 1910s, Chicago’s Black population had already been steadily rising. And as they did in other industries, Black Chicagoans found their way into film.

During the early 1900s, as silent film production was growing, Black film companies lined State Street in what would eventually be considered Bronzeville — the first of which was Foster Photoplay Co., owned by William Foster. Foster Photoplay is considered the first Black-owned film production company in the U.S. that featured an all-Black cast.

Unfortunately, Foster’s films and those of most of his contemporaries have been lost. (Although the exact number of silent films that have been lost is unknown, it’s estimated that only about 25% of all feature-length silent films made in the U.S. have survived. For "race films" — those created for Black audiences — around 80% have been lost, and it’s likely that number could be even higher.)

But Foster was a writer, using the pen name Juli Jones, and so even without his films, his writing and the work of the filmmakers he influenced help unwrap the origins of Black cinema in Chicago — and the legacy it leaves behind.

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Pastry chef Dobra Bielinski leads a baking class at Delightful Pastries in Jefferson Park Saturday. Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times

Reporting by Erica Thompson

The Polish eat paczki for the dough, not for the filling. Americans eat doughnuts for the filling, not for the dough.

That was one of the lessons learned Saturday during chef Dobra Bielinski’s annual paczki class at her bakery, Delightful Pastries, at 5927 W. Lawrence Ave.

While paczki are often compared to doughnuts, the Polish pastry has a more "enriched" dough, made with butter, milk, eggs, lemon oil, orange oil and rum, said Bielinski, who grew up in Poland before coming to the United States in 1986.

Though supremely busy filling what will amount to about 40,000 paczki orders during Mardi Gras season, Bielinski demonstrated how to make the treat — traditionally filled with plum butter, rose petal jelly or raspberry preserves, and topped with sugar glaze or powdered sugar — for about a dozen participants.

Bielinski said she didn’t learn how to prepare paczki until she came to the U.S.; her mother was not a baker back in Poland. But the two women opened Delightful Pastries in 1998 because Bielinski grew weary of working for other people.

"I didn’t like when people didn’t use quality ingredients or they took shortcuts," she said. "I wanted to find a place where you put a little bit of soul into the food, where you love what you do. … It was very hard to find such a place, and that’s why I had to start my own."

