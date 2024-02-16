Afternoon Edition: The 2024 Sun-Times/WBEZ Illinois Primary Voter Guide is here

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

It's election time again.

Early voting for the March 19 primary opened in the Loop this morning, with two sites welcoming voters looking to get a head start and beat the crowds next month.

A tool that you'll want to keep handy this spring is our 2024 Voter Guide — an indispensable resource expertly assembled by my colleagues at the Sun-Times and WBEZ.

Below, we'll look into some of the key features of this year's guide and how you can use them to make some decisions before you hit the voting booth.

Plus, we've got reporting on why ShotSpotter could be cut off soon, a well-known restaurant group filing for bankruptcy and much more. 👇

Election time again: With early voting officially beginning and the March 19 primary date approaching, it's decision time for voters. That's where these key elements from our 2024 Voting Guide can help.

What's on the ballot?: We're looking at about 25 public office races on federal, state and local levels — including contests for president, Illinois Supreme Court, Cook County state's attorney and more. Plus, you'll get to weigh in on the "Bring Chicago Home" ordinance — the city's attempt to reduce homelessness through taxes on high-end property sales. Look up your ballot to see what you can expect here.

Who's running?: Last month, Sun-Times and WBEZ editors emailed a questionnaire to candidates in contested local primary races. You can find the full list of candidates who got back to us — and how they answered — here.

Races to watch: There are a few congressional races you'll want to keep an eye on this year, including the fight for the 4th District between U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia and 15th Ward Ald. Raymond A. Lopez. Who wins that race could signal which wing of the Democratic Party the district is swaying toward. We break down the other key contests to look for here.

Volunteers prepare plates of food to be delivered at Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church during its annual “Loveday Celebration” in East Garfield Park. Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

Connecting with communities : Good Hope Free Will Church in East Garfield Park hosted its annual "Loveday Celebration" Wednesday, giving people experiencing homelessness a hot meal and a place to find community on Valentine’s Day.

: Good Hope Free Will Church in East Garfield Park hosted its annual "Loveday Celebration" Wednesday, giving people experiencing homelessness a hot meal and a place to find community on Valentine’s Day. ShotSpotter could be cut off soon : The ShotSpotter gunshot detection system could be cut off this week as Chicago and the tech company remain at odds over a contract extension after Mayor Brandon Johnson’s announcement that he plans to end the city's use of the technology at summer’s end.

: The ShotSpotter gunshot detection system could be cut off this week as Chicago and the tech company remain at odds over a contract extension after Mayor Brandon Johnson’s announcement that he plans to end the city's use of the technology at summer’s end. Requesting $250M for migrant crisis : Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle on Thursday announced they will seek an additional $250 million from the state and county to continue to respond to Chicago's migrant crisis. It's an agreement noticeably missing a key partner — the city of Chicago.

: Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle on Thursday announced they will seek an additional $250 million from the state and county to continue to respond to Chicago's migrant crisis. It's an agreement noticeably missing a key partner — the city of Chicago. Restaurant group files for bankruptcy : Etta Collective, the group behind Etta and Aya Pastry, has filed for bankruptcy protection, the latest blow to owner David Pisor's business that once numbered six restaurants across three states.

: Etta Collective, the group behind Etta and Aya Pastry, has filed for bankruptcy protection, the latest blow to owner David Pisor's business that once numbered six restaurants across three states. O’Hare gets federal grant : O'Hare Airport will receive $40 million in federal grant money as part of a new law to improve airports across the United States, transportation officials announced.

: O'Hare Airport will receive $40 million in federal grant money as part of a new law to improve airports across the United States, transportation officials announced. MCA forms union : Employees at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago are forming a union and joining a wave of labor organizing among cultural workers in the city and across the U.S. in recent years.

: Employees at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago are forming a union and joining a wave of labor organizing among cultural workers in the city and across the U.S. in recent years. Sun-Times mock NFL draft : The Bears taking a quarterback first overall would start a run on passers in the April NFL draft that general manager Ryan Poles should hope lasts past his next pick at No. 9.

: The Bears taking a quarterback first overall would start a run on passers in the April NFL draft that general manager Ryan Poles should hope lasts past his next pick at No. 9. 1.5 stars for ‘Madame Web’: While we could use some fresh and original superhero adaptations on the big screen these days, this movie "is one of the worst comic book movies I’ve ever seen," writes Sun-Times critic Richard Roeper.

A mural by Pilsen artist Caesar Perez done in 2023 at Chicago and Marshfield avenues. Robert Herguth/Sun-Times

Nature can be raw and cruel. But in Caesar Perez’s mural in West Town, there’s harmony and peace between what otherwise would be rival animals in the real world.

A fiery orange cat sleeps lazily as colorful songbirds perch atop it. Little blue mice curl up near the cat’s paws that otherwise might be weapons.

"I wanted to evoke peace and comfort in the environment, a time of rest from craziness of everyday life," says Perez, who’s based in Pilsen and who grew up in Logan Square as well as Stone Park.

Located at Chicago and Marshfield avenues on the side of a Mexican grill, the painting was done in June and is titled "Resting Place." It was commissioned by the West Town Chamber of Commerce and funded through a special property tax fund.

Beyond trying to capture and convey "tranquility," Perez wanted the artwork to "appeal to all age groups and have some interactivity with the community."

Adler Planetarium’s new “Niyah and the Multiverse” sky show features a fictional Chicago girl searching for her place in the universe and considering the possibility that there might be more than one big world out there. Adler Planetarium

In its newest sky show: "Niyah and the Multiverse," the Adler Planetarium is asking visitors to embrace — or at least consider the notion that we exist not in a single universe, but in a realm of multiple universes. The show debuts Saturday.

Is it possible, the film asks, that there might be another one of each of us — living beyond the reach of our earthly senses on another plane of existence?

The show’s creators say Adler is the first planetarium anywhere to explore multiverse theories in a movie production.

If it sounds like science fiction, spend some time in a few university physics department conference rooms, says Andrew Johnston, vice president of Museum Experiences & Collections.

"Some of the discussions that you hear, even among professional scientists, are really out-there discussions, but that’s sometimes where the math leads us," Johnston says.

The Adler folks are very excited about their new production, its first all-new show since 2019. It cost about $1 million to make and features what they say is the most ambitious collaboration since the planetarium began producing shows in 2006.

They’ve brought in astronomers, cosmologists, artists, animators, storytellers and others from all over the globe — about 40 people in all, said Mike Smail, Adler’s senior director of theaters.

"One of the fun things is that this gave us the license to really be creative," Smail said.

