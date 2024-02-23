Afternoon Edition: Mayor Johnson’s $1.25B borrowing blueprint

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

During Wednesday's City Council meeting, Mayor Brandon Johnson introduced a plan to borrow $1.25 billion to fund affordable housing and other development projects throughout the city.

The plan marks Johnson's first major development proposal.

Below, we'll look into the mayor's plans to pay for the package and where he'd like to see the money go.

Plus, we've got reporting on new battery-powered Metra trains, a local cosmetology school that got a boost from Beyoncé and more. 👇

Reporting by Mariah Woelfel and Tessa Weinberg | WBEZ

Funding plan: Mayor Johnson plans to pay for the massive borrowing package he pitched Wednesday by knocking out another priority: letting dozens of the city’s tax increment financing districts expire. TIF districts siphon tax dollars from the city’s general funds to pay for local development projects, and Johnson plans to use the recouped tax money from expiring TIFs to pay for the debt.

Council approval needed: Johnson’s proposal may face headwinds in the Council — in part due to the tight March turnaround — and as Johnson faces numerous questions regarding the city’s finances. That includes an impending financial cliff in the city’s efforts to support migrants, criticism over a perceived lack of cooperation with state officials, as well as hundreds of thousands of dollars in unspent federal COVID-19 relief funds, which Johnson has vowed to spend.

Where would the money go?: The bond proceeds would be split evenly at $625 million each for the city’s departments of Planning and Development and Housing. That means funding for small-business support; jobs and workforce training; the construction and preservation of affordable rental homes; the construction and preservation of affordable owner-occupied housing; and the preservation of single-room occupancy structures, the city said.

Former state Sen. Terry Link leaves the Dirksen Federal Courthouse. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

Megan Kind’s latest mural on the West Side features one of her signature mouthless characters. Provided

Reporting by Katie Anthony

For Chicago artist Megan Kind, the eyes are really the window to the soul.

That’s clear in her latest piece, a 100-foot-long spray-painted mural under the L tracks on the West Side that she completed in December.

At the center of the giant painting is a woman who appears to find a comfortable resting place against the brick wall. The subject props her head in her hand as her vibrant purple hair flows in the wind, and her body rises and falls.

"I look at her ... as kind of like a landscape," says Kind, who lives in Humboldt Park and grew up on the South Side.

The curves in the character’s body are inspired by mountains, while the florals in the background give a more obvious nod to nature. But she’s missing a mouth — a feature that has become a trend in Kind’s work.

"I try to focus on the emotion in the eyes and the body language," Kind says.

Trenz Beauty Academy administrator Alyssa Simmons (left) and the academy’s founder, Sharon Payton.

Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times

Reporting by Phyllis Cha

Students at a cosmetology school in the Chicago area have the chance to get a little help from singer Beyoncé.

Trenz Beauty Academy is one of five schools nationwide chosen by the singer’s foundation, BeyGOOD Fund, to be eligible for $250,000 in scholarships.

BeyGOOD Fund partnered with Beyoncé’s new hair care line to offer $10,000 scholarships to 25 students attending cosmetology schools across the country, including in Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles and New Jersey. Trenz Beauty Academy has one location on the South Side of Chicago and one in Calumet City.

Students who are enrolled or have an acceptance letter to Trenz Beauty Academy, demonstrate financial need and live in the Chicago area can apply for scholarships on the BeyGOOD website. The application window closes March 20.

Sharon Payton, founder of Trenz Beauty Academy, said that when she got an email from BeyGOOD, she wasn’t sure if it was real at first.

"It was just a moment of, ‘I don’t believe this is happening,’" Payton said. "We’ve been giving back, but then to see a celebrity give back to the beauty industry, it was a real warm feeling."

