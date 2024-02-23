The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 23, 2024
Afternoon Edition

Afternoon Edition: Mayor Johnson’s $1.25B borrowing blueprint

Plus: Local cosmetology school gets a boost from Beyoncé, Historic Pullman Foundation’s new leader and more.

 
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson laughs as he presides over a City Council meeting at City Hall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has proposed a $1.25 billion borrowing plan to pay for affordable housing, and he wants to use money from expiring tax increment financing districts to repay the debt.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

During Wednesday's City Council meeting, Mayor Brandon Johnson introduced a plan to borrow $1.25 billion to fund affordable housing and other development projects throughout the city.

The plan marks Johnson's first major development proposal.

Below, we'll look into the mayor's plans to pay for the package and where he'd like to see the money go. 

Plus, we've got reporting on new battery-powered Metra trains, a local cosmetology school that got a boost from Beyoncé and more. 👇

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson pitches borrowing $1.25B for housing and development

Reporting by Mariah Woelfel and Tessa Weinberg | WBEZ

Funding plan: Mayor Johnson plans to pay for the massive borrowing package he pitched Wednesday by knocking out another priority: letting dozens of the city’s tax increment financing districts expire. TIF districts siphon tax dollars from the city’s general funds to pay for local development projects, and Johnson plans to use the recouped tax money from expiring TIFs to pay for the debt.

Council approval needed: Johnson’s proposal may face headwinds in the Council — in part due to the tight March turnaround — and as Johnson faces numerous questions regarding the city’s finances. That includes an impending financial cliff in the city’s efforts to support migrants, criticism over a perceived lack of cooperation with state officials, as well as hundreds of thousands of dollars in unspent federal COVID-19 relief funds, which Johnson has vowed to spend.

Where would the money go?: The bond proceeds would be split evenly at $625 million each for the city’s departments of Planning and Development and Housing. That means funding for small-business support; jobs and workforce training; the construction and preservation of affordable rental homes; the construction and preservation of affordable owner-occupied housing; and the preservation of single-room occupancy structures, the city said.

READ MORE

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

Terry Link Dirksen Federal Building

Former state Sen. Terry Link leaves the Dirksen Federal Courthouse.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

  • Link asks judge for probation: Former state Sen. Terry Link asked a judge Wednesday to give him probation for dodging $82,000 in taxes, arguing that he has done everything in his power to make amends — including wearing a wire.
  • Chicago-bound jet diverted: An American Airlines flight headed to Chicago was diverted back to Albuquerque, New Mexico, Tuesday when a passenger tried to open a door on the plane shortly after takeoff.
  • Metra to buy first battery-powered trains: The trains could hit the rails as early as 2027 on the Rock Island line, potentially fast-tracking a move to greener service. One expert praised the purchase as a "major move" to address changing ridership habits.
  • Historic Pullman Foundation’s new leader: The foundation, which focuses on supporting the Pullman National Historical Park and preserving the neighborhood's distinctive buildings, named Robert Montgomery as its new executive director Tuesday.
  • Brookfield Zoo turns 90: To mark the milestone, Brookfield Zoo will unveil a 130-foot Ferris wheel March 15, and the attraction will be open through Dec. 31.
  • Monty and Rose story lives on: The Chicago Park District Board of Commissioners voted to rename the Montrose Dune expansion area the "Monty and Rose Wildlife Habitat" last week to honor the place where the two birds’ love story started. 
  • 4 stars for ‘The Matchbox Magic Flute’: This family-friendly adaptation condenses the story to about a two-hour-long, charming, zany, fun and abundantly imaginative production, writes Kyle MacMillan in a review for the Sun-Times.

OUR CITY IN COLOR 🎨

A Megan Kind mural in Douglass Park that features a woman with purple hair set on a blue floral background. The character is missing a mouth, a signature of Kind's work.

Megan Kind’s latest mural on the West Side features one of her signature mouthless characters.

Provided

Eyes are the window to the soul in Megan Kind’s West Side mural

Reporting by Katie Anthony

For Chicago artist Megan Kind, the eyes are really the window to the soul.

That’s clear in her latest piece, a 100-foot-long spray-painted mural under the L tracks on the West Side that she completed in December.

At the center of the giant painting is a woman who appears to find a comfortable resting place against the brick wall. The subject props her head in her hand as her vibrant purple hair flows in the wind, and her body rises and falls.

"I look at her ... as kind of like a landscape," says Kind, who lives in Humboldt Park and grew up on the South Side.

The curves in the character’s body are inspired by mountains, while the florals in the background give a more obvious nod to nature. But she’s missing a mouth — a feature that has become a trend in Kind’s work.

"I try to focus on the emotion in the eyes and the body language," Kind says.

READ MORE

BRIGHT ONE ✨

AW_BEYONCE_013.jpgSharon Payton, right, and Alyssa Simmons, founder and administrator at Trenz Beauty Academy in Calumet City, on Wednesday, October 21, 2024. | Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times

Trenz Beauty Academy administrator Alyssa Simmons (left) and the academy’s founder, Sharon Payton.

Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times

Beyoncé's foundation offering $250,000 in scholarships to cosmetology students, including one in Chicago

Reporting by Phyllis Cha

Students at a cosmetology school in the Chicago area have the chance to get a little help from singer Beyoncé.

Trenz Beauty Academy is one of five schools nationwide chosen by the singer’s foundation, BeyGOOD Fund, to be eligible for $250,000 in scholarships.

BeyGOOD Fund partnered with Beyoncé’s new hair care line to offer $10,000 scholarships to 25 students attending cosmetology schools across the country, including in Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles and New Jersey. Trenz Beauty Academy has one location on the South Side of Chicago and one in Calumet City.

Students who are enrolled or have an acceptance letter to Trenz Beauty Academy, demonstrate financial need and live in the Chicago area can apply for scholarships on the BeyGOOD website. The application window closes March 20.

Sharon Payton, founder of Trenz Beauty Academy, said that when she got an email from BeyGOOD, she wasn’t sure if it was real at first.

"It was just a moment of, ‘I don’t believe this is happening,’" Payton said. "We’ve been giving back, but then to see a celebrity give back to the beauty industry, it was a real warm feeling."

READ MORE

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

Where is one place in the city every Chicagoan should visit? Tell us why.

Thanks for reading the Sun-Times Afternoon Edition. 
